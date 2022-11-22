ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroeville, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

TV Talk: Local TV stations set holiday programs

This year, broadcast networks have gone all-in on holiday programs, including CBS’s new animated special “Reindeer in Here” (9 p.m. Nov. 29) and three CBS holiday movies (8:30 p.m. Dec. 4 and 18, 9 p.m. Dec. 11), PBS’s 2022 “Call the Midwife” holiday special (9 p.m. Dec. 25, WQED-TV) and Fox’s “Housebroken Christmas” (8:30 p.m. Dec. 4, WPGH-TV) and a three-night, holiday-themed mini-season of “LEGO Masters” (8 p.m. Dec. 19-21, WPGH-TV).
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Nov. 25-27

Shopping, seminars, Santa and more are in the news this weekend in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra will present “Thanksgiving Tradition: Strauss Family Favorites” at 8 p.m. Friday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Heinz Hall, 600 Penn Ave. in the Cultural District. Former PSO Concertmaster Noah Bendix-Balgley returns to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
foodgressing.com

Pittsburgh Holiday Events & Festivals 2022: Things to Do

Holiday travelers can embrace the season with Pittsburgh holiday lights and events found throughout the city, as well as special cultural performances, shopping concepts and much more. Here is a roundup of Pittsburgh holiday events & festivals for 2022. People’s Gas Holiday Market. The Peoples Gas Holiday Market returns...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, Nov. 26, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Alle-Kiski Kids Toy Drive donations being accepted. New, unwrapped toys...
TARENTUM, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Students in Allegheny Valley School District walk out of high school in protest of staffing issues

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Students in the Allegheny Valley School District walked out of school Wednesday in protest of what they call staffing issues. It’s an issue we know other districts in western Pennsylvania are experiencing, but they say Wednesday was the worst, especially in a high school with a large number of students sent to the auditorium because they didn’t have substitutes to teach multiple classes.
SPRINGDALE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sewickley area churches, places of worship hold holiday events, services

Shabbat Morning Services are held every Saturday at 10 a.m. in person and on Zoom. Beth Samuel Jewish Center is at 810 Kennedy Drive in Ambridge. For more information, visit bethsamuel.org. Christ Church at Grove Farm. Sunday services are at 9 a.m. (traditional) and 11:15 a.m. (modern). Christ Church at...
SEWICKLEY, PA
Tribune-Review

Teen fight shatters hair salon window in Downtown Pittsburgh

A window of a hair salon in Downtown Pittsburgh was shattered Wednesday during a fight between teenagers, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI. “It’s awful,” Joe Cardamone, owner of Cardamone’s Hair Salon on Forbes Avenue, told WPXI. “The kids were arguing out front here. We were in here working with our clients, then a fight broke out then someone went through a window.”
Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh Botanic Garden hosts 'Dazzling Nights' holiday light show

A million glittering lights will illuminate the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden during “Dazzling Nights,” an immersive pop-up light installation running Nov. 27 to Jan. 1. Features of the night-time, winter wonderland display will include an interactive lighted walkway, a forest of light and fog evoking the aurora borealis and a 65-foot tunnel of white lights, all enhanced with holiday music.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

West Newton plans light-up night festivities on Nov. 26

Downtown West Newton will be the site of the town’s holiday festivities from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday with its Miracle On Main Street and Light Up Night Festival featuring a parade, entertainment, food and more than 40 craft vendors. The parade along Main Street will begin at 5:15...
WEST NEWTON, PA
butlerradio.com

Spirit Of Christmas Parade Set For Saturday

Thousands are expected to gather this Saturday evening in downtown Butler for the annual Spirit of Christmas Parade. It is the City’s only nighttime parade that will kick off at 5:30 p.m. Over 60 groups have entered the parade, which will showcase floats, marching bands, dance group, local first responders, and more.
BUTLER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Fox Chapel Area students help stock trout

The Fox Chapel Area High School Fishing Club recently partnered with the Allison Park Sportsmen’s Club and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission to stock trout in the Pine Creek Watershed. Students placed trout in the delayed harvest stretch of the creek located between Bryant Road and Mt. Royal...
FOX CHAPEL, PA
Ted Rivers

Free Pizza This Thanksgiving From Pittsburgh Pizza Shop

Pizza Parma is giving away free pizzas this Thursday, containing its Thanksgiving tradition! The family-owned business posted on its Facebook page to announce the special deal. Staff will be volunteering their time to ensure everyone gets a meal this holiday. Here's what the store had to say:
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Massive Christmas lights display vandalized for 2nd time

NORTH SEWICKLEY, Pa. — A massive Christmas display at a home in North Sewickley Township was targeted and damaged again Tuesday night.There are more than 400 lighted decorations outside Emmett Santillo's home on Mercer Road. Overnight on Friday, Santillo and North Sewickley Township police said a few wires were cut."Why?" Santillo said. "Why would somebody do that?"Santillo said when he was checking on his lights on Wednesday morning, he noticed even more wires were cut."Obviously, the Grinch came back and visited again," he said. "It's kind of sad these types of people would behave this way. It's truly petty."Santillo started decorating...
NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, PA

