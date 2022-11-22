Read full article on original website
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each monthJake WellsPennsylvania State
This Epic Holiday Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenWest Mifflin, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh native quit job to become world-famous pro whistler and dazzled audiences around the world with unique giftAmarie M.Pittsburgh, PA
Free Pizza This Thanksgiving From Pittsburgh Pizza ShopTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
wtae.com
Beaver County family invites Pittsburgh's Action News 4 to their Thanksgiving Day feast
MONACA, Pa. — Pittsburgh's Action News 4 wanted to get a taste of what a Western Pennsylvania family's Thanksgiving Day looked like. One family out of Monaca allowed us into their home while they celebrated their 12th Thanksgiving dinner together. "It's hit and miss each year of how many...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Shabbat morning services, Light Up Night events and more at Sewickley area churches, places of worship
Shabbat Morning Services are held every Saturday at 10 a.m. in person and on Zoom. First Friday Family Services, 7 p.m. Dec. 2. Levin 1 Religious School students will lead. Oneg to follow. Religious school classroom day (in-person only), 9 a.m. Dec. 4. Kabbalat Shabbat Services (via Zoom), 7 p.m....
Christmas themed bar set to open Friday night in downtown Pittsburgh after delay
PITTSBURGH — The grand opening of the Miracle bar along Sixth Street in downtown Pittsburgh is Friday night. The pop-up holiday bar was supposed to open a few days ago on Wednesday, but a fire marshal ordered them to tone down the decorations. “Wednesday was definitely disappointing. We found...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
TV Talk: Local TV stations set holiday programs
This year, broadcast networks have gone all-in on holiday programs, including CBS’s new animated special “Reindeer in Here” (9 p.m. Nov. 29) and three CBS holiday movies (8:30 p.m. Dec. 4 and 18, 9 p.m. Dec. 11), PBS’s 2022 “Call the Midwife” holiday special (9 p.m. Dec. 25, WQED-TV) and Fox’s “Housebroken Christmas” (8:30 p.m. Dec. 4, WPGH-TV) and a three-night, holiday-themed mini-season of “LEGO Masters” (8 p.m. Dec. 19-21, WPGH-TV).
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Nov. 25-27
Shopping, seminars, Santa and more are in the news this weekend in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra will present “Thanksgiving Tradition: Strauss Family Favorites” at 8 p.m. Friday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Heinz Hall, 600 Penn Ave. in the Cultural District. Former PSO Concertmaster Noah Bendix-Balgley returns to...
Family of local 5-year-old boy in Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh asks public to send him cards
GREENSBURG, Pa. — A routine surgery led to complications for 5-year-old Conor Watson, keeping him in Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh for the last 38 days. According to Watson’s mother, Amanda, he was born with a congenital heart defect and is currently recovering from his third open-heart surgery.
Man hospitalized after being shocked while working in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A man was taken to the hospital after being shocked while working in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington neighborhood on Friday. According to police, the man was working on the roof of a residential structure in the 1300 block of Paulson Avenue around noon when he was seriously shocked.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Victorian house tour, community Christmas celebrations, choral concert
• New Alexandria Center for Active Adults has bingo from 1 to 3 p.m. Mondays at the center, 207 W. Main St. Cost: $16, includes 16 bingo sheets. Specials available. Details: 724-668-7005. • Norwin Historical Society will sponsor a Homes for the Holidays House Tour, from 3:30 to 8 p.m....
foodgressing.com
Pittsburgh Holiday Events & Festivals 2022: Things to Do
Holiday travelers can embrace the season with Pittsburgh holiday lights and events found throughout the city, as well as special cultural performances, shopping concepts and much more. Here is a roundup of Pittsburgh holiday events & festivals for 2022. People’s Gas Holiday Market. The Peoples Gas Holiday Market returns...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Nov. 26, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Alle-Kiski Kids Toy Drive donations being accepted. New, unwrapped toys...
Students in Allegheny Valley School District walk out of high school in protest of staffing issues
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Students in the Allegheny Valley School District walked out of school Wednesday in protest of what they call staffing issues. It’s an issue we know other districts in western Pennsylvania are experiencing, but they say Wednesday was the worst, especially in a high school with a large number of students sent to the auditorium because they didn’t have substitutes to teach multiple classes.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley area churches, places of worship hold holiday events, services
Shabbat Morning Services are held every Saturday at 10 a.m. in person and on Zoom. Beth Samuel Jewish Center is at 810 Kennedy Drive in Ambridge. For more information, visit bethsamuel.org. Christ Church at Grove Farm. Sunday services are at 9 a.m. (traditional) and 11:15 a.m. (modern). Christ Church at...
Teen fight shatters hair salon window in Downtown Pittsburgh
A window of a hair salon in Downtown Pittsburgh was shattered Wednesday during a fight between teenagers, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI. “It’s awful,” Joe Cardamone, owner of Cardamone’s Hair Salon on Forbes Avenue, told WPXI. “The kids were arguing out front here. We were in here working with our clients, then a fight broke out then someone went through a window.”
uncoveringpa.com
Festive Family Fun at Overly’s Country Christmas in Westmoreland County
I’ve visited dozens of Christmas attractions in Pennsylvania over the years, and one spot that was recommended over and over was Overly’s Country Christmas in Westmoreland County. Overly’s Country Christmas is held at the Westmoreland Fairgrounds, a few miles south of Greensburg, PA. It has been operating since...
Pittsburgh Botanic Garden hosts 'Dazzling Nights' holiday light show
A million glittering lights will illuminate the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden during “Dazzling Nights,” an immersive pop-up light installation running Nov. 27 to Jan. 1. Features of the night-time, winter wonderland display will include an interactive lighted walkway, a forest of light and fog evoking the aurora borealis and a 65-foot tunnel of white lights, all enhanced with holiday music.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
West Newton plans light-up night festivities on Nov. 26
Downtown West Newton will be the site of the town’s holiday festivities from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday with its Miracle On Main Street and Light Up Night Festival featuring a parade, entertainment, food and more than 40 craft vendors. The parade along Main Street will begin at 5:15...
butlerradio.com
Spirit Of Christmas Parade Set For Saturday
Thousands are expected to gather this Saturday evening in downtown Butler for the annual Spirit of Christmas Parade. It is the City’s only nighttime parade that will kick off at 5:30 p.m. Over 60 groups have entered the parade, which will showcase floats, marching bands, dance group, local first responders, and more.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fox Chapel Area students help stock trout
The Fox Chapel Area High School Fishing Club recently partnered with the Allison Park Sportsmen’s Club and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission to stock trout in the Pine Creek Watershed. Students placed trout in the delayed harvest stretch of the creek located between Bryant Road and Mt. Royal...
Massive Christmas lights display vandalized for 2nd time
NORTH SEWICKLEY, Pa. — A massive Christmas display at a home in North Sewickley Township was targeted and damaged again Tuesday night.There are more than 400 lighted decorations outside Emmett Santillo's home on Mercer Road. Overnight on Friday, Santillo and North Sewickley Township police said a few wires were cut."Why?" Santillo said. "Why would somebody do that?"Santillo said when he was checking on his lights on Wednesday morning, he noticed even more wires were cut."Obviously, the Grinch came back and visited again," he said. "It's kind of sad these types of people would behave this way. It's truly petty."Santillo started decorating...
