USC vs. Notre Dame game score prediction, picks by college football computers
One of college football's traditional rivalries is set to kick off this weekend with national championship implications as USC welcomes Notre Dame on Saturday. Notre Dame, playing inspired under first-year coach Marcus Freeman, comes in riding a five-game win streak that includes victories over ...
Up-and-down Colorado tries to hand Yale first loss
The Yale Bulldogs head to Boulder, Colo., unranked, so that could be a problem for the Colorado Buffaloes. Colorado (3-3)
Game Primer: How to Watch, Key Players and Important Information for Kansas vs St Mary's
Here's everything you need to know to follow the Jayhawks as they take on the Gaels in the Saint Mary's Thanksgiving Classic
[Sources] Here’s the 2023 Immortals Academy Roster
While so many people are waiting to see what moves the main LCS teams will make, it is their Academy teams that make moves that determine the LCS’ future. Some of the next jojopyuns, Dannys, Spicas and more have to make their way through Academy to be the next LCS stars. Who will be these potentially next great stars? Well here is the likely 2023 Immortals Academy Roster with players who they believe could help them now and in the future.
J.J. McCarthy Taunts Ohio State Crowd During Final Minutes of Win
The Wolverines quarterback waved goodbye to the crowd as the clock ran down.
Atlanta Reign Name Blake “Gator” Scott as New Head Coach
The Atlanta Reign made their first move of the offseason by bringing in a new coach for the 2023 season. On Tuesday November 22, the Reign announced that former main tank player Blake “Gator” Scott will serve as the organizations newest head coach. Gator joined the team back in 2019 when the Reign entered the Overwatch League. Gator follows in the footsteps of long-time coach Brad “Sephy” Rajani.
Here’s the Official 2023 Cloud9 Academy Roster
While so many people are waiting to see what moves the main LCS teams will make, it is their Academy teams that make moves that determine the LCS’ future. Some of the next jojopyuns, Dannys, Spicas and more have to make their way through Academy to be the next LCS stars. Who will be these potentially next great stars? Well here is the likely 2023 Cloud9 Academy Roster with players who they believe could help them now and in the future.
Nebraska Hires Matt Rhule as Head Coach
The University of Nebraska has hired Matt Rhule as their head coach according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Rhule was fired this season as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers. He had a 20-34 record in four NFL seasons. Before his time in the NFL, he had a 28-23 record at Temple and a 19-20 record at Baylor.
Gori Officially Signs with Golden Guardians for 2023 LCS Season
After weeks of rumors, the LCS Free Agency period has officially begun. Teams have been working around the clock to put together the best roster they can. Now, the time for discussions is over. The LCS rosters are taking shape for the 2023 LCS Season. One of the moves officially confirmed by Golden Guardians is that they will be signing Gori to start in the bot lane for next year. Here is the latest.
