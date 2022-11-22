ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WBNS 10TV Columbus

LIVE UPDATES: #2 Ohio State vs. #3 Michigan

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State 23 - Michigan 45 | 4th quarter | 3:19. Door appears to be shut on the Buckeyes with an 85-yard touchdown run by Edwards. (3 plays, 92 yards, 1:00) --- Ohio State 23 - Michigan 38 | 4th quarter | 7:11. Wolverines responds back...
COLUMBUS, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Governors of Ohio, Michigan place wager ahead of The Game

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Keeping with tradition, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer have placed a bet ahead of The Game. For this year's "friendly" wager between the two governors, DeWine has offered up pizza, root beer and cream puffs from several well-known Ohio stops. “With Ohio...
MICHIGAN STATE
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Ohio State honors 23 seniors ahead of Michigan game

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football honored 23 seniors who will likely be playing their final game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday before kickoff against Michigan. The list includes 12 players who have already graduated and four fifth-year players. Also included are former offensive lineman Harry Miller and running back Marcus Crowley who both retired from football during the offseason.
COLUMBUS, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Henderson, Smith-Njigba among 8 Buckeyes out vs. Michigan

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State will be without eight players including running back TreVeyon Henderson and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba against Michigan this afternoon. Henderson came back last week against Maryland after missing two-straight games and had a 31-yard touchdown reception. However, the back spent the second half of the game on the sideline and wearing a boot.
COLUMBUS, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

'The Game': Ohio State football releases Michigan hype video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — "Welcome to the biggest stage in the college football." This is it. The rivalry. The Game. We all know what's up for grabs. We all know the stakes. We all know what it means. And this week's trailer, brings back list of Ohio State greats to...
COLUMBUS, OH

