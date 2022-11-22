Read full article on original website
Related
30 Combat Aircraft Being Built for the US Military
The United States continues to maintain the world’s largest military aircraft fleet, by a very long shot. (These are the largest air forces in the world.) America has at least 13,246 active combat aircraft, transporters, tankers, training aircraft, intelligence gatherers, and special mission vehicles, according to FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace news and information website. […]
11 New Warships That Will Join the US Navy Fleet
The USS Gerald R Ford, the newest and most advanced aircraft carrier of the U.S. Navy – and the world’s biggest warship – made its first port of call on Oct. 28 at Halifax, Canada, after its first deployment from Norfolk, Virginia, earlier that month. The highly advanced 1,092-foot-long behemoth, weighing 97,000 tons when fully […]
Weapons That Are Too Dangerous For War
For hundreds of years, soldiers have conformed to customs that maintain some form of humanity in armed conflicts. For example, during the American Revolutionary War, British soldiers did not go out of their way to butcher American prisoners of war. When the British were eventually surrounded at Yorktown, they surrendered and expected the same treatment. Following suit, the American and French troops allowed officers to return to England and released British soldiers when the war was officially over. The main reason to follow such rules in the past would therefore be in the hopes that whatever respect you afford the enemy, the same would be reciprocated back to you.
'I Fought for My Country and Lost 15 Friends to Suicide'
For International Men's Day 2022, veteran of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, Paul Minter, writes about his fight for male mental health.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
The Oldest Military Tanks Still In Service
T-34 (1940 – present) Kicking off our list is the Soviet T-34, a medium tank that was introduced to the battlefield in 1940. Dubbed “the finest tank in the world” by German Field Marshal Paul Ludwig Ewald von Kleist following Operation Barbarossa, it proved to be an effective weapon on the Eastern Front.
Navy P-8 Poseidon Can Now Drop Winged Torpedoes In Combat
BoeingNew wing kits allow P-8A crews to lob Mk 54 torpedoes at enemy submarines at standoff ranges while flying at higher altitudes.
Defense One
Space Force Is Setting Up Inside Combatant Commands
Catching up to its sister services, U.S. Space Force is starting to open coordination offices in the regional commands that run military operations and fight wars. The first of these stood up on Tuesday in Hawaii, where Brig. Gen. Anthony Mastalir assumed command of the Space Force component of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. The component is the service's first permanent presence outside the continental United States and will be staffed by 21 military and civilian personnel, Gen. David Thompson, the vice chief of space operations, told reporters.
marinelink.com
New Landing Craft Delivered to the US Navy
The U.S. Navy has taken delivery of the next generation landing craft, Ship to Shore Connector (SSC), Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) 106 following the completion of Acceptance Trials with the Navy’s Board of Inspection and Survey to test the readiness and capability of the craft and to validate requirements.
americanmilitarynews.com
WWII veteran tells his story to inspire others to live without fear
“There are two kinds of veterans: the ones who talk about what they did and those who don’t want to talk about anything,” said Arthur Breyer, a Normandy Farms Estates resident who was captured by the Nazis during World War II. “I want to talk about everything.”
Defense One
Air Force Flies New Tanker for 36 Hours Straight
The U.S. Air Force flew a KC-46 aerial tanker nonstop for 16,000 miles, just to prove it could be done. It’s the latest move by the Air Mobility Command, the Air Force organization that oversees cargo planes and tankers, to look for new ways to use its aircraft. During...
Inside the battle for Kherson
This reconnaissance team includes some of the better-trained international volunteers that have arrived in Ukraine since the war began. Originally from the United States, Britain, New Zealand and Germany, alongside other European nations, these volunteers served their respective militaries in the past and some have previous experience fighting with Kurdish forces against ISIS in Syria.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
The Integral Role Air Gunners Played During the First and Second World Wars
Aircraft made their combat debut during the Italo-Turkish War of 1911-12. Just a few years later, during the First World War, they appeared in much larger numbers. To be effective, they needed the ability to shoot down enemy aircraft, which is something they accomplished, in part, through the use of air gunners.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Selous Scouts: The Specialized Rhodesian Force With a Controversial History
The Selous Scouts were a specialized force that fought in the Rhodesian Bush War under the Rhodesian Army. Comprised of trained soldiers working alongside ex-guerrillas, they were an unconventional group whose methods proved to be extremely effective. However, while their tactics were successful, they also led the Scouts to earn themselves a controversial reputation.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
The Sleeping Giant Awakes: American Assembly Lines During WWII
Throughout the Second World War, countries ramped up their production efforts to levels not previously seen. The one that stood out the most with regard to these efforts was the United States. While the nation joined the war late, it quickly ramped up efforts in all sectors, allowing for the production of two-thirds of the military equipment used by the Allied forces. The following images show just how busy America’s assembly lines were during WWII.
Our First Look At Turkey’s Stealthy New Fighter
Turkish Presidency of Defense IndustriesTurkey wants to puts its fifth-generation fighter into service by 2030, but there are some major challenges ahead of it.
Defense One
Army: Renovating Moldy Barracks is Just the Beginning of Prepping for Climate Change
Army Materiel Command is working to preemptively protect its facilities against mold and climate change impacts, AMC’s deputy director for facilities, logistics, and environmental management Paul Schaefer told Defense One last week. The Army in 2020 established its Facility Investment Plan as a way to streamline and standardize the...
navalnews.com
The Future of the Hellenic Navy Fleet
Here is an overview of the Hellenic Navy’s planned procurement of naval vessels and aircraft, as well as the expected modernization and upgrade of in-service vessels. The period we are focusing on spans from July 8, 2019, when the new government under Prime Minister K. Mitsotakis was formed, to the end of the current decade.
Defense One
Ukraine, Irregular-War Changes Are Reshaping Pentagon’s Info-Ops Strategy
Lessons from Ukraine and changes in irregular warfare will be reflected in the upcoming revision of the Pentagon’s information-operations strategy, defense policy leaders said. “Everyone has a cell phone; that’s what we’re seeing in the Ukraine. Not just soldiers having cell phones and watching the Javelin strike. Civilians are...
Men's Health
Train Like the 82nd Airborne Division
In the U.S. Army, soldier development training isn’t what it used to be—today it covers mind, body, and spirit. Officially launched in 2020, the Army’s Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) system is a whole-person approach to preparing soldiers for their most important missions and their everyday lives.
minecreek.info
Union Sailors Seabag
Soldiers had foot lookers and beds in barracks, but sailors had to make do with a sea-bag and a hammock. Inevitably, sailors had long spells of idleness aboard and a traditional past-time was embroidering their property with a mixture of simple decorations and patriotic emblems. The Union sailor was issued...
Comments / 1