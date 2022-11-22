ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
pethelpful.com

Deer Brings Her Family to Meet Golden Retriever and We Can't Take It

There are few things more magical than a friendship between two unlikely animals. These kinds of friendships produce real life Disney moments that we can't help but watch in awe. One woman witnessed this between her dog and a wild animal recently and shared it with the internet. TikTok user...
pethelpful.com

Cat's Reaction to Seeing Snow for the First Time Is Too Sweet

Even for folks who live in areas that get snow on the regular, the winter's first snowfall is a magical occasion. Would you be surprised to learn that cats are no different? For Tripp, half of the feline duo behind @tripp.n.moo, watching the snow fall from his perch near the window is a dream come true.
pethelpful.com

Dog's Reaction to Mom Adopting Him a 'Buddy' Is Just the Best

Having a dog might be one of life's most rewarding experiences, but it only gets better when you add another pet to the equation. It's like giving your fur baby a little sibling! For the adorable family on @kreng.delacreme's TikTok account, the addition of a new furry friend couldn't have gone any better.
pethelpful.com

Cat's Reaction to Getting 'Fish Finger Happy Meal' Is Too Cute

It's so much fun to spoil your pet on occasion! Between 'pup cups' at Starbucks and dressing our pets in adorable clothing we all love treating them to the very best. Which is why we love this adorable video that TikTok account holder @Jadehill855 posted of their cute cat eating a McDonald's fish finger Happy Meal for the first time.
pethelpful.com

Hedgehog's Tiny Little Sneeze Has Us Totally Obsessed

Sneezes come in all different shapes and sizes. No two people sneeze the same exact way, and a truly unique sneeze can become as much of an identifier as your name and face. When this one little animal sneezed, it was so cute that no one could forget it, and it went viral for this reason.
pethelpful.com

Hilarious Video of Cat Confronting 'Neighborhood Bully' Cracks Us Up

It's so unfortunate, but the sad reality is that there are bullies out there in the world. And not just kid bullies. Turns out, there are animal bullies too. Maybe this clip from TikTok user @alyssamadisonn will teach both kids and animals to stand up to those bullies. This TikToker's...
pethelpful.com

Moment Woman Meets Her New Bernese Mountain Puppy Is Simply the Best

Adding a new furry member to your pack isn't a small or easy decision to make. In fact, it can be a rather emotional choice, too! That's why we totally understand this sweet dog mama's reaction as she met her new Bernese Mountain Dog puppy for the very first time.
Tyla

Megan Fox perfectly claps back at troll who told her to buy a razor in new pic

Megan Fox hit back with the perfect response to a troll who replied to an image of her and Machine Gun Kelly to say she needed to buy a razor. We might be well into November, but Fox and Kelly still appear to be in Halloween mode as they took Instagram this week to share an image of themselves dressed up as characters from Legend of Zelda.
pethelpful.com

Horse's Tender Way of Watching Over Little Boy Is Simply Irresistible

Animals can be some of our very best friends, but it turns out they're pretty good at babysitting too. At least Darcey the rescue horse is! The sweet girl recently went viral for watching over her human mom's young son, and TikTok is having a field day. There are tons...
NBC News

Owner of world’s oldest living dog has this advice

When California resident Alex Wolf went with his college roommates to adopt a dog from a shelter two decades ago, he had no idea that the little dog would still be his pet over half his life later — let alone be named the “oldest dog living” by Guinness World Records.
COLORADO STATE
pethelpful.com

Video of Husky Rolling His Eyes at Mom Has Us Obsessed

When you think about the sassiest dogs, which breeds come to mind? For some, it's the pocket-sized diva dogs like Chihuahuas and Yorkies who have the most bite in their bark, but others consider larger dogs the most attitude-ridden. After you see this hilarious Siberian Husky-mix roll his eyes at his mom, you'll know exactly what we're talking about.
msn.com

The Masked Singer's latest exit reveals 90s TV heartthrob

The Masked Singer US spoilers follow. The Masked Singer has revealed who was underneath the walrus attire with its latest elimination. The US reality show has unmasked singer and actor Joey Lawrence during episode 6, revealing the Blossom star had been wearing the walrus's yellow trench coat and mask all along. He exited the show together with NFL player Le'Veon Bell, who had been rocking the Milkshake costume.
Whiskey Riff

Man Sneaks Up On Bear, Kicks It, & Regrets It Immediately

Just when you think you can’t see anything that is this stupid, the internet once again, never ceases to amaze. Rule #1 with any wildlife is that surprising them is not a good idea. And Rule #2 is probably, umm… don’t kick animals with big sharp teeth and big sharp claws.

Comments / 0

Community Policy