WKYT 27
Police investigate early morning shooting on Winchester Rd.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is in the hospital after being shot in Lexington. Police say they responded to a call of multiple shots fired on Winchester Road at around 3:00 on Saturday morning. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim’s injuries...
WKYT 27
Golden Alert cancelled for 80-year-old Lexington man
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: The Golden Alert for Douglas Amburgey has been canceled. He has been located and is safe. ORIGINAL: The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing Lexington man. 80-year-old Douglas Amburgey was last seen at around 11:30 PM on Saturday night at...
fox56news.com
16-year-old Lexington boy still missing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington teenager has been missing since Nov. 9. Cesar Herrera is a Hispanic male standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing around 180 pounds. Herrera has brown hair and brown eyes. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said Herrera might...
fox56news.com
Lexington homicide detectives relying on Crime Stoppers for tips on record number of cases
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A record number of homicides in Lexington for 2022, and the count keeps rising. The additional cases are putting more strain on an already understaffed police department that works to give each investigation the attention it deserves. Homicide detectives are hoping Crime Stoppers’ initiative to pay $2500 for tips in unsolved 2022 murders brings in the information they need to close a case.
WTVQ
Woman charged with murder after the death of her 2-year-old
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say 24-year-old Alashia Brown was charged with murder on November 23 after the death of her 2-year-old. Police say detectives were called to a local hospital on Sunday, November 20, for a 2-year-old suffering from an apparent overdose. Officers say Brown was arrested the next day, on November 21, and charged with Criminal Child Abuse 1st Degree.
WTVQ
Husband accused of killing wife on Thanksgiving Eve
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A deadly shooting in Lexington left two families hurting the day before Thanksgiving. At this time, the identity of the woman killed has not yet been released. Lexington police say just after 1:30 Wednesday afternoon, a man called the police saying he shot his wife....
q95fm.net
Laurel County Woman Arrested On Multiple Warrants Following Crash
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Tommy Houston arrested Shane M. Cope age 44 of Manchester, KY on Monday morning November 21, 2022 at approximately 10:45 AM. The arrest occurred off Rough Creek Road, approximately 6 miles east of London after Deputy Houston responded to a non-injury traffic crash there.
fox56news.com
Eastland Parkway scene shuts down Lexington schools
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A large police presence Tuesday on Eastland Parkway led to a brief lockdown of area schools. Multiple officers used K-9s to canvas the area around 3 p.m. while a police helicopter circled above. Lexington police said they were searching for someone who ran away from officers and remains on the run as of Tuesday.
wymt.com
Woman wanted on murder indictment warrant
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A woman is wanted on a murder charge in Southern Kentucky. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is looking Danielle Kelly, 39. A grand jury recently indicted her on a charge of murder and three counts of first-degree assault. Deputies say Kelly was driving an...
q95fm.net
Laurel County Man Arrested On Possession Charges Following Shoplifting Complaint
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Austyn Weddle along with Deputy Wes Brown arrested Haley Sizemore age 60 of Ham Holler Rd., Manchester on Friday night November 18, 2022 at approximately 7:47 PM. The arrest occurred off East Laurel Rd., approximately 6 miles east of London after deputies were dispatched to a shoplifting complaint at Dollar General store.
q95fm.net
Morehead Police Arrest Five People Following Drug Raid
Morehead Police announced on their Facebook page that five people were arrested and charged with drug trafficking. Officers with Morehead Police served a search warrant Early Friday morning at a home in Morehead on North Wilson Avenue. Police discovered large quantities on what’s speculated to be meth and heroin. Also...
harrodsburgherald.com
Local Man Indicted For Receiving Stolen Tractor
A Harrodsburg man has been indicted in connection to the September theft of two vehicles. Last week, Julian Sampson, 57, of 468 Central Pike, was charged with two class D felony counts of receiving stolen property. Back in September, Dep. Bill Cruce of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office executed two...
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. murder suspect to get new trial date
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Wolfe County murder suspect is set to get a new trial date. State troopers said Troy Dunkelberger shot and killed Jarron Slayback in 2020. Dunkelberger is charged with first-degree murder. Police said the men were on vacation with other friends in the Red River...
wtloam.com
Laurel County Traffic Stop Leads To Three Heroin Arrests
Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports Deputy Drew Wilson along with Laurel County Constable Robert Smith arrested three men during a traffic stop. While patrolling on Highway 770 near Corbin, police noticed a car with multiple equipment violations and pulled it over at a business parking lot. During the stop one of the occupants, 37-year-old Steven Albert Huff of London, was determined to be wanted on outstanding warrants. As the investigation continued, officers found Huff, the driver, 37-year-old Billy Joe Asher of Indiana, and another passenger, 44-year-old Daniel Arthur of London, in possession of suspected heroin in a loaded syringe. They were also found in possession of an empty syringe. Also assisting were Laurel Sheriff’s shift Sgt. Travis Napier and Deputy Skylar McFarland. All three were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. Sheriff Root said drug arrests will continue in Laurel County.
wymt.com
Two more students injured in Magoffin Co. school bus crash released from hospital
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Magoffin County Schools confirmed two more students were released from the hospital following a school bus crash on November 14. The bus crash happened on Route 40 near Salyersville. Officials said Bus 2030 was carrying 18 students plus the driver at the time...
WKYT 27
Police search for suspect in overnight shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a shooting, after a man showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound Saturday night. According to police, the man arrived at a local hospital around 11:40 p.m. His injuries were said to be non-life-threatening. Officers say the shooting happened in...
wymt.com
Wildfires keep firefighters busy in Rockcastle County
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Federal and local firefighters were busy on Thanksgiving in Rockcastle County. Several acres of woodland burned from Thursday through Friday morning. Firefighters were forced to put their Thanksgiving day plans on hold, and the U.S. Forest Service sent crews to help. “We had crews, hotshot...
WTVQ
EXCLUSIVE: 18-year-old paralyzed in Magoffin County bus crash last week
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Nov. 14, a Magoffin County school bus went off the roadway, over an embankment and crashed, injuring 18 students on board and the driver. The injuries varied from minor to severe. However, 18-year-old Kelly Adams’s injuries are life-changing. His family member tells us...
q95fm.net
Three Arrested On Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputy Drew Wilson along with Laurel County Constable Robert Smith arrested three individuals early Friday morning November 18, 2022 at approximately 1:09 AM. The arrests occurred in a business parking lot off Highway 770 approximately 10 miles South of London following a traffic stop conducted on a silver Honda Accord for multiple equipment violations. During the stop one of the occupants was determined to be wanted on outstanding warrants and a resulting investigation found the three individuals in possession of suspected heroin in a loaded syringe.
WTVQ
Lexington police investigate Saturday night shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Lexington police are investigating after they say they were called to a local hospital Saturday night for a man suffering from a non-life threatening gun shot wound. Police say they responded to the call just after 11:30 p.m. During the investigating, police learned the shooting happened in...
