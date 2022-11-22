Read full article on original website
NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 NeighborsStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade May Feature Cannabis Brand CookiesWilliam DavisNew York City, NY
NYC Migrants: Families With Children Spend Freezing Night Outside Waiting for ICE AppointmentAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
The richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilSaddle River, NJ
This Community-Effort Backyard Brooklyn Wedding Came Together in Under a Week
Politics and culture writer Ashley Reese and Brooklyn Law School student Rob Stengel’s eight-year romance began in 2014—with just a tiny hint of deception. The two met on OkCupid and planned their first date at a Williamsburg bar called Burnside because, as Ashley says, “We each assumed that the other seemed like the cool North Brooklyn type, although it turned out that neither of us lived in that part of Brooklyn.” The two quickly recovered from that initial misread, and after a few years of dating, moved into an apartment in Bed-Stuy together, spending their time traveling, backpacking—much to Ashley’s self-described “initial chagrin”—and eating and drinking their way through New York.
Washington Square News
How Much is Rent in NYC?
NYU’s price tag is almost as notorious as its rigorous academic standard. This shouldn’t come as a surprise, since it’s located in one of the most expensive cities in the world. Students who live on campus pay around $78,440 per year for tuition and university housing, and that’s not even counting the expense of day-to-day living — those $7 iced coffees and bodega snacks add up faster than you might think. So what happens when students want to trade in their dorm and twin XL bed for an apartment of their own off campus?
12tomatoes.com
Eminem Brings Mom’s Spaghetti Restaurant To New York City
2022 marks the 20-year anniversary of the theatrical release of the classic film 8 Mile. Eminem has been celebrating all year long and now, New York City residents are able to get in on the fun. Detroit residents and Eminem fans are probably already well aware of his Mom’s Spaghetti...
'A tradition': Bronx bakery serves up famed carrot cake during Thanksgiving rush
People were already lined up down the block by the time Lloyd’s Carrot Cake bakery opened at 9 a.m. Wednesday. The Bronx bakery is always in demand, but Thanksgiving is their busiest time.
NYC Housing Calendar, Nov. 23-30
City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email jeanmarie@citylimits.org.
mixmag.net
New 3000-sqft nightclub to open in NYC, Virgo
A new 3,000 square foot venue, Virgo, is set to open on Manhattan's Lower East Side. The new nightclub, named after the star sign of co-founder Thatcher Shultz, has yet to confirm an opening date — but early concept art shows a "wild" interior, with LED walls, a purple concrete bar, infinity mirrors and even a carpeted room for DJs to play through an independent audio system hook up to the back of the venue.
queenoftheclick.com
New Hotel and Casino in Coney Island
Thor Equities shared on Instagram (here) that they have partnered with Saratoga Casino Holdings, The Chickasaw Nation, and Legends. They submitted plans for a casino and hotel in Coney Island. Do the people in Coney Island want a casino or do they want a shopping center and regular community stores?
A Massive Wellness Oasis Offering Spa Treatments From Around The World Is Coming To Brooklyn
And lucky for us, WORLD SPA, a brand new 50,000-square-foot urban bathhouse is opening in Brooklyn this December, providing NYers with the ultimate destination to relax and unwind. True to its name, the new wellness oasis will bring traditional and cultural spa treatments, practices, and rituals from around the world straight to Brooklyn! The decor itself is enough to transport visitors straight out of NYC, handmade Moroccan and Turkish tiles adorn the hammams, while authentic Kelo pine from Northern Europe was used to create the saunas and banyas. Across three floors, self care enthusiasts will get to treat themselves to Eastern European banyas, Finnish saunas, Turkish and Moroccan hammams (a type of steam bath), cleansing Himalayan salt therapy, Japanese onsens (hot springs), infared rooms, saunas, steam rooms, and pools.
NYC mother hits back after '1619 Project' author mocked her subway concerns: 'They just refuse to see it'
New York City resident Yiatin Chu responded to a '1619 Project' author mocking her for sharing her experience on the city's subway on 'Fox & Friends First.'
Big pile of garbage left on Manhattan sidewalk in ‘illegal, wrong, totally ridiculous’ move: Sanitation Department
CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — New York City’s Sanitation Department called out a store that left a massive pile of garbage on a Manhattan sidewalk. The trash was left on the west side of Sixth Avenue between 16th and 17th streets on Sunday, a Sanitation Department spokesperson said. Workers cleared it up and a $50 fine […]
NBC New York
Tenants of NYC Building Say They Have Gone Weeks Without Hot Water, Working Toilets
Tenants of a Bronx building have been living a nightmare as they try to get ready for Thanksgiving, having gone two weeks with no hot water or working toilets. "It’s like when you call, they tell you something different all the time. 'They’re working on it' -- who is working on it? I don’t need to be living like this," Shirley Brown said tearfully.
CNBC
The future of parking is in New York — and it costs at least $300,000 per space
Hidden deep below some of New York City's most luxurious apartment buildings is an exclusive world of futuristic parking spaces. The spots are only accessible to residents of buildings where the apartments will set you back several million. The rare amenity offers privacy and convenience to some of the city's...
BrooklynPapers.com
Actor Tracy Morgan drops by turkey giveaway at Marlboro Houses
A turkey giveaway outside Gravesend’s Marlboro Houses this weekend turned into a star-studded affair when actor and former resident Tracy Morgan dropped by to surprise volunteers and recipients. More than 500 people were gifted frozen turkeys, fresh produce and other food during the massive distribution, hosted by the Marlboro...
The 10 Best Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In New York City
If you're raising a family in "the city that never sleeps," you'll want to find a neighborhood that does. Here are some of the top family-friendly areas in NYC.
This Massive $25 Million Condo Is Housed Inside One of Celebrities’ Favorite NYC Buildings
In the heart of New York City’s trendy Meatpacking District, this $25 million architecturally fabulous residence ticks several boxes. The full-floor residence has 15 rooms, 5,500 square feet of space and ultra-luxe craftsmanship and materials for discerning buyers. There are few homes in the city with this level of detail. Residence No. 6 at 66 Ninth Avenue, a celebrity-loved building that Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis, Glenn Beck, Jason Reitman and Molly Shannon once called home, is one of the most exquisite residences in the building. The picture-perfect building has also been the backdrop for magazine editorials, like Nicky Hilton Rothschild’s 2019...
One of America’s Best Chefs Is Opening a New Restaurant in NYC
Michael Solomonov’s takeover of New York City continues. Hot on the heels of debuting a Laser Wolf outpost atop the Hoxton hotel in Williamsburg, the James Beard Award-winning Philly chef has opened up shop on the ground floor as well. This time, he’s brought over another of his Philadelphia hits, K’Far, an all-day Israeli café and bakery that invites you to grab a seat and linger, whether over coffee and pastries or cocktails and dinner. “In Israel, meals don’t start or stop,” Solomonov told Eater NY. “They carry on.” In that spirit, K’Far is offering three menus every day. Pastries like chocolate rugelach...
queenoftheclick.com
Celebrate Thanksgiving Eve in Bay Ridge
Happy Thanksgiving Eve! In Bay Ridge, the night before Thanksgiving is celebrated with friends. 1) Screaming Broccolli will play at Wicked Monk starting at 11:00 pm – 3rd Avenue and 95th Street. 2) Baci Ristorante at 8424 – 3rd Avenue from 7:00 to 12:00 pm. 3) PC’s Bar...
pethelpful.com
Video of NYC Shelter Dogs Who've Been There the Longest Is an Eye-Opener
It makes us sad to think about all the dogs that are available for adoption and are sitting in shelters without a family to love them. These pups are deserving of a warm and caring home without the stress and loneliness of a shelter. One shelter is doing their best to get their pups adopted by sharing some of the available residents in a video.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Own Marilyn Monroe, Arthur Miller’s former love nest for $3M
Marilyn Monroe and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Arthur Miller’s former home near Sutton Place has quietly hit the market for $3.05 million — down from its $3.75 million asking price in May. The three-bedroom, 3½-bathroom condo is at 444 E. 57th St., a fabulous 14-story building that dates to...
