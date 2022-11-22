Read full article on original website
Rachael Ray Admits To 'Squealing' Over Her Own OG Pots
Despite having cabinets full of different types of pots and pans (we're talking your cast iron, your stainless steel, your nonstick – you get the picture), home cooks might gravitate toward a particular kitchen utensil. Even the occasional professional chef, such as Reviewed's Kiki Aranita, admits to relying on certain pots and pans. When cooking at home she almost always used her Made In frying pan and pink Le Creuset Dutch Oven. Celebrity chefs, too, might have go-to cookware, and Rachael Ray is no different.
Instagram Is Raining Hearts Over A Pic Of Duff Goldman's Daughter Eating Ice Cream
Food is arguably the most important component of Thanksgiving, but we all know the massive feast doesn't just magically appear on the table. Well, okay, maybe it does if you're dining at a chain restaurant, or if you're ordering your turkey from a place like Honey Baked Ham. However, for those that take on the brave task of playing chef for the fourth Thursday in November, a successful Turkey Day means a marathon of cooking — though there's no need to get up at the crack of dawn to get it all done. In fact, as Bon Appétit points out, it's almost unfathomable to cook an entire Thanksgiving meal from start to finish on the actual holiday itself, which is why prepping ahead of time is the name of the game if you want to succeed.
Cat Cora Made A Special Friendsgiving Appearance On The Price Is Right
Get ready to play Plinko! "The Price is Right" has been on for 51 seasons now and Drew Carey is still welcoming some special guests. The game show is a television staple that is sure to put a smile on your face every time you watch it, and this time it was Cat Cora's turn to play. The Food Network star has appeared on "The Next Iron Chef," "Cutthroat Kitchen," and "Master Chef" to name a few. Now, Cora made her television debut on "The Price is Right," and fans could not be more thrilled.
What Ever Happened To The Chinese Restaurant In A Christmas Story?
When you think of the holiday flick, "A Christmas Story," a few iconic images likely pop into your mind. Who can forget the "fra-gee-lay" leg lamp that Ralphie called the "soft glow of electric sex gleaming in the window," while his father proclaimed it was a major award? Or Randy bundled up in so much winter clothing that he couldn't put his arms down? And it's hard not to look at a frozen metal object without picturing Flick's tongue stuck to the flagpole.
Antoni Porowski's Favorite Holiday Cookies Are A Tan France Original
If your favorite part of the holiday season is baking cookies to share with your loved ones, there's no shortage of new recipes you can try. We've rounded up the best cookie recipes as well as some of the best holiday cookies from around the world. Wondering what cookies celebrities in the food industry like to enjoy? Duff Goldman's holiday cookies include some offbeat spices, like ground mustard and white pepper. But if you don't like mustard, turn to Antoni Porowski's favorite holiday cookies; the recipe comes from his "Queer Eye" co-star Tan France.
The Autumn Cake Ree Drummond Is Probably Thinking About Right Now
Ree Drummond's Twitter bio calls her "Wife of a cowboy. Mother of four. Lover of butter. Amen" and those descriptions are totally in sync with her approach to cooking. A lover of rich, down-home foods that satisfy body and soul (and lots of hungry mouths), Drummond is beloved for her decadent baked goods and meaty, hearty meals. Drummond's homey aesthetic blends perfectly with her cozy dishes, and her love for American things and Americana is evident in the warm and inviting space she cooks in and invites viewers to share. Family is very important to Drummond, and she is quite the romantic as well: her relocation from Los Angeles to rural Oklahoma happened as a result of falling in love and marrying "The Marlboro Man" — her husband, Ladd Drummond (via Biography).
Jeremy Allen White Has Become An IRL Chef, Thanks To The Bear
Jeremy Allen White's family may not have gotten to see him as much once he started filming "The Bear," but there's a silver lining: He's since become a private breakfast chef for his daughters, and he has definitely sharpened his culinary skills since taking on the role of Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto. In FX's hit show that premiered last June, White stars as an up-and-coming young chef who sidetracks his career to take over his family's failing sandwich shop, The Original Beef of Chicagoland, after his brother takes his own life. Many in the industry have praised the series for its realistic depiction of restaurant life.
Slow-Baked Salmon And Citrus Butter Recipe
Salmon is one of the healthier types of fish out there, and you really should start eating more of it, if you can. That being said, it's probably best to opt for wild-caught over farmed-raised salmon. It's actually not all that difficult to prepare, either. Recipe developer Kate Shungu describes her slow-baked salmon with citrus butter as "an easy recipe that you could make on a weeknight," but one that's "special enough for a dinner party, too."
16 Crappy People Who Will Make You Scream, "HAVE THEE NO SHAME?!"
Keep these people far away from me, please. I do not have the emotional bandwidth to deal with them.
What's The Difference Between Naan And Pita?
Sweet potatoes and yams, soybeans and chickpeas, bananas and plantains, parsley and cilantro, peaches and nectarines. These are just a few of the many foods that look similar to each other and are, therefore, often mistaken for one another, as Bright Side explains. Naan and pita are another example of two foods that look a lot alike, but have a few key differences.
Keke Palmer Always Has 3 Spices In Her Pantry At All Times
Actress, host of Disney+'s "Foodtastic," and social media starlet Keke Palmer has been making waves in the food world recently. She also starred in Jordan Peele's critically acclaimed film "Nope," now considered a best picture possibility for Oscar season, according to industry source Variety. In addition to helping Doritos bring...
Yes, Ayo Edebiri Is Really Cooking In The Bear
"The Bear," FX's show now streaming on Hulu, is all about the seriously stressed kitchen staff at a Chicago sandwich shop and has taken the television world by storm. The first season of "The Bear" currently has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Everyone from fans to critics is raving about how good and often painfully realistic the show is when it comes to depicting the everyday goings-on in a kitchen and of restaurant culture as a whole. One writer for Bon Appétit, who was a former restaurant worker in a Michelin-starred establishment, wrote, "it was the most accurate portrayal of life in a restaurant kitchen I've seen in a while." One fan shared in the comments of the show's Instagram that "This is one of the best, most stressful yet addictive shows I've watched in decades."
Holiday Chopped Episodes Just Dropped On HBO Max
'Tis the season for holiday-filled television—and no, we aren't talking about Hallmark's seemingly perfect Christmas movies. "Chopped" is one of the culinary world's most iconic food shows with 52 seasons to date. What's the best part of the long-lasting television series, you ask? Some would say the holiday-themed episodes. Food Network announced on Twitter that, "a special assortment of holiday-themed episodes of 'Chopped' have just been added to HBO Max."
Trader Joe's Fans Are Raving About Its Returning Lemon Ricotta Cheese
As a consumer, one of the most frustrating things that can happen is falling in love with a product you can only get from one brand and then finding out it has been discontinued. Well, that was just the experience of shoppers who adore the Trader Joe's baked lemon ricotta cheese, a seasonal product that had customers head-over-heels last year. However, in an exciting turn of events, TJ's fan @traderjoeslist announced on Instagram that the fan favorite has made a triumphant return to stores — news that brought about tons of praise from fans.
Why Lentils Are Said To Be Good Luck On New Year's
It's that time of the year again — Christmas and New Year's Eve are just around the corner, waiting to be celebrated. Love them or hate them, the year's end festivities are on most people's minds as December comes to an end, and both of these festive days have their own traditions and specialty dishes that we can all enjoy.
Duff Goldman Starts His Day Like A Viking
There are many things you probably don't know about Duff Goldman despite his stardom. At the ripe young age of four, his passion for cooking began "when his mom caught him in the kitchen watching Chef Tell and swinging around a meat cleaver." Most notably, he has become recognized for his incredible creations at several Charm City Cakes locations. He has been in an array of Food Network shows as a star, host, and competitor, published a couple of cookbooks, and was nominated for two James Beard awards. He even founded Duff's Cakemix Bakery & Studio, a fun, DIY, cake-decorating venue (via CIA Chef).
Why You Should Bake Bagels On A Pizza Stone
Bagels might truly be one of the world's best culinary inventions. Perfectly pillowy yet crisp, with a crisp exterior that gives way to a soft interior, the bagel's perfectly circular, lightweight shape also makes it a stellar on-the-go handheld option. It's also an amazing vehicle for a slew of spreads besides cream cheese, an ideal sandwich bread, and so much more. An optimal way to start the day — or, really, to be enjoyed at any point throughout the day, bagels are a top-tier, A+ bread option that have a cult following that borders on fervent.
The Best Glass Food Storage Containers Of 2022
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. While glass food storage containers come in a variety of shapes and sizes, they all have at least one thing in common: each one will have a transparent design that makes it easy to determine just what's inside. Glass storage containers also let you prep meals in advance and store leftovers, all without absorbing pungent food odors and taking on stains like their plastic counterparts. Plus, modern glass made by reputable manufacturers will be free of toxic materials, so you can feel extra good about using glass containers to prepare and store food for yourself and your loved ones.
The Altruistic Reason Jon Taffer Does Bar Rescue
Watch an episode of "Bar Rescue," the Paramount Network show in which hospitality expert Jon Taffer rescues — or at least attempts to save — failing bars from incompetent owners, disinterested managers and unmotivated employees, and you'll see Taffer entering the bars almost literally whirling with a tornado of criticism. He'll loudly berate people for the impending failure of their establishment, mercilessly criticizing inadequate job performance, inspecting liquor bottles for contamination, and trashing dirty kitchens. But that eventually gives way to Taffer sharing his deep knowledge, if not always patiently, of "bar science." As the show progresses, work crews remodel the failing bar to more effectively fit its market, and a mixology expert and a chef join Taffer to equip owners, managers, and staff for success.
Does Aldi Have A Rewards Program?
Aldi has been serving budget-motivated customers since the Albrecht family "founded the world's first discount grocery store" in Germany in 1961. Sixteen years later, the chain made its way stateside, opening a store in Iowa, the first of its now 2,000 U.S. locations. Aldi is appreciated for its eccentric, ever-evolving product line. It is not however, known for its aesthetics. That's intentional: Aldi's self-described "no-frills" shopping experience is part of what makes it so affordable.
