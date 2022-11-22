Read full article on original website
Related
informnny.com
State: New York’s first pot crop jeopardized by court fight
Albany, N.Y. (AP) — A court fight that has prevented New York from awarding marijuana dispensary licenses in some parts of the state could wind up hurting small farms that just harvested their first cannabis crop, officials warned a judge Tuesday. New York on Monday issued its first 36...
informnny.com
How to stay safe on snowy roads this winter
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Last week, the first couple inches of snow hit New York’s Capital Region and North Country. As Thanksgiving passes and winter approaches, it’s important to stay safe on the roads – especially when more snow is falling. On Thursday, the New York...
informnny.com
World’s largest active volcano continues to rumble in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KHON) — Mauna Loa remains in a yellow advisory with dozens of small daily earthquakes, a sign that the large volcano could be headed toward eruption. The unrest began back in July and peaked in September with 40 to 50 small earthquakes a day. Recently, there have been about 10 to 20.
informnny.com
Plea hearing scheduled in ‘Gasland’ drilling pollution case
MONTROSE, Pa. (AP) — A plea hearing has been scheduled for next week in the long-running case of a natural gas driller facing felony charges over allegations it polluted the aquifer of a small Pennsylvania community 14 years ago. Houston-based Coterra Energy Inc. will appear in Susquehanna County Court...
informnny.com
Tips to avoid being a victim of porch pirates this holiday season
CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — It’s almost Black Friday and Cyber Monday, meaning holiday gifts will soon be arriving at doorsteps across Central New York. Thus, creating an open invitation for thieves looking to steal this holiday season. Don’t worry just yet, there are ways you can protect...
informnny.com
Thousand Island Land Trust purchases all of Blind Bay site sought by CBP
ORLEANS, N.Y. (WWTI) — There have been major developments in the fight involving Blind Bay. The Thousand Islands Land Trust has officially purchased 20.5 acres of waterfront property that is located in the Town of Orleans from Blind Bay Associates, according to a press release from TILT. This property...
informnny.com
NYSP: Brasher Falls man charged with grand larceny following Malone Walmart theft
MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) – A Brasher Falls man was arrested following a larceny complaint from the Walmart in Malone, according to a press release from New York State Police. Police say they responded to the larceny complaint on November 11. They say 27-year-old Jordon King of Brasher Falls allegedly stole $1,099.72 worth of merchandise and then ran to his vehicle and fled the scene when he was confronted, according to an initial investigation by NSYP.
Comments / 0