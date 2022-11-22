Cats hiss for numerous reasons. They may be in pain, afraid of another animal, or simply asking for space. This is completely normal cat behavior and when your cat hisses you can probably determine the exact reason why - they see a strange dog, they accidentally hit their paw on something, you know, normal cat reasons to hiss. That's why this video posed by TikTok account @Deescatrefuge is so hilariously inexplicable, because these precious little dum-dums have nothing to hiss about!

11 DAYS AGO