Bleacher Report

Giannis Antetokounmpo Says Cavaliers' Evan Mobley 'Can Be Better Than Me'

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo had high praise for Evan Mobley on Friday after the Bucks' 117-102 win over Mobley's Cleveland Cavaliers. Antetokounmpo told Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor the Cavs forward "can be better than me":. "I don’t see why he can’t. It’s up to him. I will always try to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Bleacher Report

Report: Hornets' Gordon Hayward Out Indefinitely After Suffering Shoulder Injury

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward will be sidelined indefinitely with a fracture in his left shoulder, per The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania. Hayward was listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Spectrum Center with what was believed to be a left shoulder contusion, but he was eventually ruled out for the contest.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

Lakers Twitter Puzzled by Russell Westbrook's Minutes in Win In LeBron James' Return

The Los Angeles Lakers won their fourth game in five tries after defeating the host San Antonio Spurs 105-94 in a wire-to-wire victory on Friday at AT&T Center. Anthony Davis continued his torrid stretch with 25 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks. LeBron James posted 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists but had nine turnovers in his return from an adductor strain that cost him five games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jayson Tatum to miss Sunday's game vs. Wizards

The Celtics will be without superstar Jayson Tatum on Sunday as the team takes on the Washington Wizards at TD Garden. Tatum led the Celtics with 30 points in 31 minutes on Friday in a win over the Kings, but the team has listed him as out due to a left ankle sprain. Tatum originally hurt his ankle last Monday against the Bulls, but had since starred in lopsided wins over Dallas and Sacramento.
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

Athletes with the Highest Annual Salary in 2022

When athletes reach the peak of their profession, the numbers on their annual salary tend to become dizzying. From the pitch and gridiron to the hardwood and ring, international superstars pocket tens of millions of dollars each year. The world's highest-paid group features the likes of Kylian Mbappé, Canelo Álvarez, Lionel Messi and Stephen Curry.
Bleacher Report

Pelicans' CJ McCollum Enters Health and Safety Protocols, Out vs. Grizzlies

New Orleans Pelicans shooting guard CJ McCollum will miss Friday's matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies after being placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. McCollum didn't have an easy 2021-22 season. He missed almost all of December and half of January...
MEMPHIS, TN
Bleacher Report

Report: Michigan's Blake Corum to Play vs. Ohio State Despite Knee Injury

Running back Blake Corum is reportedly expected to suit up for No. 3 Michigan in Saturday's rivalry game against No. 2 Ohio State, but his level of involvement remains uncertain because of a knee injury. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Corum "isn't expected to be 100 percent" and noted the Wolverines...
COLUMBUS, OH
Bleacher Report

Lane Kiffin to Sign Ole Miss Contract Extension After Dismissing Auburn Rumors

Lane Kiffin announced Saturday that he is signing a contract extension to remain the head football coach at Ole Miss. According to ESPN's Chris Low, Kiffin said the following about his decision: "I had a meeting with the team and the staff and told them I was staying and it would be announced after the game. I didn't want it to be about me staying before the game, but about the team."
OXFORD, MS
Bleacher Report

College Football: B/R Experts Answer Biggest Questions for Week 13

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, there are many reasons for gratitude in Week 13 of the 2022 college football season. Most notably, though, the rivalries. All of those beloved, goofy trophies are at stake, along with bragging rights for the next 12 months. Some of them—headlined by The Game between Michigan and Ohio State—have championship hopes on the line.
GEORGIA STATE
Bleacher Report

Report: Matt Rhule Nebraska's Top Target to Become Next Football HC

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have "zeroed in" on former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule as their top head coaching candidate, per ESPN's Chris Low. Rhule and Nebraska "hope to finalize a deal in the coming days," Low added. The news comes after The Athletic's Mitch Sherman reported Thursday that Rhule...
LINCOLN, NE
Bleacher Report

B/R College Football 2022 Betting Locks with Adam Kramer: Week 13

We have reached the final full college football slate of the year. That’s a tough sentence to spit out, if I’m being honest. While we still have an abundance of picks to make for conference championship games, bowl games and the College Football Playoff, our options will soon be limited.
GEORGIA STATE

