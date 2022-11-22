ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

MLB Pitcher Names 'Worst Cheater' In Baseball History

The rivalry between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays just got a little bit spicier for 2023. During an appearance on Sportsnet's "How Hungry Are You?" with Serge Ibaka, Blue Jays ace Alex Manoah was asked to name the biggest cheater in MLB history. After a brief pause,...
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

This Day In Dodgers History: Roberto Clemente Joins Pirates, Steve Sax Wins Rookie Of The Year & Vin Scully Receives Presidential Medal Of Freedom

This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history was memorable for Steve Sax and Vin Scully, and also a franchise-altering transaction involving Roberto Clemente. On November 22, 1954, the Pittsburgh Pirates purchased Clemente’s contract from the Montreal Royals, the Dodgers’ Triple-A affiliate at the time. Clemente was productive in his lone Minor League season, batting .257/.286/.372 with five doubles, three triples, two home runs and 12 RBI over 87 games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MassLive.com

MLB experts predict if Xander Bogaerts will sign with Red Sox and for how much

ESPN’s panel of baseball writers and broadcasters thinks the Red Sox might sign Xander Bogaerts and probably won’t sign any other big-name free agents. ESPN’s baseball team of Bradford Doolittle, Alden Gonzalez, Joon Lee, Kiley McDaniel, Buster Olney, Jesse Rogers and David Schoenfield predicted where each of the top free agents would sign and what their contracts were likely to look like when they do.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Yankees might’ve landed a bullpen steal from the Pirates

According to general manager Brian Cashman and owner Hal Steinbrenner, the New York Yankees are actively looking for bullpen arms on the market. “We have a really good starting rotation. That doesn’t mean we aren’t going to be looking. We are going to look at everything as we always do. We had some big hits [injuries] in the bullpen, there is no doubt we need to look at the bullpen.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Who’s the real favorite to land Justin Verlander?

Many eyes are on free agent ace Justin Verlander, and it’s unknown where he may end up. However, there is a team that appears to be the most likely contender. Free agent pitcher Justin Verlander is certainly a catch who’s gaining attention from many teams, including the Houston Astros, New York Mets, New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers. The ace just earned his third Cy Young award and pitched an incredible regular season with the Astros, one of many reasons why so many teams are eyeing him.
HOUSTON, TX
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Free Agency: Scott Boras Believes Joey Gallo Will Rebound With Starting Role

During the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline, the Los Angeles Dodgers made an upside play by acquiring Joey Gallo from the New York Yankees for pitching prospect Clayton Beeter. At the time of the deal, Gallo was batting .159/.282/.339 and just one season removed from being one of the top players traded at the deadline. Although he got off to a hot start with the Dodgers, Gallo then regressed back to his production with the Yankees by hitting .162/.277/.393 in L.A.
LOS ANGELES, CA
iheart.com

Dodgers Have Reportedly Offered Contract to Aaron Judge

The Dodgers have reportedly offered a contract to the biggest free agent on the market. Here is what Héctor Gómez said in a tweet about the Dodgers & interest in Aaron Judge. According to @carmonaTV, the #Dodgers offered a US $214 million contract to Aaron Judge, which was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Aaron Judge Has "Productive" Meeting With 1 MLB Team

As AL MVP Aaron Judge angles for a massive free agent contract, he's reportedly having "productive" meetings with one team. It's not the New York Yankees. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, Judge has had multiple meetings with the San Francisco Giants yesterday. Morosi described those meetings as "very productive."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

‘He’ll bail you out of jail’: Aaron Judge draws rave reviews from Yankees who badly want him to re-sign

With the uncertainty of where a multitude of their free agents will land, and in-between an investigation for alleged collusion between the New York Yankees and New York Mets, teammates of Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge and beyond joined in a chorus of calls to keep the MLB’s leading home run hitter last season in the Bronx during the MLB’s free agency period.
NEW YORK STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Mets looked into bringing ex-manager onto coaching staff

The New York Mets tried to beef up their coaching staff with someone who very briefly served as the team’s manager, according to a report. The Mets asked longtime outfielder Carlos Beltran if he had any interest in joining the team’s staff, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post. Beltran indicated that was not the type of role he was looking for, and the team moved on.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
batterypower.com

Atlanta Braves 2022 Minor League Player Review: Adam Shoemaker

The Atlanta Braves used their 11th round selection in the 2021 MLB Draft to go overslot and nab a large (6’6”) prep left-hander with some real promise: Adam Shoemaker. The Canadian hurler debuted in 2021, but only threw five innings after signing — making 2022 his first real taste of pro ball.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Carlson: A Centerfield Option for the Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays have been attached to many free agents, including centerfielder Brandon Nimmo. If Toronto wants to bolster centerfield, an alternative could be a trade for Dylan Carlson. After trading Teoscar Hernandez for Erik Swanson and Adam Macko, the Blue Jays are likely looking to add an outfielder,...

