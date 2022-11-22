Read full article on original website
Lexington: M&T pawn and gun store robberyThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes advance to second round of NCAA Tournament, defeat Wake Forest 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes begin NCAA Tournament against Wake Forest ThursdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
A North Carolina Pizzeria Was Named One of the Best in the United StatesKennardo G. JamesWinston-salem, NC
6 Chain Restaurants in the Triad with healthy optionsThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
wfmynews2.com
Extended Highlights from 2A West Regional Playoff matchup between Maiden vs. Reidsville
Reidsville won 34-7 and moves one step closer to a 23rd State Championship. The Rams host Burns next Friday in 2A West Regional Final.
Belmont, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Belmont, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Eastern Guilford High School football team will have a game with South Point High School on November 25, 2022, 16:30:00.
Greensboro, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Greensboro, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The William Amos Hough High School football team will have a game with Grimsley High School on November 25, 2022, 16:30:00.
Reidsville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Reidsville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Maiden High School football team will have a game with Reidsville Senior High School on November 25, 2022, 16:30:00.
WRAL
Jay M. Robinson 4-star DL Daevin Hobbs announces college commitment
Jay M. Robinson senior defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs, a four-star prospect according to 247Sports.com, chooses his college. His top six schools are Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio State, and Tennessee.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Providence Day repeats as football champions
CHARLOTTE – The first time Charlotte Christian and Providence Day met, the game was widely considered one of the most exciting games of the high school football season. The Chargers, heavily favored to win their second consecutive state title as far back as the preseason rankings, got up big in their first game, leading 20-7 at the half. They were seemingly in control until a 24-3 Charlotte Christian fourth-quarter blitz ended a long Providence Day win streak.
wfmynews2.com
For the second year in a row, B.E.M. Sports Ent. is feeding Aggie athletes left on campus for the holiday
GREENSBORO, N.C. — No matter how they get there, most people try to make it home for the holidays. However, with work, finances, and other obligations, traveling to loved ones isn't always possible. Wednesday, WFMY News 2's Jaelen Gilkey met a North Carolina A&T alum, bringing the taste of...
ourdavie.com
Lawrence Wesley Potts
Lawrence Wesley Potts, 60, of Mocksville, died Wednesday, Nov, 23, 2022 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice House in Winston-Salem. He was born Oct. 25, 1962 in Davie County to the late Wesley Reece and Janie Powell Potts. Lawrence loved to hunt, and work on cars and motorcycles. He never met a stranger and was a friend to all.
ourdavie.com
Alice Virginia (Douthit) Sherrill
Alice Virginia (Douthit) Sherrill, 89, of Mocksville, NC entered her heavenly home on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Alice was born on May 1, 1933, in Davie County, daughter of the late Henry Isaac Douthit and Mary (Pilcher) Douthit. In addition to her mother and father, Alice was preceded in death by: her loving husband, Howard Knox Sherrill; a sister, Ruth Knight; and brothers, JW Douthit and Bob Douthit.
WBTV
Salisbury Community invited to participate in creating abstract mural with class from Rowan-Cabarrus Community College
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Department of Art and Design is inviting Salisbury residents to participate in the creation of a community abstract mural project on Saturday, December 3. Participants will gather to paint an abstract mural with their hands rather than brushes. Since each person’s...
iredellfreenews.com
EnergyUnited awards $46,000 to 43 N.C. teachers for creative classroom projects
EnergyUnited has awarded more than $46,000 to 43 North Carolina teachers through the NC Bright Ideas education grant program. Teachers in Alexander, Catawba, Davie, Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford, Iredell, Mecklenburg, Rockingham, Stokes and Wilkes counties are receiving grants ranging from $200 to $2,000 to support creative classroom projects. “Education is the...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Charlotte weatherman who died in helicopter crash attended Bandys High School in 1990s
The WBTV meteorologist who died in a helicopter crash on Tuesday had ties to Catawba County. Jason Myers spent his freshman, sophomore and junior years (1995-97) at Bandys High School, Bandys officials said on Tuesday. The online biography of Myers on the WBTV website says he was born in Salisbury...
WXII 12
Crash in Greensboro leaves injuries, police said
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Roads have been opened after police closed lanes due to a report of a crash down North Church Street in Greensboro. This happened between Field Street and Bond Street on Friday night. Officers said there were injuries. We are waiting to hear back from police about...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
North Carolina A&T State University fined $2 million
GREENSBORO, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Agriculture and Technical (NC A&T) State University is being fined $2 million dollars after the UNC System voted on the decision last Thursday. The University reportedly enrolled too many out-of-state freshman students over the past two years. The UNC System Board of...
Man on bicycle hit by car in Winston-Salem, taken to hospital, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man on a bicycle was hit by a car in Winston-Salem on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. The 50-year-old man who was hit has non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the call reporting the incident in the Peters Creek Parkway and Hutton Street area came in at 4:46 p.m. […]
publicradioeast.org
Funeral this weekend for NC TV meteorologist killed in helicopter crash
The visitation and funeral for WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers will take place this weekend in Matthews. Today, a visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. at Carmel Baptist Church located in Matthews, and tomorrow a funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at the same location. Myers was killed alongside...
11-year-old girl reported missing from middle school in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — An 11-year-old girl has been reported missing after being dropped off at Alexander Graham Middle School Tuesday morning. Family members said Drakayla Ivey was last seen at the school before its second block. Ivey has a cellphone. However, family members said their calls keep going to voicemail.
WXII 12
Fire in Surry County on Thanksgiving
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Some firefighters spent Thanksgiving putting out a fire. A fire broke out in forestry in Dobson, North Carolina, on Thursday. This was on Ponderosa Pine Lane, near Highway 601. Local fire departments were unable to share details on damage or injuries, but our reporter on...
qcnews.com
‘He was wonderful to everyone’: Former colleagues remember late WBTV meteorologist
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Meteorologists close to WBTV’s Jason Myers remember him for his work in the industry and his spirit as a whole. Van Denton says Myers always told him at his father’s church that he wanted to be a meteorologist when he grew up. Denton is WGHP’s chief meteorologist, Queen City News’ sister station in the Piedmont Triad.
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte Native Shot Nine Times During Club Q Shooting Has A Message For His Hometown
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Barrett Hudson can’t escape the memories of last weekend. He was at Club Q when a gunman opened fire inside the gay night club. Hudson remains in a hospital bed in Colorado. “He had the A.R. 15 and he pointed it at this dude,”...
