Mocksville, NC

High School Football PRO

Belmont, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Eastern Guilford High School football team will have a game with South Point High School on November 25, 2022, 16:30:00.
BELMONT, NC
High School Football PRO

Greensboro, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The William Amos Hough High School football team will have a game with Grimsley High School on November 25, 2022, 16:30:00.
GREENSBORO, NC
High School Football PRO

Reidsville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Maiden High School football team will have a game with Reidsville Senior High School on November 25, 2022, 16:30:00.
REIDSVILLE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Providence Day repeats as football champions

CHARLOTTE – The first time Charlotte Christian and Providence Day met, the game was widely considered one of the most exciting games of the high school football season. The Chargers, heavily favored to win their second consecutive state title as far back as the preseason rankings, got up big in their first game, leading 20-7 at the half. They were seemingly in control until a 24-3 Charlotte Christian fourth-quarter blitz ended a long Providence Day win streak.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ourdavie.com

Lawrence Wesley Potts

Lawrence Wesley Potts, 60, of Mocksville, died Wednesday, Nov, 23, 2022 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice House in Winston-Salem. He was born Oct. 25, 1962 in Davie County to the late Wesley Reece and Janie Powell Potts. Lawrence loved to hunt, and work on cars and motorcycles. He never met a stranger and was a friend to all.
MOCKSVILLE, NC
ourdavie.com

Alice Virginia (Douthit) Sherrill

Alice Virginia (Douthit) Sherrill, 89, of Mocksville, NC entered her heavenly home on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Alice was born on May 1, 1933, in Davie County, daughter of the late Henry Isaac Douthit and Mary (Pilcher) Douthit. In addition to her mother and father, Alice was preceded in death by: her loving husband, Howard Knox Sherrill; a sister, Ruth Knight; and brothers, JW Douthit and Bob Douthit.
MOCKSVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

EnergyUnited awards $46,000 to 43 N.C. teachers for creative classroom projects

EnergyUnited has awarded more than $46,000 to 43 North Carolina teachers through the NC Bright Ideas education grant program. Teachers in Alexander, Catawba, Davie, Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford, Iredell, Mecklenburg, Rockingham, Stokes and Wilkes counties are receiving grants ranging from $200 to $2,000 to support creative classroom projects. “Education is the...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Crash in Greensboro leaves injuries, police said

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Roads have been opened after police closed lanes due to a report of a crash down North Church Street in Greensboro. This happened between Field Street and Bond Street on Friday night. Officers said there were injuries. We are waiting to hear back from police about...
GREENSBORO, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

North Carolina A&T State University fined $2 million

GREENSBORO, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Agriculture and Technical (NC A&T) State University is being fined $2 million dollars after the UNC System voted on the decision last Thursday. The University reportedly enrolled too many out-of-state freshman students over the past two years. The UNC System Board of...
GREENSBORO, NC
publicradioeast.org

Funeral this weekend for NC TV meteorologist killed in helicopter crash

The visitation and funeral for WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers will take place this weekend in Matthews. Today, a visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. at Carmel Baptist Church located in Matthews, and tomorrow a funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at the same location. Myers was killed alongside...
MATTHEWS, NC
WXII 12

Fire in Surry County on Thanksgiving

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Some firefighters spent Thanksgiving putting out a fire. A fire broke out in forestry in Dobson, North Carolina, on Thursday. This was on Ponderosa Pine Lane, near Highway 601. Local fire departments were unable to share details on damage or injuries, but our reporter on...
DOBSON, NC
qcnews.com

‘He was wonderful to everyone’: Former colleagues remember late WBTV meteorologist

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Meteorologists close to WBTV’s Jason Myers remember him for his work in the industry and his spirit as a whole. Van Denton says Myers always told him at his father’s church that he wanted to be a meteorologist when he grew up. Denton is WGHP’s chief meteorologist, Queen City News’ sister station in the Piedmont Triad.
CHARLOTTE, NC

