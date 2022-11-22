GLENBURN, Maine (WGME) -- On November 18th, Brian Higgins, a Bangor Police Officer, arrested Ryan Thibodeau as a result of a traffic stop. Thibodeau, 37, is originally from Glenburn, and he has been the subject of multiple inter-agency information sharing memos, stating that he may be in possession of firearms and drugs.

BANGOR, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO