Corinna, ME

WPFO

Bangor Police arrest Glenburn man for drugs and firearm related charges

GLENBURN, Maine (WGME) -- On November 18th, Brian Higgins, a Bangor Police Officer, arrested Ryan Thibodeau as a result of a traffic stop. Thibodeau, 37, is originally from Glenburn, and he has been the subject of multiple inter-agency information sharing memos, stating that he may be in possession of firearms and drugs.
BANGOR, ME
WPFO

Icy roadways causes 10 car crashes and leaves one Woman dead in Waterville

WATERVILLE, Maine (WGME) -- Numerous cars were involved in car crashes that left one woman dead in Waterville. On November 25, 2022 at approximately 7:19 pm, the Augusta Regional Communications Center received numerous calls reporting multi-vehicle crashes in both North and Southbound lanes of I-95 in Waterville due to icy roadways on the Messalonskee bridge.
WATERVILLE, ME
WPFO

Former Bangor superintendent Betsy Webb dies

BANGOR, Maine (BDN) -- Betsy Webb, a longtime Bangor School Department superintendent who helped make the district a statewide leader for academic performance, has died. She was 61. Her death was announced in a Friday statement by the Bangor School Department, which did not specify a cause or time of...
BANGOR, ME

