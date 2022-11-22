Read full article on original website
Jay Leno is expected to make a full recovery after the comedian was badly burned when a car erupted in his garage last weekend. In some truly bizarre new footage that aired on last night’s Inside Edition, Leno is seen recovering in a hyperbaric chamber at the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles, where he’s been undergoing treatment since being admitted on Sunday (Nov. 13).
Leno underwent surgery for serious burns to his face, chest and hands that happened when flames erupted as he was working on a vintage car.
There is an update on the health and condition of Jay Leno and it comes from his fellow comedian, Tim Allen, on Thursday. A TMZ report states that Allen visited Leno at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills, California. Allen said that Leno’s face will not be disfigured after Leno suffered severe burns in a car fire.
Jay Leno is wasting no time getting back on that proverbial horse. Just one day after being discharged from the hospital — where he was being treated for severe burns sustained in a car fire — the comedian was spotted driving back to the scene of the freak accident. In photos obtained by Page Six exclusively, Leno, 72, is seen pulling into his famed Los Angeles garage, where he stores his dozens of prized vintage vehicles, in a Mercedes-Benz E55 on Tuesday. Scarring from third-degree burns to his face and hands was clearly visible as he got back behind the wheel. “[I’m] hanging in...
Jay Leno is being treated for serious burns after he was injured in a car fire over the weekend.
Jay Leno's Friend Saves Comedian's Life By Smothering Flames On His Face In Frantic Garage Fire
From friend to hero! Jay Leno's close pal Dave quite possibly saved his life after the comedian's face bursted into flames on Sunday, November 13. The 72-year-old currently remains hospitalized at the Grossman Burn Center, where he has started to piece together the series of events that led to the terrifying moment he was set ablaze.Leno revealed to a news publication that he had been working on his 1907 white steam car in his famed garage — he shows off the impressive space on his YouTube channel, which has a massive 3.4 million subscribers — and was attempting to fix...
The former late-night talk show host suffered third-degree burns on his face, hands and chest after a fire broke out in his garage.
Jay Leno was discharged from the Grossman Burn Center on Monday after suffering second and third-degree burns in a gasoline fire on Nov. 12 Jay Leno is doing "fine" after he suffered "serious burns" in a garage gasoline fire, Jerry Seinfeld said. The 68-year-old comedian spoke to Extra and gave a health update on the former Tonight Show host, 72, who was just released from the hospital after being treated for second-and third-degree burns on his face, chest and hand. "He's gonna be OK," Seinfeld told the outlet. "They gotta fix it up, but...
Jay Leno is hospitalized with facial burns after a car fire Sunday. "I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire," Leno said in a statement to Variety. "I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet." TMZ first reported that the comedian and...
