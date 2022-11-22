Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thousands more in Social Security coming to Chicago residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Migrants bused from Texas enjoyed their first-ever Thanksgiving feast in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Received 32 Migrants This Week From Governor AbbottTom HandyChicago, IL
New $500 Stimulus Check For Illinois ResidentsC. HeslopChicago, IL
Holiday Cheer - Chicago Residents to Receive $500 PaymentAneka DuncanChicago, IL
fox32chicago.com
Black Friday: Shoppers cause frenzy across Chicago area
ROSEMONT, Ill. - Black Friday shopping was in full effect in Rosemont, as there was a long line outside Tory Burch. For some, it took about 30 minutes to get inside. All of their inventory was marked 70 percent off. Chicago Fashion Outlets opened at 8 a.m. The two-level shopping...
Chicago fire guts abandoned furniture store in Back of the Yards
Chicago fire officials said a homeless person set a fire in the back of the store to try to stay warm.
Pop-Up Shop Owners in West Pullman Looking Forward to Small Business Saturday
Just in time for the holiday shopping season, a pop-up storefront in the West Pullman neighborhood is featuring a variety of unique gifts at its 10 women-owned businesses. “I know Small Business Saturday is important, because as entrepreneurs we work so hard," said Shanon Simmons, owner of She Sale Sea Shells.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago nonprofit says more families need help putting food on the table this Thanksgiving
CHICAGO - This has been a busy week, and a busy year, at Chicago area food banks, as many organizations see demand top even the worst days of the pandemic. On Wednesday morning, the line was long outside El Mercadito in Humboldt Park before the doors opened. In English and...
seniorresource.com
Assisted Living Near Chicago: Top 10!
At SeniorResource.com, we believe knowledge is power. But we also recognize that time is fleeting and precious, especially in your golden years. Why waste another second on a fruitless internet search when you have us? We’ve rolled up our sleeves, scoured the web, and uncovered the top 10 highest-rated assisted living communities near Chicago. Keep reading to find out more about these great facilities!
Shop Local 2022: An Englewood, Auburn Gresham And Chatham Gift Guide
ENGLEWOOD — South Side businesses have gathered their fashionable gear, tasty treats and gift cards to make holiday shopping a breeze. Newcomers Marie|Wesley and Momentum Coffee make buying gifts easy by providing food and fashion in a one-stop shop. TikTok historian Shermann “Dilla” Thomas also has Chicago-pride merch available through his website.
The Ultimate Guide To Shopping Local In Chicago For The Holidays In 2022
CHICAGO — Many small businesses are struggling, and they are relying on your support to stick around. That’s why Block Club’s reporters reached out to more than 160 small businesses across the city to highlight their work — and encourage shoppers to stop by. We’ve also featured 40 nonprofits and 20 local holiday markets for you to support.
Surviors of Fiery South Side Crash Grateful to Celebrate Holiday With Loved Ones
A wrong-way chain-reaction crash killed two people and injured more than a dozen others on Chicago’s South Side Wednesday evening, and those who survived feel grateful to have been able to make it to the dinner table for Thanksgiving. “In the blink of an eye I saw my life...
‘It's a Game Changer': New Youth Community Center Set to Open on Chicago's West Side
A new youth and community center will soon open its doors on Chicago's west side. It's a major project by non-profit organization BUILD that could become a game changer for youth in the area. The facility is taking shape on the corner of Harrison Street and Laramie Avenue in the...
vinepair.com
Handmade Tamales and Shrimp Cocktail Cups: Traveling Food Vendors Are the Stars of Neighborhood Bars
This article is a part of our Matters of Taste series, essays from our favorite writers on the artifacts and abstractions they hold most dear in their drinking lives. When I’m between beers two and three at my favorite sort of bar — that is, of the old, low-lit, neighborhood variety — two things happen. I gain brief, undue confidence in my darts abilities, and I become especially susceptible to purchasing food from roving vendors.
Shop Local 2022: Gift A Chicago Experience
CHICAGO — More than ever, people are collecting experiences instead of physical objects. And Chicago is the perfect city to do just that. You can give your friends and family the gift of a city-based adventure this year, whether it’s dinner at a great restaurant, a class or just a quintessential Chicago experience.
Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora Reaches Capacity, Closes Entrances on Black Friday
Black Friday shoppers have stowed the stores at Chicago Premium Outlet in suburban Aurora. The Aurora Police Department said in a Tweet the mall hit full capacity at 12:46 p.m., forcing entrances to be closed off and traffic to be re-directed for a period of time. In an update posted...
Chicago, Cook County Elevated to ‘Medium' COVID Community Level Status
After one week at "low" COVID community level status, both Chicago and suburban Cook County have shifted back to "medium" following a rise in metrics, such as hospitalizations, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In a news release, the Chicago Department of Public Health explained...
Yes, Chef! culinary camp supports aspiring cooks through year-round program
CHICAGO (CBS) -- You're probably still stuffed from your Thanksgiving feast but let's keep the food conversation going because it's Foodie Friday. For this week's spotlight, we're looking at a program that's building young chefs at an early age. Digital Journalist Jamaica Ponder goes behind the scenes of "Yes, Chef!" in Lincoln Square. We visited the Chopping Block in Lincoln Square to learn more about the Yes, Chef! Culinary camps. These camps are free programs for Chicago Public School students who come from traditionally marginalized and underfunded communities. The students received their holiday baking boot camp kits. The only thing...
Mansions & Millionaires: The Top Hotels and Restaurants in Chicago
There’s no shortage of accommodations in Chicago!. “Extra’s” Michael Corbett took a tour of the Peninsula Chicago, which is in the heart of Michigan Avenue. The hotel is home to the biggest presidential suite in all of Chicago. It has four restaurants, as well as a gym,...
wgnradio.com
Famous Dave’s BBQ and his Chicago roots
Famous Dave Anderson joins Dane Neal to talk about his Chicago roots, BBQ, and his wild rice soup recipe. Dave also talks about the role of cranberries in a Thanksgiving meal and how he prefers using them. For more information on all things food and fun for the holidays check out https://www.famousdaves.com/
fox32chicago.com
2 men wounded in Chicago shooting on Thanksgiving
CHICAGO - Two men were shot in Brainerd Thursday afternoon. At about 4:44 p.m., two men were in the 9000 block of South Racine when they were struck by gunfire. A 27-year-old man and 31-year-old man were both struck in the body, and transported to area hospitals in good condition.
SWAT situation on Chicago's Southwest Side
Around 6:50 a.m. law enforcement surrounded a residence on 87th Street and Southwest Highway in Scottsdale near Hometown.
5mag.net
Jesse Saunders hospitalized following “major stroke”
Chicago native and house music pioneer Jesse Saunders has been hospitalized after what is being called a “major stroke,” according to online reports and information from sources close to the DJ and producer. The Chosen Few DJs, to which Saunders belongs, posted messages on all major social media...
ValueWalk
$500 Cash Assistance Program From Chicago: Who Will Get It And How To Apply
Some extra money could soon be coming to more than 4,000 Chicagoans. The city of Chicago has come up with a new assistance program that offers $500 cash payments to eligible residents. The deadline to apply for this cash assistance program from Chicago is approaching fast. Cash Assistance Program From...
