ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — A perfect regular season isn’t good enough for Stetson Bennett and No. 1 Georgia. Bennett threw two touchdown passes and Georgia completed back-to-back undefeated regular seasons for the first time in school history by overcoming a slow start to beat Georgia Tech 37-14 on Saturday. “It is special,” said Bennett of the undefeated regular season, “but we didn’t enter this season trying to go 12-0. We want to go 15-0.” Georgia (No. 1 CFP) was down 7-0 early and led only 10-7 at halftime. Then the Bulldogs overpowered the Yellow Jackets (5-7) with their running game to score 37 unanswered points and notch their fifth consecutive win in the state rivalry.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 22 MINUTES AGO