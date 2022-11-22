ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

The Associated Press

No. 1 Georgia overcomes slow start, routs Georgia Tech 37-14

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — A perfect regular season isn’t good enough for Stetson Bennett and No. 1 Georgia. Bennett threw two touchdown passes and Georgia completed back-to-back undefeated regular seasons for the first time in school history by overcoming a slow start to beat Georgia Tech 37-14 on Saturday. “It is special,” said Bennett of the undefeated regular season, “but we didn’t enter this season trying to go 12-0. We want to go 15-0.” Georgia (No. 1 CFP) was down 7-0 early and led only 10-7 at halftime. Then the Bulldogs overpowered the Yellow Jackets (5-7) with their running game to score 37 unanswered points and notch their fifth consecutive win in the state rivalry.
ATLANTA, GA
The Fayetteville Observer

NC State-UNC rivalry stoked on social media after instant-classic football game

Friday's regular-season rivalry-game finale for NC State and UNC had plenty of drama on the field and off of it. Ultimately ending in a 30-27 2OT Wolfpack win, the game featured a fourth-stringer starting at QB opposite the nation's leader in total offense. As lopsided as UNC's offensive advantage seemed to be behind Drake Maye, NC State's defense is the best in the ACC while the Tar Heels have struggled mightily on that side of the ball.
RALEIGH, NC

