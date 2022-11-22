Read full article on original website
calcoastnews.com
SLO County judge places child in alleged assailant’s home
A San Luis Obispo County family court judge placed a young boy in a home with a woman who allegedly attacked the boy’s mother, and has refused to move the child in spite of a suicide attempt and allegations of negligence and violence. Five years ago, when the boy...
SLO County updates election count before final certification
Vote-by-mail ballots get scanned in at the office where voters' signatures are verified, the ballots are opened, inspected, processed, and then counted.
New Times
SLO County to outsource psychiatric health facility
San Luis Obispo County's only low-income-serving psychiatric hospital is set to change hands soon. The SLO County Health Agency is finalizing a contract with an outside vendor to take the reins of its 16-bed psychiatric health facility (PHF), an inpatient unit primarily serving adult patients on Medi-Cal. A final contract...
Bruce Jones has almost caught Bruce Gibson in race for District 2 SLO County supervisor
With the last count, the incumbent has given up nearly all of his 781-vote lead.
Just 37 votes separate candidates in SLO County Supervisor race
The race for San Luis Obispo County District 2 Supervisor is getting tighter. After the Clerk-Recorder released the latest election results, Bruce Gibson remained in the lead but only by 37 votes.
New Times
SLO city seeks receiver to clean up property neighboring homeless shelter
Long-simmering concerns about a "dangerous" property located next door to the 40 Prado Homeless Center in San Luis Obispo have now spilled into court. The city of SLO filed a lawsuit in September against local landowner William Sievers—asking a judge to appoint a receiver to take over his 2.2-acre lot and address a "never-ending litany of health and safety concerns" there.
calcoastnews.com
Missing SLO County woman found in Riverside County
A 22-year-old woman reported missing from Arroyo Grande earlier this week was found safe in Riverside County. After a citizen reported seeing her, deputies spoke with Ysabel Moriarty Puig and determined she was safe. On Monday, Moriarty Puig’s mother reported her missing. The last time she saw her daughter was...
calcoastnews.com
Bezos charity awards $5 million to controversial SLO County nonprofit
A charity created by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has issued a $5 million grant to the Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County (CAPSLO) for housing homeless families. Launched in 2018, the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund issues annual awards to organizations helping homeless families move from the streets...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Paul Flores wants to delay his sentencing in Kristin Smart case. Here’s why
Paul Flores, who was convicted of murdering Cal Poly student Kristin Smart in October, has asked for his sentencing date to be pushed back, according to Monterey County Superior Court’s website. Smart went missing in May 1996 after an off-campus party in San Luis Obispo. Flores had long been...
New leaders in Paso Robles and Lucia Mar school board races. Here’s the update
Find out where school board candidates stand as of the latest count.
Mormon church delivers 40,000 pounds of food to SLO County
“We are grateful for the opportunity to help assist those in need within this wonderful community,” the local leader for the Church said.
UPDATE: Missing Los Osos woman now found
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Ysabel E. Moriarty Puig of Los Osos has been located.
Lamborghini pulled over on Highway 154 for going 152mph, driver faces misdemeanor charge
A California Highway Patrol officer pulled over a Lamborghini speeding 152mph Tuesday morning on Highway 154, where the posted speed limit is 55mph. The post Lamborghini pulled over on Highway 154 for going 152mph, driver faces misdemeanor charge appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
General Election Results Update
NORTH COUNTY — The San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder Office last updated their unofficial General Election results on Wednesday, Nov. 16. SLO County Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano released an update on Friday, Nov. 18, which stated there is 27,940 mail-in-ballots left to be processed out of the 60,000 mail in ballots received the day before, the day of and the days following election day.
California mountain biker stares down mountain lion
A California mountain biker found himself in a standoff with a mountain lion, something he had never experienced in his 30 years of riding the trails. Rex Hatter, of San Luis Obispo, was on a long ride through the Irish Hills Natural Reserve on Saturday when a distraught hiker flagged him down, The San Luis Obispo Tribune reported.
Hundreds of families line up for holiday food distribution in Santa Maria
The Food Bank of Santa Barbara County gave out chicken, eggs, cheese, produce, and larger families received a whole turkey.
2 SLO residents and their dog found dead in creekbed
Police are trying to determine what happened, but they think a car crash the day before may provide clues.
calcoastnews.com
Deputies asking for help finding missing Arroyo Grande woman
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a 22-year-old woman who was last seen in Arroyo Grande. On Monday, Ysabel Moriarty Puig’s mother reported her missing. The last time she saw her daughter was at about 11 p.m. on Nov. 20.
SLO County Public Health urges caution this Thanksgiving amid respiratory ‘tripledemic’
Nearly 200 SLO County residents died from COVID-19 since last Thanksgiving.
CHP's maximum enforcement period begins Wednesday, ahead of busiest travel days
As we enter a busy week for travel, California Highway Patrol is sending out extra resources to help keep motorists safe this Thanksgiving.
