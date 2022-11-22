NORTH COUNTY — The San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder Office last updated their unofficial General Election results on Wednesday, Nov. 16. SLO County Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano released an update on Friday, Nov. 18, which stated there is 27,940 mail-in-ballots left to be processed out of the 60,000 mail in ballots received the day before, the day of and the days following election day.

3 DAYS AGO