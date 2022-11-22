ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Times

SLO County to outsource psychiatric health facility

San Luis Obispo County's only low-income-serving psychiatric hospital is set to change hands soon. The SLO County Health Agency is finalizing a contract with an outside vendor to take the reins of its 16-bed psychiatric health facility (PHF), an inpatient unit primarily serving adult patients on Medi-Cal. A final contract...
New Times

SLO city seeks receiver to clean up property neighboring homeless shelter

Long-simmering concerns about a "dangerous" property located next door to the 40 Prado Homeless Center in San Luis Obispo have now spilled into court. The city of SLO filed a lawsuit in September against local landowner William Sievers—asking a judge to appoint a receiver to take over his 2.2-acre lot and address a "never-ending litany of health and safety concerns" there.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Missing SLO County woman found in Riverside County

A 22-year-old woman reported missing from Arroyo Grande earlier this week was found safe in Riverside County. After a citizen reported seeing her, deputies spoke with Ysabel Moriarty Puig and determined she was safe. On Monday, Moriarty Puig’s mother reported her missing. The last time she saw her daughter was...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
The Paso Robles Press

General Election Results Update

NORTH COUNTY — The San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder Office last updated their unofficial General Election results on Wednesday, Nov. 16. SLO County Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano released an update on Friday, Nov. 18, which stated there is 27,940 mail-in-ballots left to be processed out of the 60,000 mail in ballots received the day before, the day of and the days following election day.
Boston 25 News WFXT

California mountain biker stares down mountain lion

A California mountain biker found himself in a standoff with a mountain lion, something he had never experienced in his 30 years of riding the trails. Rex Hatter, of San Luis Obispo, was on a long ride through the Irish Hills Natural Reserve on Saturday when a distraught hiker flagged him down, The San Luis Obispo Tribune reported.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Deputies asking for help finding missing Arroyo Grande woman

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a 22-year-old woman who was last seen in Arroyo Grande. On Monday, Ysabel Moriarty Puig’s mother reported her missing. The last time she saw her daughter was at about 11 p.m. on Nov. 20.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy