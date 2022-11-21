Police say glare from the sun is to blame for a crash in which a Hampden woman hit a flagger in a construction zone. It was just after 3:00 Monday afternoon when the incident happened on Main Road North. An elderly woman was driving through a construction zone when she struck a flagger, who was standing on the roadway. WVII-TV reports the woman would later tell police that she was unable to see the worker, due to the glare from the late afternoon sun. Officials say the flagger was knocked into the air and lost consciousness briefly before being transported to a local hospital with what were considered to be non-life-threatening injuries.

HAMPDEN, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO