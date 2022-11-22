Read full article on original website
Leander to vote on $3.5M agreement with Williamson County regarding Northline reclaimed water
Leander City Council will discuss an agreement with Williamson County to receive funding related to the Northline reclaimed water system at its Nov. 17 meeting. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) Leander City Council will consider taking action on a subrecipient agreement with Williamson County for funding to reimburse expenses related to...
Leander ISD eyes rezoning for secondary schools
From left, Leander ISD board trustees Anna Smith and Sade Fashokun, and Superintendent Bruce Gearing discussed rezoning secondary school districts Nov. 15. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) The Leander ISD board of trustees discussed its annual demographic report and updates to the 10-year long-range plan during a workshop meeting Nov. 15, as...
Round Rock ISD trustees table updates to policy dictating courses considered for rank in class
The Round Rock ISD board of trustees decided to table an update to district policy that would have impacted rank in class for students at a Nov. 17 meeting. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The Round Rock ISD board of trustees decided to table an update to district policy that would have...
Mixed-use development Word Place inches closer to fruition in Kyle with development agreement on horizon
A new mixed-use development between Marketplace Avenue and North Burleson Street in Kyle could be coming soon. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Kyle City Council received a presentation from co-founder of Gap Strategies Jeff Barton on Nov. 15 for Word Place Development, a mixed-use project that has been in the works for several years in Kyle.
Board approves policies for selection and challenge of reading materials in Round Rock ISD libraries, classrooms
The Round Rock ISD board of trustees approved by consent two policies regarding instructional materials and library books during its Nov. 17 meeting. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The Round Rock ISD board of trustees approved by consent two policies regarding instructional materials and library books during its Nov. 17 meeting. The...
City of New Braunfels to host meetings on land development ordinance
Three meetings will be held on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 to discuss the update to local development-related ordinances. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) The city of New Braunfels is continuing the process of updating local development-related ordinances and will seek input from the public through a series of upcoming workshops. The...
Williamson County sets aside funding in 2022-23 budget for road widening projects
Williamson County allocated funds to expanding roads to meet modern design standards. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Of Williamson County’s $57.9 million fiscal year 2022-23 road and bridge budget, Commissioners Court allocated $6 million for road widening projects in late August. Williamson County Communications Director Connie Odom said this is the...
