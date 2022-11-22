ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Impact Austin

Comments / 0

Related
Community Impact Austin

Leander to vote on $3.5M agreement with Williamson County regarding Northline reclaimed water

Leander City Council will discuss an agreement with Williamson County to receive funding related to the Northline reclaimed water system at its Nov. 17 meeting. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) Leander City Council will consider taking action on a subrecipient agreement with Williamson County for funding to reimburse expenses related to...
LEANDER, TX
Community Impact Austin

Leander ISD eyes rezoning for secondary schools

From left, Leander ISD board trustees Anna Smith and Sade Fashokun, and Superintendent Bruce Gearing discussed rezoning secondary school districts Nov. 15. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) The Leander ISD board of trustees discussed its annual demographic report and updates to the 10-year long-range plan during a workshop meeting Nov. 15, as...
LEANDER, TX
Community Impact Austin

Mixed-use development Word Place inches closer to fruition in Kyle with development agreement on horizon

A new mixed-use development between Marketplace Avenue and North Burleson Street in Kyle could be coming soon. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Kyle City Council received a presentation from co-founder of Gap Strategies Jeff Barton on Nov. 15 for Word Place Development, a mixed-use project that has been in the works for several years in Kyle.
KYLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Board approves policies for selection and challenge of reading materials in Round Rock ISD libraries, classrooms

The Round Rock ISD board of trustees approved by consent two policies regarding instructional materials and library books during its Nov. 17 meeting. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The Round Rock ISD board of trustees approved by consent two policies regarding instructional materials and library books during its Nov. 17 meeting. The...
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy