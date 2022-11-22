Read full article on original website
radioresultsnetwork.com
Marquette Man Dies In Hit=and-Run Accident; Suspect Identified
UPMATTERS
Pedestrian killed in hit and run crash in Ishpeming
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – A 31-year-old Marquette man is dead after police say he was struck by a vehicle in Ishpeming on Wednesday night. According to the Ishpeming Police Department, officers were dispatched to 440 Ready Street at 7:14 p.m. on Wednesday following a report of a person being hit by a vehicle. The road is also known as BR 28 or County Rd.
wzmq19.com
1 Man dead after hit and run in Ishpeming
WLUC
UPDATE: 1 dead in Ishpeming hit-and-run; suspect identified
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: According to the Ishpeming Police Department, the driver of the vehicle involved in Wednesday night’s deadly hit-and-run has been identified. The investigation is ongoing and no other information is being released at this time. TV6 will keep you updated with the latest information as...
WLUC
At least one shot fired inside Norway bar Saturday
NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - There is new information about an incident in Norway on Saturday, Nov. 19. On that evening around 9:30 p.m. CT, officers from the Norway Police Department were dispatched to “Mister Mom’s” bar on Main Street for an unknown man at the bar with a gun.
WLUC
Iron County VFW Post to host winter holiday kickoff event
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - A community event in Iron County looks to kick off the winter holiday season. On Saturday; Santa, Mrs. Claus and characters from the movie “Polar Express” will be in Iron River. Families can find them at the VFW Ottawa Post 3134 in Iron...
marinette.wi.us
Marinette Police Department Press Release
The Marinette Police Department would like to remind area residents that the overnight parking ban will go into effect on December 1, 2022 at 1:00 am. The ordinance does not state that it must snow before the ordinance can be enforced. It states that there will be NO overnight parking on City of Marinette streets or City of Marinette owned property (including parking lots) from the hours of 1:00 am through 7:00 am starting December 1st through April 1st. The ordinance is written in this manner so that in the event of snow overnight, vehicles will already be removed. Parking on the tree lawn is not an acceptable alternative unless a permit is obtained from the Civic Affairs, Cemetery, Traffic & Lights Committee. The property owner would need to demonstrate that not allowing the property owner to utilize the tree lawn or public right-of-way would constitute a hardship and allowing said parking does not constitute a traffic hazard.
wzmq19.com
One gun shot inside of “Mister Moms” bar in Norway
NORWAY, Mich. (WZMQ) – There is information regarding an incident that took place Saturday, the 19th. At 9:30 that evening, Norway Police Department was dispatched to “Mister Moms Bar” for an unknown male who discharged his firearm and left. According to the State of Michigan, it is...
WLUC
Ishpeming Christmas parade kicks off holiday season
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Ishpeming kicked off its Christmas season Friday night with its annual Christmas parade. The streets were lined with onlookers Friday night as the annual Christmas parade made its way through downtown Ishpeming. Floats, fire trucks, and Santa Claus made up the parade, which ran from the...
Rent This Spectacular Wisconsin Castle For Less Than $200 a Night!
Looking for a unique and luxurious getaway to take in Wisconsin sometime soon? Check out this amazing castle that's available for rent in Eagle River, Wisconsin!. I have a large family that loves to get together to celebrate major holidays like Christmas, Thanksgiving, Easter...you get my point. Most of my family members live within 2 hours of one another, so traveling to get everyone together isn't that hard, but the rate that my family is growing thanks to marriages and babies certainly is. For the last couple of years, there have been discussions about revamping our holiday celebrations, basically where, when, and how to host them. We've toyed with celebrating Christmas in July at our extended family cabin in Wisconsin. We've also thrown the idea out there to rent out a big vacation home somewhere so everyone could get away and celebrate, and that is what led me to the discovery of Wisconsin's Cranberry Castle.
Detroit News
Two Michigan hospitals to add more beds on emergency basis amid RSV surge
The Michigan Department of Health has approved two hospitals' requests to temporarily add more beds on an emergency basis in response to a recent increase in patients hospitalized for respiratory viruses. The Corewell Health Butterworth Campus in Grand Rapids, which includes the Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, requested 48 additional beds...
WLUC
Kasota Gift Shop features local artists for Christmas shopping
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - If you still need to do some Christmas shopping, the Bonifas Arts Center may have a solution. The Kasota Gift Shop is inside the Bonifas. It features artwork from artists who won their category at the Waterfront Arts Festival earlier this year. Al Stender is one...
wnmufm.org
Suspect in Green Bay stabbing death took selfies with body
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — An Upper Peninsula man arrested in the August stabbing death of a Green Bay man is accused of taking selfie videos and photos with the victim’s body, writing a Bible verse on the victim’s wall and leaving a handwritten apology. Twenty-three year...
WLUC
Ski Brule’s 31st annual race camp kicks off winter season
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend kicks off Ski Brule’s 31st annual Thanksgiving Race Camp. More than 200 skiers from across the country will participate in the four-day camp. “The one thing about ski racers is they will travel, do whatever they can to get on snow and...
WLUC
‘That’s what it’s all about’: Escanaba celebrates community at annual Thanksgiving Dinner
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Turkey, mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie are some of the foods served at the Escanaba High School cafeteria for Thanksgiving. But the event is not about the food, it’s about the people. “Our event isn’t based on your income levels or your ability to pay....
radioresultsnetwork.com
Sign UP Graphics Holds Grand Opening Ceremony In Downtown Escanaba
Sign UP Graphics held its grand opening and ribbon cutting on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at its new location at 2424 Ludington Street, Escanaba (formerly 906 Flowers & Gifts), Escanaba. Sign UP offers graphic design and printing services, and sells custom apparel, promo items and U.P. swag, and many other items. The business phone number is (906) 789-7446.
WLUC
Negaunee students perform Thanksgiving songs for local seniors
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee students started their morning by spreading love to a nearby apartment complex. The kindergarteners from Lakeview Elementary performed three songs for seniors at Lakeview Apartments. The students also hand-made their own special thanksgiving hats. Lakeview Elementary Kindergarten teacher, Natalie Baroni said the goal of this performance is to show students how to give thanks.
WLUC
Smarty’s Saloon hosts 3rd annual “Friends Helping Friends” Thanksgiving Dinner
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. restaurant celebrated Thanksgiving with friends. Smarty’s Saloon hosted its third annual “Friends Helping Friends” Thanksgiving Dinner. It’s a free Thanksgiving dinner that is open to the public and included an in-person or delivery option. It was funded through donations from the community and staffed by volunteers. The menu included Thanksgiving classics such as mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, and of course, turkey.
peshtigotimes.com
» Three Marinette County Men Take Honor Flight
On Veterans Day and always, we stand tall to thank everyone in the US military who served in the past and present. Additionally, we stand in special salute to three Marinette County veterans. Two brothers—Wence and Simon Nowak—and Wence’s son Paul (who served as their guardian and is also a veteran) were honored on November 9, 2022 during the one-day Honor Flight to Washington DC. Their day began in darkness at 2:30 am, when they left Crivitz for the International Airport in Appleton, WI.
Fox11online.com
State says DNA sample was obtained legally in 1976 Marinette Co. campground murders case
(WLUK) -- Police acted legally when using a ruse about a police survey to get a DNA sample from Raymand Vannieuwenhoven – genetic material used to convict him for two murders decades earlier, according to brief filed by the Wisconsin Attorney General’s Office. Ellen Mathys and David Schuldes...
