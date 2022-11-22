ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearl River, LA

5 People Shot on Bourbon Street Early Sunday Morning

Five people were shot on Bourbon Street in New Orleans in the early hours of Sunday, November 27, putting a damper over what had been a festive weekend of celebration around the Bayou Classic football game. According to the New Orleans Police Department, three male victims and two female victims...
GRAMBLING, LA
Commander of 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team in Louisiana Relieved of Duty after Inappropriate Text Messages

According to an article in the Army Times, Colonel Scott Desormeaux, commander of the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team has been relieved of his duties. Louisiana National Guard Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Noel Collins confirmed to the Army Times that Desormeaux was relieved of his duties effective immediately after officials found "Desormeaux sent inappropriate text messages to other service members."
LOUISIANA STATE
Former Pelican Anthony Davis is Upset at the Pelicans for Never Giving Him a Tribute Video

The 2022-2023 NBA season is well underway. As of today, there have been between 18-20 games played between all the teams in the league. The New Orleans Pelicans have been awesome behind Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson. The Pelicans are the 4th seed tied with the 3rd seed at 11-8. Then when you compare to the former franchise player of the Pels in Anthony Davis, the Pels are leaps and bounds ahead of the Lakers.
Lafayette, LA
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

