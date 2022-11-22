Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
5 People Shot on Bourbon Street Early Sunday Morning
Five people were shot on Bourbon Street in New Orleans in the early hours of Sunday, November 27, putting a damper over what had been a festive weekend of celebration around the Bayou Classic football game. According to the New Orleans Police Department, three male victims and two female victims...
Commander of 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team in Louisiana Relieved of Duty after Inappropriate Text Messages
According to an article in the Army Times, Colonel Scott Desormeaux, commander of the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team has been relieved of his duties. Louisiana National Guard Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Noel Collins confirmed to the Army Times that Desormeaux was relieved of his duties effective immediately after officials found "Desormeaux sent inappropriate text messages to other service members."
Why Are FBI Agents Investigating Clothing Purchases & What Does it Have to Do With NOLA Mayor?
The embattled Mayor of New Orleans, LaToya Cantrell, is coming into the spotlight once again, but this time it's about her clothing. WVUE's Lee Zurich says a source close to investigators has told him the FBI had interviewed workers at Ballin's Ltd. in New Orleans twice this month. According to...
Cruise Guest Rescued off Louisiana Coast After Falling Overboard
A guest on a Carnival cruise was rescued on Thanksgiving Day after he had been reported overboard just off the coast of Louisiana. The crew of the Carnival Valor notified the Coast Guard of the missing man on the search began. The man's disappearance was first noticed by his sister...
Two Louisiana Cities Make the List of Top 20 Places with Highest STD Rates
Some cities in the U.S. are dealing with high rates of sexually transmitted diseases. The latest numbers by InnerBody.com show two Louisiana cities among the top 20 in the nation. Experts say STDs are infections that are spread during sexual activity. Many of these diseases show up without any symptoms...
Former Pelican Anthony Davis is Upset at the Pelicans for Never Giving Him a Tribute Video
The 2022-2023 NBA season is well underway. As of today, there have been between 18-20 games played between all the teams in the league. The New Orleans Pelicans have been awesome behind Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson. The Pelicans are the 4th seed tied with the 3rd seed at 11-8. Then when you compare to the former franchise player of the Pels in Anthony Davis, the Pels are leaps and bounds ahead of the Lakers.
KPEL 96.5
Lafayette, LA
20K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0