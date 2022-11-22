Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
With two more teen gun deaths, local teen activists urge action, dialogue
MINNEAPOLIS — After two more local teenagers died due to gun violence in the last week, a local network of teenage activists is once again speaking out in hopes of drawing attention to what has now become one of the leading causes of death among young people. During the...
Police: 'Cold-blooded killer' at-large in Bloomington restaurant shooting
Authorities at the scene of a shooting in Bloomington, Minn. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Photo by Joe Nelson | Bring Me The News. One person is dead and another is injured after a man opened fire inside a Bloomington restaurant Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges...
Bloomington police investigating shooting; public asked to avoid area
Authorities at the scene of a shooting in Bloomington, Minn. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Photo by Joe Nelson | Bring Me The News. Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon in a busy shopping and dining area in Bloomington. Around 1:50 p.m., the Bloomington Police Department said authorities are investigating...
willmarradio.com
Police Investigating Deadly Bloomington Restaurant Shooting
(Bloomington, MN) -- Police in Bloomington are investigating a deadly shooting at Vietnamese restaurant. Authorities say a man in a maroon hoodie walked into the restaurant yesterday, where he flashed a gun before being removed twice. He later entered a third time and started shooting, hitting a 40-year-old man who frequented the restaurant and who later died of his injuries. A server was also shot and was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The incident remains under investigation. No motive has been determined.
willmarradio.com
Man to spend 20 years in prison after driver into Minneapolis protestors in 2021
(Minneapolis, MN) -- The St. Paul man who killed one person after driving into a group of Minneapolis protestors in 2021 will spend the next 20 years in prison. Nicholas Kraus pled guilty last month to assault and murder charges in connection to the death of Deona Marie Erickson. Kraus admitted to being drunk during the crash, and apologized in court.
Suspect from Texas caught in Oklahoma after deadly Bloomington shooting
Police believe a male suspect walked into Cô Tu’ just after 1 p.m. brandishing two weapons and shot and killed a 49-year old man. Another man, a 25-year-old server, was shot multiple times and sustained “non-life threatening injuries.”
hot967.fm
Man Faces Murder Charges In Shooting Of Rogers High Student
(Plymouth, MN) — A man faces up to 80 years in prison connected to the death of a Rogers High School student. Hennepin County court records say 19-year-old Augustus Sirleaf is charged with two counts of murder for the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Yaseen Johnson. Sirleaf is being held at the Hennepin County Jail. Another suspect is in custody. Police are searching for the third suspect. The unnamed suspects have not been charged yet.
willmarradio.com
Police-involved shooting reported in Red Wing
(Red Wing, MN) -- The Minnesota B-C-A is investigating a shooting involving a deputy and an alleged suspect in Red Wing. It happened after a vehicle crash around 1 p-m Tuesday near Bay Point Park. Agents say a Goodhue County sheriff's deputy got into a struggle with the driver and at one point, shot the man. The suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The deputy suffered minor injuries. There is no body camera or squad car video of the incident.
Man accused in deadly NE Mpls. break-in found incompetent to stand trial
Featured video is from Aug. 13MINNEAPOLIS -- A 31-year-old man accused in a deadly break-in stabbing in northeast Minneapolis over the summer has been found incompetent to stand trial.According to court records, Franklin White was found incompetent during a remote hearing Tuesday. Another court hearing is scheduled for May. White faces one count of second-degree murder in connection to the death of 32-year-old Ryan Peterson. On Aug. 12, 911 dispatchers received a frantic call from a woman regarding a man who had broken into her home on the 1800 block of Arthur Street Northeast and was assaulting her husband.According to the...
Arrest made after residents report suspicious man in Isanti area
A 45-year-old Wyoming, Minnesota man has been arrested for burglary after he entered multiple buildings in Isanti County Monday morning. Just after 10 a.m., deputies from the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suspicious man wearing camouflage walking around the outside of a building on the 3100 block of 305th Avenue Northeast in Isanti Township.
kfgo.com
Kansas man headed to prison following Menards robbery
MINNEAPOLIS – A man from Kansas will serve more than six years in federal prison for the armed robbery of a Menards store in West St. Paul. The criminal complaint said Cornelius Graham, 61, hid inside the Menards on Sept. 28, 2021, and the next morning brandished a gun and took cash from the manager.
fox9.com
Red Wing shooting: One person shot by Goodhue County deputy
RED WING, Minn. (FOX 9) - One person has been shot by law enforcement in Red Wing, Minnesota, Tuesday. According to the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 1 p.m. a deputy with the sheriff's office was involved in a shooting in the City of Red Wing. The deputy sustained...
Edina police seek witnesses of assault near Southdale Mall
EDINA, Minn. -- If you were near the southern end of Southdale Mall on Nov. 13, Edina police may want to speak with you.The police department said a woman was assaulted around 8:30 that night.Police said "a dark-colored SUV with a loud muffler" drove up to the woman as she was standing on the northwest corner of York Avenue South and West 69th Street.Two young men or possibly teenagers got out of the vehicle, demanded the woman's purse and assaulted her when she refused, according to police.The assailants didn't manage to steal anything, but they injured the woman's head and face.If you witnessed the assault, police are asking you to call 952-826-0485.
Driver who crashed into Uptown protesters sentenced to 20 years in prison
Nicholas Kraus, the man who pled guilty to second-degree murder and assault for driving into a group of protesters in Uptown Minneapolis and killing one, will be sentenced today.
KARE
Missing children located safe; non-custodial parent in custody
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police said two missing young children have been found safe, and their non-custodial mother is in police custody. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) issued an "endangered missing persons alert" for the three-year-old and one-year-old children on Tuesday night, after they disappeared at a Minneapolis light rail transit station during a supervised visit with their mother on Tuesday afternoon.
2 suspects at large after shooting leads to crash in Woodbury
An altercation inside a vehicle led to a shooting and crash in Woodbury on Monday afternoon. According to Woodbury police, 911 dispatch received a report at 4:26 p.m. of a "car crashed through a garage" and "someone got shot." It happened on the 500 block of Lake View Drive. Police...
WI State Patrol: Minnesota woman arrested for OWI in Jackson County had four children in vehicle
State troopers who arrested a Minnesota woman for an OWI Wednesday morning say four children under the age of 6 were in the vehicle.
kfgo.com
Teenager in custody in deadly shooting in Twin Cities
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Police in Brooklyn Park are investigating a weekend shooting that left one teenager dead and another injured. The State Patrol found the 17-year-old victims in a vehicle Friday night on Interstate 94 in north Minneapolis. Officers say both were taken to the hospital where one died.
Minnetonka woman, 23, identified as victim killed in Minneapolis crash
The intersection where the fatal crash happened around 2:30 a.m., Nov. 21, 2022 – Source: Google. The woman killed in a crash near the Minneapolis Convention Center on Nov. 21 has been identified as a 23-year-old from Minnetonka. Alayhia J. Steward died of multiple blunt force injuries, according to...
Fire displaces family in Minnetonka on Thanksgiving
MINNETONKA, Minn. — An overnight fire has displaced a Minnetonka family on Thanksgiving. Firefighters responded to a fire in the Linner Ridge cul-de-sac early Thursday morning. Firefighters said the fire likely started in the garage and then spread to the attic. Three people were home at the time of...
