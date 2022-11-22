Read full article on original website
Thousands show for Bay City’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony
BAY CITY, MI - Glowsticks and cell phone lights shined in the crisp air in Bay City as thousands of children and their families helped to light the way for Santa’s big arrival this year. Bay City hosted its annual tree lighting ceremony Friday, Nov. 25. More than 4,000...
Small Business Saturday ‘Winter Wonderland’ event set to take place in Flint
FLINT, MI - For those looking for some holiday shopping, downtown Flint will be the place to be this weekend. The first “Small Business Saturday Winter Wonderland” will take place on behalf of the Metro Community Development along with the Flint Downtown Development Authority (DDA), the city of Flint and the Flint & Genesee County Chamber of Commerce.
Saginaw Township, Bay City donation events to benefit foster children
SAGINAW, MI — Nonprofit organizers will oversee two fundraising and donation programs for foster children in the mid-Michigan region this weekend. Adoption Option as well as Ennis Center for Children Inc. will host the first of its two events from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at Serra Chevrolet Saginaw, 4200 Bay in Saginaw Township. The event will feature food truck vendors and an appearance by Santa from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Christmas at Crossroads festivities starting this weekend in Genesee Township
GENESEE TWP, MI -- The buildings and roads within the historic Crossroads Village will be lit up beginning the day after Thanksgiving to kick off the Christmas holiday season within the Genesee County park. Christmas at Crossroads Holiday Magic 2022 opens for its first weekend from Nov. 25-27 at Crossroads...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Bam Bam shrimp, wings among eats at Big Moe’s Kitchen in Grand Blanc
GRAND BLANC, MI - What began as a restaurant tucked inside of a gas station has turned into a marquee franchise spot in Michigan. Big Moe’s Kitchen, most known for its locations in Garden City and Dearborn, has expanded to Grand Blanc to bring a variety of menu options. It also has locations in Oxford, and a Canton location is set to open by 2023.
Grand Blanc condo residents unsure of damage from fire
Families and friends are uniting for Thanksgiving and with it comes holiday gatherings inside people’s homes. However, the night before Thanksgiving is known as one of the busiest bar nights of the year, which could lead to some making the poor decision to drink and drive. |. Scoutmaster Doran...
Residents gather at Flint Local 432 to share thanks, fellowship over a free Thanksgiving meal
FLINT MI -- Rahshemeer Neal, owner of 810 Smoke LLC, said that he felt a personal calling from God to give back this holiday season. Neal’s good friend, Aramis Nichols, who goes by the stage name DJ Nizo, had a similar idea and reached out to him about hosting a Thanksgiving event. The two set about planning and coordinating what would be a free meal Thursday for families in Flint.
Flint Handmade to host 15th annual Holiday Craft Market
FLINT, MI - Flint Handmade is hosting its 15th annual Holiday Craft Market to help people with their shopping needs in downtown Flint. The event is on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Ramsdell Room at the Flint Farmers’ Market. Admission is free. The...
Curbside yard waste pickup in Saginaw, Thomas Township ends Dec. 2
SAGINAW, MI — The week of Monday, Nov. 28, will mark the end of curbside yard waste collection for Saginaw and Thomas Township 2022, Mid Michigan Waste Authority officials announced. Residents in those two communities, whose neighborhood’s yard collection day was scheduled on Fridays, will provide the last round...
Mid-Michigan mom didn’t hesitate to help with aftermath of Hurricane Ian
Here are the top stories we're following today. The East Side Soup Kitchen in Saginaw hosted its annual Thanksgiving feast Thursday. First Alert Weather Update: Thursday evening, Nov. 24. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Kyle Gilette has your evening forecast!. TV5 News Update: Thursday evening, Nov. 24. Updated: 22...
Grassroots effort to reopen LGBTQ+ nightclub in mid-Michigan seeking support
FLINT, MI – There is no dedicated space for LGBTQ+ nightlife in Genesee County and the surrounding nine counties – yet. Michael Ryan Whitson and Giovanni Ireland are hoping to change that and reopen Club Triangle Flint in the city’s downtown area. If successful, it will serve...
Family restaurant’s beloved pie recipes are 30-year tradition in small Michigan town
FREELAND, MI — There’s a popular family-owned restaurant in a small Michigan town that has been serving made-from-scratch pies to loyal customers for 30 years. From the best-selling and eye-catching coconut cream with its lofty meringue topping to fall favorite pumpkin crunch, Shirley Zeilinger’s recipes, many of them committed to memory by the kitchen staff, are still in use daily at Riverside Family Restaurant. On an average morning, 30 pies in various flavors come out of Riverside’s kitchen. And for Thanksgiving, they bake many more, just like Zeilinger used to do.
Why Is This Popular Grand Blanc Restaurant Closing for Four Days?
It's not uncommon for businesses in Genesee County to close on Thanksgiving. As a matter of fact, it's almost impossible to find anything open aside from gas stations. In the past, many retailers would open their doors on Thanksgiving in anticipation of Black Friday shopping. However, that trend has shifted a bit since the pandemic.
Modern prairie-style home in wooded Midland subdivision listed for $931k
MIDLAND, MI — A brand new modern prairie-style home by Cobblestone is for sale in Midland County’s Larkin Township. The 2,628-square-foot home, located at 3269 Pine Bluff Court in Cobblestone’s Siebert Woods subdivision, built this year and priced at $931,600, is MLive’s House of the Week. Homes across the state are featured every Wednesday.
Brand new energy efficient home in Midland subdivision hits the market
MIDLAND, MI - Cobblestone Homes built a brand new house in Midland County’s Larkin Township and it’s for sale. The home is located at 3269 Pine Bluff Court in Cobblestone’s Siebert Woods subdivision and priced at $931,600. “My favorite thing about this house is, overall, the exterior...
Flint firefighters battle structure fire at Forest Park Manor
FLINT, MI -- Flint firefighters on Friday battled a structure fire at an apartment complex on the city’s north side. Crews with the Flint Fire Department were dispatched to the 4000 block of Martin Luther King Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25, following reports of a fire with entrapment at Forest Park Manor.
Fire rips through Grand Blanc apartment building, displacing several families
Crews are working to determine the cause of an apartment fire Tuesday afternoon in Grand Blanc Township that left several people displaced. Officials said 16 units sustained heavy damage in the blaze.
Now Open – The Alibi Bar & Grill In Flint
A Flint staple, AJ Racers Sports Bar & Grill has a new name and new management. Tonight, Wednesday, November 23rd, is the grand opening celebration for The Alibi Bar & Grill. Talk about perfect timing, tonight is the biggest bar night of the year. A lot of drinks tonight, followed by a lot of food tomorrow, followed by football and a nap. It is pretty much a Thanksgiving tradition for many.
Local entrepreneurs set to gather for Flint Small Business Saturday
FLINT, MI - Some of the top entrepreneurs in the area will be under one roof on Saturday, Nov. 26. I’m Building Something Consulting, LLC will celebrate the 6th annual “Flint Small Business Saturday” at 460 West Atherton Rd. in Flint’s Word of Life Christian Church from noon to 5 p.m.
Thanksgiving morning vehicle crash in downtown Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Police and Saginaw Fire Department responding to a vehicle crash in Downtown Saginaw this morning. It happened around 7:20 a.m. at Franklin St. and Johnson St. , just around the corner from the TV5 Saginaw station. The truck had flipped onto its roof. The driver...
