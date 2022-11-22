ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Markets Insider

Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says

About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Triple in Price to $63,000 Before Next BTC Halving

The popular crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel says that Bitcoin (BTC) could easily go on a 3x rally before the next halving event. In a new strategy session, the analyst tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that strong BTC rallies usually precede Bitcoin’s halvings, an event when miners’ block rewards are cut in half and therefore crunching future supply.
News Tender

Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Decline May Soon Be Over As BTC Is Seen Hitting $250,000 In 1st Half 2023

Over the last two weeks, Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, lost more than 22% of its value as it continues to struggle in shaking off the effects of the FTX crypto exchange implosion. After briefly reclaiming the $21K territory, BTC was wiped out of all of...
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Trades Above $16,500 – Could This Be A Bear Trap?

BTC’s price lost its all-time high of $18,000 as FTX fiasco continued to affect its price. Price continues to look bearish with the market’s current state, as things look uncertain for most traders and investors. BTC’s price bounces from a low of $15,500 on the daily timeframe as...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $1,140,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going

A deep-pocketed Bitcoin (BTC) investor is suddenly moving over $1 billion worth of BTC to Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume. Whale-surveying network Whale Alert finds that the high-net-worth trader initiated a massive transfer last night and abruptly moved 68,200 BTC worth about $1.15 billion at time of writing from an unknown crypto wallet to Binance.
CoinDesk

More Than 50% Bitcoin Addresses Are in Loss

Most addresses holding bitcoin are now losing money, on-chain data shows. "It's just the short-term overhang that's pretty dangerous at this point ... everyone is focused on [FTX] contagion risks," says Nauman Sheikh, Wave Financial head of protocol and treasury management. But, he explains why he's optimistic in the long term.
dailyhodl.com

Quant Analyst PlanB Says Bitcoin (BTC) on Track To Explode by Over 500% – Here’s the Timeline

Popular quantitative analyst PlanB, known for his stock-to-flow Bitcoin (BTC) model, is expressing bullish sentiment for the flagship crypto asset. In a new interview with crypto trader Benjamin Cowen, PlanB says that while the current sentiment towards crypto is bearish due to the disintegration of digital assets exchange FTX, it wouldn’t shock him if the king crypto hit $100,000 after the next halving.
thenewscrypto.com

Coinbase CEO Discloses $39.9B Bitcoin Holdings Post FTX Fall

Using Twitter, Coinbase’s CEO announced the Bitcoin holdings. As a direct result of FTX’s demise, several platforms have increased their openness. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong disclosed the company’s $39.9 billion Bitcoin holdings in a letter to shareholders. The letter was eventually made public following widespread market attempts to be transparent in the wake of the FTX crash.
The Independent

Bitcoin price falls further as Genesis becomes latest crypto casualty

A multi-billion dollar lending unit of a cryptocurrency firm has been forced to halt withdrawals, the company’s CEO announced. Genesis Global Capital, which had $2.8 billion in total active loans at the end of September, blamed the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX for temporarily suspending its services. The...
Axios

Crypto exchange Coinbase shed 85% of its value in a year

The market capitalization of Coinbase just dropped below $10 billion. This time last year, it was more than $70 billion. Why it matters: The amount of value lost in Coinbase stock is probably greater than the loss of value of FTX equity plus the loss of customer funds held at FTX.
e-cryptonews.com

Bitcoin: The Reason Behind its Creation

Bitcoin has taken the reigns of cryptocurrency and has been moving since 2009. As the currency pioneer, it has seen the top of the world and has hit rock bottom. But it is still people’s first choice to trade in the crypto market. It was first introduced in 2009,...
Motley Fool

Jim Chanos Is Right About Coinbase

Short-seller Jim Chanos criticized Coinbase's business model on a recent podcast. Coinbase's retail business will be undercut by competition, and the institutional business will never make money, in Chanos' opinion. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
cryptopotato.com

Cathie Wood Reiterates Her $1 Million Bitcoin Bet

Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood is bullish on bitcoin and ether, forecasting the former’s price to soar to $1 million by 2030. Despite the FTX meltdown and the consecutive decline of the cryptocurrency market, the Founder and CEO of Ark Invest – Cathie Wood – stands by her prediction that bitcoin will skyrocket to $1 million by 2030.

