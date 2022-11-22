Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Flying off Exchanges at Historic Rate of $1,750,000,000 in BTC per Month: Analytics Firm Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode says that Bitcoin (BTC) holders are withdrawing from crypto exchanges at an astounding pace. According to the insights platform, Bitcoin investors have taken it upon themselves to take custody of their BTC troves after the implosion of crypto exchange FTX. Glassnode says that crypto exchanges are...
Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says
About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 4,600%, According to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood – Here’s Her Timeline
The founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, is doubling down on her fiercely bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Asked in a new Bloomberg interview whether ARK Invest is still “holding on to the $1 million forecast,” Wood answers in the affirmative. According to...
dailyhodl.com
Disgraced Crypto Trading Firm Alameda Research Moves $93,353,985 in Ethereum-Based Altcoins Into Single Wallet
Sam Bankman-Fried’s failed crypto trading firm Alameda Research appears to be consolidating crypto assets into a single wallet. The firm has steadily accumulated $93,353,985 worth of Ethereum-based altcoins into just one address in recent days, according to the on-chain analytics company Nansen. The bulk of the altcoins are denominated...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Triple in Price to $63,000 Before Next BTC Halving
The popular crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel says that Bitcoin (BTC) could easily go on a 3x rally before the next halving event. In a new strategy session, the analyst tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that strong BTC rallies usually precede Bitcoin’s halvings, an event when miners’ block rewards are cut in half and therefore crunching future supply.
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Decline May Soon Be Over As BTC Is Seen Hitting $250,000 In 1st Half 2023
Over the last two weeks, Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, lost more than 22% of its value as it continues to struggle in shaking off the effects of the FTX crypto exchange implosion. After briefly reclaiming the $21K territory, BTC was wiped out of all of...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Trades Above $16,500 – Could This Be A Bear Trap?
BTC’s price lost its all-time high of $18,000 as FTX fiasco continued to affect its price. Price continues to look bearish with the market’s current state, as things look uncertain for most traders and investors. BTC’s price bounces from a low of $15,500 on the daily timeframe as...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $1,140,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A deep-pocketed Bitcoin (BTC) investor is suddenly moving over $1 billion worth of BTC to Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume. Whale-surveying network Whale Alert finds that the high-net-worth trader initiated a massive transfer last night and abruptly moved 68,200 BTC worth about $1.15 billion at time of writing from an unknown crypto wallet to Binance.
dailyhodl.com
Cathie Wood and ARK Invest Long Bitcoin for First Time Since July 2021 With Big GBTC Purchase: Report
Cathie Wood’s investment management firm ARK Invest is buying up more shares of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) for the first time in over a year. According to public data from ARK, the firm purchased 273,327 shares of the Bitcoin (BTC)-based investment product on November 15. ARK made a...
CoinDesk
More Than 50% Bitcoin Addresses Are in Loss
Most addresses holding bitcoin are now losing money, on-chain data shows. "It's just the short-term overhang that's pretty dangerous at this point ... everyone is focused on [FTX] contagion risks," says Nauman Sheikh, Wave Financial head of protocol and treasury management. But, he explains why he's optimistic in the long term.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Who Nailed 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Predicts End of BTC Bear Market – Here’s His Target
The crypto strategist who accurately called Bitcoin’s (BTC) bottom in 2018 is unveiling the price level that he thinks would mark the end of the bear market. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 214,300 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is “pretty bloody close to a bottom.”. “I still think...
dailyhodl.com
Quant Analyst PlanB Says Bitcoin (BTC) on Track To Explode by Over 500% – Here’s the Timeline
Popular quantitative analyst PlanB, known for his stock-to-flow Bitcoin (BTC) model, is expressing bullish sentiment for the flagship crypto asset. In a new interview with crypto trader Benjamin Cowen, PlanB says that while the current sentiment towards crypto is bearish due to the disintegration of digital assets exchange FTX, it wouldn’t shock him if the king crypto hit $100,000 after the next halving.
thenewscrypto.com
Coinbase CEO Discloses $39.9B Bitcoin Holdings Post FTX Fall
Using Twitter, Coinbase’s CEO announced the Bitcoin holdings. As a direct result of FTX’s demise, several platforms have increased their openness. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong disclosed the company’s $39.9 billion Bitcoin holdings in a letter to shareholders. The letter was eventually made public following widespread market attempts to be transparent in the wake of the FTX crash.
Bitcoin price falls further as Genesis becomes latest crypto casualty
A multi-billion dollar lending unit of a cryptocurrency firm has been forced to halt withdrawals, the company’s CEO announced. Genesis Global Capital, which had $2.8 billion in total active loans at the end of September, blamed the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX for temporarily suspending its services. The...
Crypto exchange Coinbase shed 85% of its value in a year
The market capitalization of Coinbase just dropped below $10 billion. This time last year, it was more than $70 billion. Why it matters: The amount of value lost in Coinbase stock is probably greater than the loss of value of FTX equity plus the loss of customer funds held at FTX.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Tim Draper Says One Catalyst Will Trigger 1,400% Bitcoin (BTC) Price Explosion
Venture capitalist Tim Draper is doubling down on his prediction that Bitcoin (BTC) will reach a price of more than $250,000, a meteoric ascent of over 1,400% from the king crypto’s current value. In a new Bloomberg interview, Draper unveils what he believes would be the catalyst that fuels...
e-cryptonews.com
Bitcoin: The Reason Behind its Creation
Bitcoin has taken the reigns of cryptocurrency and has been moving since 2009. As the currency pioneer, it has seen the top of the world and has hit rock bottom. But it is still people’s first choice to trade in the crypto market. It was first introduced in 2009,...
Motley Fool
Jim Chanos Is Right About Coinbase
Short-seller Jim Chanos criticized Coinbase's business model on a recent podcast. Coinbase's retail business will be undercut by competition, and the institutional business will never make money, in Chanos' opinion. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
cryptopotato.com
Cathie Wood Reiterates Her $1 Million Bitcoin Bet
Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood is bullish on bitcoin and ether, forecasting the former’s price to soar to $1 million by 2030. Despite the FTX meltdown and the consecutive decline of the cryptocurrency market, the Founder and CEO of Ark Invest – Cathie Wood – stands by her prediction that bitcoin will skyrocket to $1 million by 2030.
Comments / 0