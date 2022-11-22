Read full article on original website
VIP Intel: Two major visitors to be at A&M-LSU game
The Texas A&M football team will close out the season this coming weekend as it hosts No. 5 LSU. The Aggies are looking to play spoilers and keep the Tigers from having a shot at the playoff. With it being a night game at Kyle Field and a rivalry contest,...
Hugh Freeze Addressed Auburn Speculation With Liberty Players Before Loss
The Flames coach is the favorite to land the vacant Tigers coaching position.
The national media predicts the Texas A&M-LSU final score
The final weekend of the 2022 college football regular season is upon us and it will see rivalries from all over the country played. One of those is Texas A&M against No. 5 LSU. The Aggies are hosting the Tigers in what will be the final game this season for the Maroon and White, as they will not be eligible for a bowl.
Day Asked If Ohio State Deserves Consideration For College Football Playoff
The Buckeyes are likely out of the mix.
Longhorns vs. Baylor Game Predictions
The Texas Longhorns will host the Baylor Bears on Friday and the Longhorns Country staff has predictions for the game.
Alabama Football: Bama and LSU CFB Playoff rankings stir fans
Many college football fans are displeased about the latest Playoff ranking for Alabama Football and LSU. Using some outdated descriptions, the responses could be defined as hissy fits or going back to the 19th century, an even stronger term applies, a conniption fit. Other than Tennessee fans, it is difficult...
NC State-UNC rivalry stoked on social media after instant-classic football game
Friday's regular-season rivalry-game finale for NC State and UNC had plenty of drama on the field and off of it. Ultimately ending in a 30-27 2OT Wolfpack win, the game featured a fourth-stringer starting at QB opposite the nation's leader in total offense. As lopsided as UNC's offensive advantage seemed to be behind Drake Maye, NC State's defense is the best in the ACC while the Tar Heels have struggled mightily on that side of the ball.
What Neal Brown Said Following the Win Over Oklahoma State
See what the WVU head coach had to say about Saturday's win in Stillwater.
WATCH: Jaylen Anderson Oklahoma State Postgame
West Virginia running back Jaylen Anderson chats with the media after rushing for 155 yards and two touchdowns
Live Game Reaction: Texas gets the job done in 38-27 win over Baylor
Texas football took care of business when it mattered most with the Longhorns turning to Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson to lead the charge in Texas' 38-27 win over Baylor. Horns247's Chip Brown and Taylor Estes recap the Black Friday win over the Bears, what to make of Robinson and Johnson's performance in likely their final home game playing at Texas and much more on this week's live game reaction edition of The Flagship Podcast.
Longhorns TE Jahleel Billingsley Leaves Program
The Texas Longhorns will now be without one of their offseason transfer additions ahead of Friday's regular-season finale against the Baylor Bears.
Waco, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Waco. The Harker Heights High School football team will have a game with Dekaney High School on November 25, 2022, 16:00:00. The Georgetown High School football team will have a game with College Station High School on November 25, 2022, 16:00:00.
Bijan Robinson gets emotional walking off field after potential final Longhorns game
As the Texas Longhorns took down the Baylor Bears on Friday, running back Bijan Robinson played in possibly his final game with the team. Robinson has been a star for the Longhorns since arriving on campus in 2020. During his freshman season, he appeared in nine games. He finished the season rushing for 703 yards and four touchdowns. Through the air, he added 15 receptions for 196 yards and two touchdowns.
Bears rush defense folds in second half against Texas
Leading 19 to 17 at halftime, the Bears defense had made a strong statement against Texas and their All-American running back, Bijan Robinson. The junior star had never had much success against the Bears in his first two games against Baylor, and the first half continued that trend. Just 7 rushes for 25 yards were all that the Baylor defense allowed as their offense controlled the clock and kept the explosive Texas offense on the sideline.
