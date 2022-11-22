ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Police are searching for a missing teenager

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police need your help locating a missing 14-year-old girl. Iltahil Ahmed is described as a Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is about 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. Police believe she may be in East Buffalo. Anyone with information...
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

Police: 2 men stabbed, man shot, house shot overnight

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say two men were stabbed overnight Saturday on E Main Street near Beechwood Street. Officers say the two men, who are in their 20s, walked into Rochester General Hospital at around 2:30 a.m. According to the RPD, both men had lacerations to their upper bodies. […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

State Police investigate fatal ATV accident in Victor

VICTOR, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police responded to a fatal ATV accident on November 24, at approximately 1:30 p.m. in the town of Victor. New York State Troopers learned that a 64-year-old man from Eagle Bay was hunting and driving an ATV near a relative’s residence on Thanksgiving and failed to return. After multiple attempts […]
VICTOR, NY
13 WHAM

State Police: Fatal ATV accident on Thanksgiving

Victor, N.Y. — New York State Police say a 64-year-old man died in an ATV accident in Victor on Thanksgiving Day. Joseph Nolan of Eagle Bay, Herkimer County, was hunting and using an ATV near a relative’s home. After relatives couldn’t didn't hear from him, they went looking for him and found him dead under the ATV.
VICTOR, NY
13 WHAM

Update: Missing teen from 'The Children's Home' found

UPDATE: Marjuan Calhoun-Timmons has returned to The Children's Home safely, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday afternoon. Penfield, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in the search for a missing 16-year-old boy from The Children's Home, a shelter in Penfield. Deputies...
PENFIELD, NY
WHEC TV-10

One dead in multi-vehicle crash on Brown Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A woman is dead and two others are injured after a crash on Brown Street involving at least three cars overnight. When police arrived, they found a woman in her 30s who they believe was ejected from one of the cars. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
ROCHESTER, NY
NewsChannel 36

Steuben County Man Arrested Following Investigation of Reported Larceny

ARKPORT, N.Y. (WENY) - A Steuben county man was arrested following an investigation of a reported larceny. According to the Steuben County Sheriff's Office, 51 year old Erik Briggs of Arkport allegedly stole three thousand dollars worth of property. Police also say that Briggs allegedly caused a false entry to be made in a business record to benefit himself.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Car catches fire at Walden Galleria

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — There was a car blaze at the Walden Galleria on Friday morning, according to police. Cheektowaga police say a Ford Explorer caught fire around 9:30 Friday morning at the entrance of the mall off of Walden Avenue. Police say there were no injuries. Due to heavy Black Friday traffic, the Cheektowaga […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Hornell Police find wanted man in remote Alfred NY cabin

From Captain Michael Sexsmith of the Hornell Police Department. Acting on a tip to the possible whereabouts of wanted person James W.L. Burgess, Hornell Police and Alfred Police searched a property on Green Rd. in the Town of Alfred. Officers located Mr. Burgess in a cabin on this property and he was taken into custody without incident.
HORNELL, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man found dead in northeast Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A man was found deceased on First Street early Friday morning. Rochester Police say they responded to a residence just after 8 a.m. for the report of an unresponsive male in his 30s. Police say the man’s death does not appear to be suspicious, but it...
ROCHESTER, NY
WIVB

Concord man arrested after allegedly driving impaired

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Concord man was arrested after allegedly driving while impaired by drugs, the Erie County Sheriff’s office announced Wednesday. Hugh Smith Jr., 50, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, DWI-drug with two prior convictions, and tampering with evidence — all felonies. He was also charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia.
CONCORD, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
26K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy