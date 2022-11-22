Read full article on original website
Buffalo Police are searching for a missing teenager
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police need your help locating a missing 14-year-old girl. Iltahil Ahmed is described as a Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is about 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. Police believe she may be in East Buffalo. Anyone with information...
Silver Alert canceled for missing Grand Island woman who has Alzheimer's Disease
The Erie County Sheriff's Office has canceled a silver alert for a woman they say was missing in Grand Island.
Police: 2 men stabbed, man shot, house shot overnight
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say two men were stabbed overnight Saturday on E Main Street near Beechwood Street. Officers say the two men, who are in their 20s, walked into Rochester General Hospital at around 2:30 a.m. According to the RPD, both men had lacerations to their upper bodies. […]
waynetimes.com
Marion woman charged with Grand Larceny in theft of from parent’s business
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest on Wednesday (11/23) at 4:55 a.m. of a Town of Marion woman following a larceny investigation in the Town of Williamson. Deborah L. Finewood, age 53, of North Main Street in Marion was charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree.
State Police investigate fatal ATV accident in Victor
VICTOR, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police responded to a fatal ATV accident on November 24, at approximately 1:30 p.m. in the town of Victor. New York State Troopers learned that a 64-year-old man from Eagle Bay was hunting and driving an ATV near a relative’s residence on Thanksgiving and failed to return. After multiple attempts […]
Erie County Sheriff's Office to give out steering wheel locks from Kia Motors Saturday
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office announced that it will hosting a vehicle safety event on Saturday. The sheriff's office said during the event, steering wheel locking devices will be distributed to Kia owners. There will also be free check car seats for all parents and guardians.
13 WHAM
State Police: Fatal ATV accident on Thanksgiving
Victor, N.Y. — New York State Police say a 64-year-old man died in an ATV accident in Victor on Thanksgiving Day. Joseph Nolan of Eagle Bay, Herkimer County, was hunting and using an ATV near a relative’s home. After relatives couldn’t didn't hear from him, they went looking for him and found him dead under the ATV.
13 WHAM
Update: Missing teen from 'The Children's Home' found
UPDATE: Marjuan Calhoun-Timmons has returned to The Children's Home safely, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday afternoon. Penfield, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in the search for a missing 16-year-old boy from The Children's Home, a shelter in Penfield. Deputies...
Lockport woman accused of DWI with children in car
The children were released to family, the Sheriff's office said.
WHEC TV-10
One dead in multi-vehicle crash on Brown Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A woman is dead and two others are injured after a crash on Brown Street involving at least three cars overnight. When police arrived, they found a woman in her 30s who they believe was ejected from one of the cars. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
NewsChannel 36
Steuben County Man Arrested Following Investigation of Reported Larceny
ARKPORT, N.Y. (WENY) - A Steuben county man was arrested following an investigation of a reported larceny. According to the Steuben County Sheriff's Office, 51 year old Erik Briggs of Arkport allegedly stole three thousand dollars worth of property. Police also say that Briggs allegedly caused a false entry to be made in a business record to benefit himself.
Woman killed in 3-car crash in Rochester
RPD is searching for the drivers of two of the vehicles involved.
Car catches fire at Walden Galleria
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — There was a car blaze at the Walden Galleria on Friday morning, according to police. Cheektowaga police say a Ford Explorer caught fire around 9:30 Friday morning at the entrance of the mall off of Walden Avenue. Police say there were no injuries. Due to heavy Black Friday traffic, the Cheektowaga […]
wellsvillesun.com
Hornell Police find wanted man in remote Alfred NY cabin
From Captain Michael Sexsmith of the Hornell Police Department. Acting on a tip to the possible whereabouts of wanted person James W.L. Burgess, Hornell Police and Alfred Police searched a property on Green Rd. in the Town of Alfred. Officers located Mr. Burgess in a cabin on this property and he was taken into custody without incident.
WHEC TV-10
Man found dead in northeast Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A man was found deceased on First Street early Friday morning. Rochester Police say they responded to a residence just after 8 a.m. for the report of an unresponsive male in his 30s. Police say the man’s death does not appear to be suspicious, but it...
Ontario County sheriff's deputies beef up presence at Eastview Mall for holidays
VICTOR — If the weather cooperates, an Ontario County sheriff’s deputy may ride to the rescue of someone involved in an emergency or incident at Eastview Mall this holiday season aboard a … bicycle. Close to 1 million shoppers are expected to walk the aisles of Eastview...
WIVB
Concord man arrested after allegedly driving impaired
SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Concord man was arrested after allegedly driving while impaired by drugs, the Erie County Sheriff’s office announced Wednesday. Hugh Smith Jr., 50, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, DWI-drug with two prior convictions, and tampering with evidence — all felonies. He was also charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia.
Erie County Sheriff identifies person hit and killed by train
FARNHAM, N.Y. — On Monday morning, Erie County Sheriff John Garcia put out a request to help identify human remains found near railroad tracks in the Village of Farnham on Nov. 19. Later that day, it was announced the person was identified as Manuel Battaglia, 63, of Derby. Sheriff...
Buffalo police on scene of fatal accident on McKinley Parkway
According to police, McKinley Parkway is closed between Olcott Avenue and Tifft Street at this time. 7 News has a crew at the scene and we are working to learn more information.
Teen facing charges for killing passengers after crashing stolen vehicle on 33
The district attorney's office announced a 16-year-old boy faces multiple charges, including manslaughter, in the crash that occurred on Route 33.
2 On Your Side
