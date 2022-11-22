ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT

Show’s over already for host Qatar’s World Cup team

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The show is over already for the Qatar team, which was eliminated Friday from the World Cup less than a week after it opened the tournament and launched the first version of soccer’s biggest event in the Middle East. Qatar lost 3-1 to Senegal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy