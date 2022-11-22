Read full article on original website
Related
Saudi Arabia coach Hervé Renard sorry to disappoint mother
Saudi Arabia coach Hervé Renard was sorry to disappoint his mom when Poland beat his team at the World Cup on Saturday
Can Argentina Draw Against Poland And Still Progress To World Cup Round Of 16?
Take a look at the permutations for Argentina heading into their final group game at Qatar 2022.
KSNT
Show’s over already for host Qatar’s World Cup team
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The show is over already for the Qatar team, which was eliminated Friday from the World Cup less than a week after it opened the tournament and launched the first version of soccer’s biggest event in the Middle East. Qatar lost 3-1 to Senegal...
Comments / 0