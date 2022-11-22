Read full article on original website
Tom Fritch
4d ago
I love asparagus and yes I would eat a plate full with nothing else I eat beets and spinach and fried egg plant
Reply
3
Related
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Michigan families to get extra assistance ahead of Thanksgiving
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Whitmer announced all Michigan families who are eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive at least an additional $95 monthly payment in November to help lower the cost of groceries ahead of Thanksgiving. According to Whitmer, the additional assistance will help more than 1.3 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households keep more of their hard-earned money."This extra $95 will help families get a little breathing room as we enter the holiday season," said Gov. Whitmer. "I will continue to work with anyone at the federal and state level to...
4 Great Seafood Places in Michigan
Seafood platePhoto byPhoto by Eiliv Aceron on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
The richest person in Michigan is giving away millions
I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on the richest person in Michigan- Dan Gilbert, and his charitable work. This week the foundation he created with his wife donated $23 million- the latest in a long list of significant donations.
Gov. Whitmer announces Michigan households will receive additional heating credit payment
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced nearly 210,000 Michigan households will receive an additional home heating credit payment.Households who received Home Heating Credits for the 2021 tax year qualify for the additional credit. Homes with seniors, disabled individuals, or children under 5 years old will receive $575 and other eligible households will receive $380."No one should have to choose between keeping the heat on or paying for other essentials like rent, prescription medication, or groceries, but far too many Michiganders face those kinds of choices. That's why I'm proud to announce more relief from our Home Heading Credit, which will...
foodsafetynews.com
Rolls recalled over possible microbial contamination
Piantedosi Baking Co., Inc. is recalling bread rolls because products may be contaminated with Cronobacter sakazakii or Clostridium botulinum. The products were distributed in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Vermont, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Illinois, Mississippi and Colorado. The recall was initiated...
Michigan hunting often full of surprises: Here are 6 strange (but true) stories
You never know what will happen during hunting season in Michigan. You've heard of "man bites dog"? One year, the headline was "wolf bites dog." Or how about the time one Michigan hunter vowed to bag a moose? So what if his plane crashed along the way − nothing was going to stop him.
Parts of Michigan could see more than 20 inches of snow piled up by Sunday — What to expect
While it’s not quite the five feet they could get in Buffalo, New York, parts of Michigan are seeing record-setting snow — with more on the way this weekend.
Michigan shelter caring for puppies found on Michigan road during storm
HOLLAND, Mich. — A good Samaritan’s sharp eye probably saved the lives of several abandoned puppies Saturday night. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that a box full of puppies was spotted along a busy Michigan road during a storm. The eight rain-soaked puppies were later picked up by a deputy who took them to the Harbor Humane in Holland.
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what kind of unique items you'll be able to discover.
Visit the World's Largest Christmas Shop in Michigan
The Great Lake State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Saginaw County, you might just want to visit.
Thrillist
The CDC Just Issued a New Public Health Alert in Its Massive Cheese Recall
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a new public health alert as part of a massive cheese recall initially announced in late September. According to a CDC announcement published Tuesday, bulk Brie and Camembert cheese sold in eight states have been added to the list of previously recalled products sold at retailers nationwide. These cheeses, which were likely repacked and sold under other brand names, were distributed to 80 stores across eight states: Alabama, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Retailers receiving the affected bulk cheeses include locations of a number of chains including Shaws, Plum Market, Star market, and Winn-Dixie.
Three Michigan tribes join forces to create construction, development firm
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Three Michigan tribal development firms have teamed up to form a real estate development, construction and property management firm that officials say is the first of its kind in the Midwest. Aki Construction LLC was created by the leaders of Petoskey-based Odawa Economic Affairs Holding...
Winter storm scenario: 1 reason why this La Niña could bring Michigan a walloper storm
I’ve written twice recently about this coming winter. We expect a rare weather situation which could put Michigan in an active storm track. This winter is going to be the third winter in a row with La Niña conditions. A La Niña is when a large stretch of the Pacific Ocean along the Equator from South America to Indonesia has colder than normal surface water.
Gretchen Whitmer’s auto job race to the bottom
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to be known for creating jobs in Michigan’s all-important auto industry. In October, she proudly declared that “since taking office, we’ve announced 30,000+ auto jobs and counting.” But “announced” is different from “created,” and she’s walking back earlier claims that she has overseen actual job growth.
Detroit mom baked sweet potato pies for years. Then she turned it into a business.
The year was 2011. The location was the kitchen at Linda Cummings’ northwest Detroit home. And Cummings’ 11-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter had an important announcement to make. “Mom, we want to go to U of M,” the 59-year-old Cummings said recently in her best "kid’s voice," as she replayed the moment when...
Trump candidates for Michigan Legislature go 6-0. But they were never likely to lose.
Despite top of the ticket woes for the Michigan Republican Party, the power of an endorsement by former President Donald Trump at the state level may still be alive and well after every candidate who sported one won their respective legislative race earlier this month. A total of 10 candidates...
This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana
South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
Consumer Reports.org
Listeria Outbreak in 6 States Tied to Deli Meat and Cheese
At least 16 people in six states have become infected with Listeria monocytogenes after eating meat and cheese from deli counters, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Nov. 9, 2022. Thirteen of those people have been hospitalized. One pregnant person lost their pregnancy, and one person in Maryland has died.
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each month
money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) If you're feeling like you're in a financial squeeze right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, a program that to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
Cars 108
Burton, MI
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Cars 108 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 9