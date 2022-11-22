Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Influencer Reprimanded for Breaking Dress Code by Wearing a 'Crop Top' and 'Leggings' by Disneyland StaffAabha GopanAnaheim, CA
Aldi Opens New Store in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenTustin, CA
Scarce Coastal Land for Sale in South OCRealtorJenniferNOrange County, CA
5 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
danapointtimes.com
Local Pickleball Group Gathers Donations for U.S. Marines
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
danapointtimes.com
‘Sleigh the Holidays’ Encourages Residents to Shop Local
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
danapointtimes.com
Golden Sweep: Dana Hills Boys, Girls Cross Country Teams, Noonan, Markow All Win CIF-SS Titles
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
danapointtimes.com
Dolphin Report: Basketball Teams Open with Strong Tournament Performances; Winter Sports Open Play
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Comments / 0