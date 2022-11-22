ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Toby Hazlewood

Governor Ron DeSantis Brags: “If People Want To Know How To Conduct Elections, Look What Florida Does”

All votes were counted while dealing with a hurricane. Governor Ron DeSantisPhoto byMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On November 19, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis - newly reelected - spoke to the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual summit in Las Vegas where he proudly spoke of his victory. During his address, he also described the success of Florida's electoral system, that counted all the votes cast within 24-hours, at the same time as dealing with the effects of Hurricane Nicole.
FLORIDA STATE
HOLAUSA

Who is Ron DeSantis’ wife Casey DeSantis?

The midterm elections provided mixed results for both Republicans and Democrats. But if there was one clear winner, it was Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor who was reelected this past Tuesday. DeSantis won in a 19-point landslide, with there being rumors of him running for president as the...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

DeSantis initially ‘not particularly enthusiastic’ about ousting Andrew Warren, deposition says

Flanked by law enforcement officers at an August news conference, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the unprecedented ousting of the Hillsborough state attorney he said refused to follow the law. But according to court records, the governor was initially concerned and “not particularly enthusiastic” about removing Andrew Warren from office...
FLORIDA STATE
Vox

The nightmarish Supreme Court case that could gut Medicaid, explained

On Tuesday, as millions of Americans cast their ballots in the 2022 midterms, the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in what could be one of the most consequential health care cases in its history. The defendants in Health and Hospital Corporation of Marion County v. Talevski are asking the justices to fundamentally rework the Medicaid program, which provides health care to over 76 million low-income Americans.
FLORIDA STATE
KELOLAND TV

2020 law signed by Noem loses appeal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A federal judge’s ruling regarding Dakotans for Health and the state of South Dakota has been affirmed by a federal appeals court. In an opinion released Tuesday by the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit, three circuit judges held up Judge Lawrence Piersol’s preliminary injunction on enforcement of Senate Bill 180 issued in June 2021. The “Ballot Question Information page” on the South Dakota Secretary of State’s office notes Piersol’s ruling and says “ In accordance with this order, the blank requesting a Circulator ID Number for paid circulators need not be completed on the petition sheet.”
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy