Strong storms are possible over Florida’s western Panhandle on Saturday night. The threat arises ahead of a storm system that is developing over the southern Plains. On Saturday morning, a center of low pressure was positioned over eastern Texas. At the same time, a disturbance in the upper levels of the atmosphere was dipping from the Four Corners into west/central Texas. These features are expected to continue fueling a dynamic storm system with widespread heavy rain, strong winds, and isolated tornado producing thunderstorms, over the Central Gulf Coast and Mississippi Valley.

