FEMA extends deadline for Hurricane Ian assistance
FEMA announced this week that the agency is extending the deadline for survivors of Hurricane Ian to apply for federal assistance. The new deadline to submit an application is Jan. 12, 2023. According to FEMA this extension comes at the request of the State of Florida. Residents of the following...
Severe storms, strong winds expected in the Panhandle Saturday night
Strong storms are possible over Florida’s western Panhandle on Saturday night. The threat arises ahead of a storm system that is developing over the southern Plains. On Saturday morning, a center of low pressure was positioned over eastern Texas. At the same time, a disturbance in the upper levels of the atmosphere was dipping from the Four Corners into west/central Texas. These features are expected to continue fueling a dynamic storm system with widespread heavy rain, strong winds, and isolated tornado producing thunderstorms, over the Central Gulf Coast and Mississippi Valley.
