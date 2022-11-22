ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Trades Above $16,500 – Could This Be A Bear Trap?

BTC’s price lost its all-time high of $18,000 as FTX fiasco continued to affect its price. Price continues to look bearish with the market’s current state, as things look uncertain for most traders and investors. BTC’s price bounces from a low of $15,500 on the daily timeframe as...
Dogecoin Rallies As Price Breaks Major Resistance; Here Is Why $0.15 Is Possible

DOGE’s price holds above $0.08 as the price gears for a rally to a possible high of $0.15. DOGE’s price remains strong as bulls reclaim $0.088 despite uncertainty in the market traders and investors remain cautious. DOGE’s price bounces from a low of $0.07 on the daily timeframe...
Bitcoin Price Faces Rejection, Why BTC Could Resume Its Downtrend

Bitcoin price struggled to clear the $17,000 resistance. BTC seems to be forming a double top pattern and might dive below the $16,000 support. Bitcoin attempted an upside break above the $17,000 resistance, but failed. The price is trading above $16,300 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was...
Chainlink Extends Accumulation By 200 Days; Will Bulls Push For A Breakout?

LINK’s price retraces to its 200 days range as the price aims for a breakout ahead of its staking scheduled in December 2022. LINK’s price remains strong as bulls reclaim $6 despite uncertainty in the market traders and investors remain cautious. LINK’s price bounces from a low of...
Bitcoin Bulls Get Rejected As $16,700 Proves Too Strong; Here Is What To Expect

BTC’s price is rejected from breaking above $16,700 as this region is too strong for bulls. BTC’s price remains bearish in the high timeframe as most traders and investors remain cautious. BTC’s price bounces from a low of $15,500 on the daily timeframe as the price reclaims $16,500...
Ethereum Price Reclaims Demand Zone Of $1,200 – Here Are Levels To Watch

ETH price reclaims demand zone of $1,200 as the price aims to trend higher. Price continues to look bearish with the market’s current state, as most traders and investors remain cautious. ETH price bounces from a low of $1,100 on the daily timeframe as it eyes a recapture of...
Bitcoin To Plunge Further? Long-Term Holders Ramp Up Selling

On-chain data shows Bitcoin long-term holders have ramped up their selling recently, something that could lead to further plunge in the crypto’s price. Bitcoin Exchange Inflow CDD Has Spiked Up Over The Last Day. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the current rise in the...
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Recovery Just Getting Started or It’s Bull Trap?

Bitcoin price gained pace and was able to clear $16,500. BTC must settle above $17,000 to start a real recovery in the near term. Bitcoin started an upside correction and climbed above the $16,500 resistance. The price is trading above $16,400 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was...
On-Chain Data Shows Signs Of Fresh Bitcoin Accumulation

On-chain data shows signs of some fresh Bitcoin accumulation taking place during the last month. Bitcoin UTXOs Aged 1 Week To 1 Month Have Risen Up In Recent Days. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, UTXOs purchased between 1 week and 1 month ago have risen since the FTX crash.
Cosmos (ATOM) Rallies With Over 10% Gain As Indicator Shows Not In Safe Zone

ATOM’s price shows strength as price bounces off from a weekly low of $8.5 giving bulls some relief. ATOM’s price continues to look bearish as more sentiment for the market lingers, with things looking uncertain for most traders and investors. ATOM’s price rallies high on the daily timeframe...
Bitcoin Capitulation Deepens As aSOPR Metric Plunges To Dec 2018 Lows

On-chain data shows the Bitcoin aSOPR metric has dropped to lows not seen since December 2018, suggesting that holder capitulation is deepening. Bitcoin aSOPR Plummets To Lows Not Observed Since Almost 4 Years Ago. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the current capitulation is deeper than...
XRP Price Prediction: Why The Bulls Could Aim Fresh Rally To $0.45

Ripple remained well bid above the $0.35 support against the US Dollar. XRP price seems to be eyeing a fresh rally towards the $0.45 level. Ripple started a decent increase from the $0.32 support zone against the US dollar. The price is now trading above $0.350 and the 100 simple...
Solana Price Prediction: Why Upsides Could Be Limited in SOL

Solana tumbled below the $20 and $15 levels against the US Dollar. SOL price is now recovering, but upsides might be limited above $15 and $17. Sol price traded as low as $10.92 before it recovered a few points against the US Dollar. The price is now trading below $15...
Bitcoin Shakes Off the Bears and Aims for $20,000 By End Of Year, Can It Make It?

Bitcoin remains rangebound, hovering around its yearly lows, with some short timeframe bullish momentum. The cryptocurrency suffered amid the FTX’s collapse and the subsequent contagion, but market participants seem more optimistic about potential profits. As of this writing, Bitcoin has retraced back to yesterday’s highs. The BTC’s price is...
Ethereum Price Recovery Could Soon Fade If ETH Fails To Surpass $1,250

Ethereum started a decent recovery wave above $1,180 against the US Dollar. ETH could start a fresh decline if it stays below the $1,250 resistance. Ethereum struggled to gain pace for a move above the $1,230 resistance level. The price is now trading above $1,170 and the 100 hourly simple...

