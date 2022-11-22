Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Trades Above $16,500 – Could This Be A Bear Trap?
BTC’s price lost its all-time high of $18,000 as FTX fiasco continued to affect its price. Price continues to look bearish with the market’s current state, as things look uncertain for most traders and investors. BTC’s price bounces from a low of $15,500 on the daily timeframe as...
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes Coin Hopes To Dominate The Market Like GMX And Avalanche. Here’s How
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is an upcoming meme coin that intends to make a name for itself while making a difference in the world’s ecosystem. Its pre-sale has already dominated the coin market, with over $9 million raised so far. The new cryptocurrency has also mapped out plans to...
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin Rallies As Price Breaks Major Resistance; Here Is Why $0.15 Is Possible
DOGE’s price holds above $0.08 as the price gears for a rally to a possible high of $0.15. DOGE’s price remains strong as bulls reclaim $0.088 despite uncertainty in the market traders and investors remain cautious. DOGE’s price bounces from a low of $0.07 on the daily timeframe...
NEWSBTC
Binance Coin Revives Its Bullish Strength Above $290; Will Bulls Defend This Area?
BNB’s price bounces off from $250 as the price rallies to a high of $300 as bulls take charge of the price. BNB’s price remains strong as bulls reclaim $300 despite uncertainty in the market traders and investors remain cautious. BNB’s price bounces from a low of $250...
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes Coin Adopts Interoperability Like ChainLink Surpassing FTX To Become The Best Meme Token To Buy
The survival of any crypto project lies with its crypto community. It must earn and maintain a certain level of trust with its users to thrive. Once it loses this trust, there is a high risk of the project closing down. This is what happened within the FTX platform. Despite...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Faces Rejection, Why BTC Could Resume Its Downtrend
Bitcoin price struggled to clear the $17,000 resistance. BTC seems to be forming a double top pattern and might dive below the $16,000 support. Bitcoin attempted an upside break above the $17,000 resistance, but failed. The price is trading above $16,300 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was...
NEWSBTC
Chainlink Extends Accumulation By 200 Days; Will Bulls Push For A Breakout?
LINK’s price retraces to its 200 days range as the price aims for a breakout ahead of its staking scheduled in December 2022. LINK’s price remains strong as bulls reclaim $6 despite uncertainty in the market traders and investors remain cautious. LINK’s price bounces from a low of...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Bulls Get Rejected As $16,700 Proves Too Strong; Here Is What To Expect
BTC’s price is rejected from breaking above $16,700 as this region is too strong for bulls. BTC’s price remains bearish in the high timeframe as most traders and investors remain cautious. BTC’s price bounces from a low of $15,500 on the daily timeframe as the price reclaims $16,500...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Reclaims Demand Zone Of $1,200 – Here Are Levels To Watch
ETH price reclaims demand zone of $1,200 as the price aims to trend higher. Price continues to look bearish with the market’s current state, as most traders and investors remain cautious. ETH price bounces from a low of $1,100 on the daily timeframe as it eyes a recapture of...
NEWSBTC
Here Are 4 Of The Best Crypto Exchanges To Buy, Sell Or Trade Crypto After FTX Crisis
According to the most recent study, there are more than 600 crypto exchanges dispersed all over the globe today, so finding one should not be too difficult, especially for those affected by the recent collapse of FTX. The domino effect of the FTX scandal and other large investors has halted...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin To Plunge Further? Long-Term Holders Ramp Up Selling
On-chain data shows Bitcoin long-term holders have ramped up their selling recently, something that could lead to further plunge in the crypto’s price. Bitcoin Exchange Inflow CDD Has Spiked Up Over The Last Day. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the current rise in the...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Recovery Just Getting Started or It’s Bull Trap?
Bitcoin price gained pace and was able to clear $16,500. BTC must settle above $17,000 to start a real recovery in the near term. Bitcoin started an upside correction and climbed above the $16,500 resistance. The price is trading above $16,400 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was...
NEWSBTC
On-Chain Data Shows Signs Of Fresh Bitcoin Accumulation
On-chain data shows signs of some fresh Bitcoin accumulation taking place during the last month. Bitcoin UTXOs Aged 1 Week To 1 Month Have Risen Up In Recent Days. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, UTXOs purchased between 1 week and 1 month ago have risen since the FTX crash.
NEWSBTC
Polkadot Soars 8% In Last 24 Hours Courtesy Of Its Dev’t Activity, NFT Ecosystem Growth
With the use of relationships with parachains, Polkadot will be able to expand its ecosystem’s capabilities and reach new heights. Moonbeam Network and its subsidiary, Moon River, have joined forces with Bifrost recently. There’s hope for Polkadot, and here’s a quick article at how the crypto has been faring:...
NEWSBTC
Cosmos (ATOM) Rallies With Over 10% Gain As Indicator Shows Not In Safe Zone
ATOM’s price shows strength as price bounces off from a weekly low of $8.5 giving bulls some relief. ATOM’s price continues to look bearish as more sentiment for the market lingers, with things looking uncertain for most traders and investors. ATOM’s price rallies high on the daily timeframe...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Capitulation Deepens As aSOPR Metric Plunges To Dec 2018 Lows
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin aSOPR metric has dropped to lows not seen since December 2018, suggesting that holder capitulation is deepening. Bitcoin aSOPR Plummets To Lows Not Observed Since Almost 4 Years Ago. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the current capitulation is deeper than...
NEWSBTC
XRP Price Prediction: Why The Bulls Could Aim Fresh Rally To $0.45
Ripple remained well bid above the $0.35 support against the US Dollar. XRP price seems to be eyeing a fresh rally towards the $0.45 level. Ripple started a decent increase from the $0.32 support zone against the US dollar. The price is now trading above $0.350 and the 100 simple...
NEWSBTC
Solana Price Prediction: Why Upsides Could Be Limited in SOL
Solana tumbled below the $20 and $15 levels against the US Dollar. SOL price is now recovering, but upsides might be limited above $15 and $17. Sol price traded as low as $10.92 before it recovered a few points against the US Dollar. The price is now trading below $15...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Shakes Off the Bears and Aims for $20,000 By End Of Year, Can It Make It?
Bitcoin remains rangebound, hovering around its yearly lows, with some short timeframe bullish momentum. The cryptocurrency suffered amid the FTX’s collapse and the subsequent contagion, but market participants seem more optimistic about potential profits. As of this writing, Bitcoin has retraced back to yesterday’s highs. The BTC’s price is...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Recovery Could Soon Fade If ETH Fails To Surpass $1,250
Ethereum started a decent recovery wave above $1,180 against the US Dollar. ETH could start a fresh decline if it stays below the $1,250 resistance. Ethereum struggled to gain pace for a move above the $1,230 resistance level. The price is now trading above $1,170 and the 100 hourly simple...
Comments / 0