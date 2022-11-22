Read full article on original website
Tri-Cities’ Miss Rodeo Washington competes in national title competition
RICHLAND, Wash. — The former Benton and Franklin Fair and Horse Heaven Round-Up Rodeo Queen, Lexy Hibbs, is taking to Las Vegas this weekend to compete for Miss Rodeo America. She currently holds the title of Miss Rodeo Washington 2022. “Even though my crown, if I were to bring home the Miss Rodeo America crown, would be to represent the...
FOX 11 and 41
Kamiakin High School Alum cast in ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’
KENNEWICK, Wash. – ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ released on The Roku Channel Sept. 8th, 2022 starring Daniel Radcliffe as Al Yankovic himself, but also a local Kamiakin Alumni. Tommy O’Brien plays Weird Al’s drummer, Jon “Bermuda” Schwartz, in the movie which comes full circle for O’Brien...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Murdock: Kotek faces a rural uphill battle
UMATILLA COUNTY – Oregon Governor-Elect Tina Kotek says she plans to represent all of the state, not just her home base of Portland or the heavily-populated I-5 corridor. Umatilla County Commissioner George Murdock says he will wait and watch with interest. “I think she has an uphill battle from...
yaktrinews.com
⚠️🚨FIRST ALERT 🚨⚠️- Icy conditions, possible fog on your Wednesday morning commute – Jason
Tough traveling conditions tonight, and into tomorrow morning from Ellensburg to Pendleton. The wintry mix that fell throughout the day will freeze tonight into tomorrow morning, causing difficult driving conditions throughout our areas. We’ve already had reports of rollover accidents on I-182 in Pasco Tuesday evening, and I-90 has been...
Winter weather: Multiple crashes across the valley, closures for Wednesday
REGIONAL – Winter weather across the upper and lower valleys brought rain, freezing rain and even snow. Authorities from several agencies responded to several crashes in along stretches of highways as people headed home at the end of the workday Tuesday. Between Argent Road and Road 68 in Pasco, there were reports of at least four crashes all active at...
Thousands sent home after freezing rain pelts Tri-Cities. Eastbound I-90 closes for hours
Hanford workers were sent home in staggered shifts to help with traffic congestion.
nbcrightnow.com
Acosta projected winner in Walla Walla Prosecutor race
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Gabe Acosta is the projected winner of the Walla Walla Prosecutors race. According to the latest vote tallies it is mathematically impossible for his opponent, Michelle Morales, to overtake his lead in the race. According to vote totals from the Secretary of State's Office, Acosta has 13,667...
northeastoregonnow.com
Umatilla to Hold Ground-Breaking Ceremony for Project PATH
The city of Umatilla is inviting the public to the ground-breaking ceremony for Project PATH on Nov. 29 at 12 p.m. The facility will be built at 81535 Lind Road in Hermiston for the purpose of bringing together services to assist individuals and families in west Umatilla County who are experiencing homelessness and help them transition to permanent housing. More information about Project PATH is available on the city’s website or by calling Umatilla City Hall at 541-922-3226.
nbcrightnow.com
First HiVE patrol results for the region released
KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Washington State Patrol’s first HiVE patrols through the region brought in big numbers, according to a tweet from WSP’s Public Information Officer, Trooper Thorson. The "High Visibility Enforcement" or HiVE patrols were established in areas with high car crash rates in order to...
nbcrightnow.com
Ben Franklin Transit services resumed after weather conditions postpone them
KENNEWICK, Wash. – UPDATE 7:45 P.M. According to the Ben Franklin Transit Facebook page, all bus services have resumed as of 7 p.m. BFT asks riders to be prepared for possible delays due to road conditions. ORIGINAL COVERAGE:. The Ben Franklin Transit announced that all transit services have been...
2 women killed in Pasco and Richland in overnight crashes. One was a hit-and-run
The woman was crossing the street with her husband.
nbcrightnow.com
Kennewick Doctor develops cranberry skin-care booster
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Dr. Rachel Fidino of New U Women's Clinic and Aesthetics in Kennewick has launched a new cranberry based skin-care line. After having trouble finding natural products that could help with acne, hyperpigmentation and skin sensitivity for her clinic, Dr. Fidino created her own. Dr. Fidino's research found that...
Two Women Dead in Crashes on Tri-Cities Icy Roadways
Two women are dead after crashes took place on icy Tri-Cities Roadways on Tuesday. Washington State Patrol and Police departments were kept busy Tuesday afternoon, as freezing rain fell for several hours creating extremely slick roadways in the area. Some roads were shut down due to dangerous conditions. 40-year-old Stephanie...
Tri-City Herald
End of an era. Old-school Tri-Cities store could be closing after nearly 70 years
Basin Department Store owner Stuart Logg has been selling shoes to Tri-Cities customers almost as long as he could tie them. After 60 years of working at his family store at the corner of West 1st Avenue and Auburn Street in downtown Kennewick, he’s looking forward to the next chapter of his life.
nbcrightnow.com
WSP responds to icy crash in Pasco
PASCO, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol (WSP) responded to a rollover crash on I-182 near Road 68 around 7 a.m. on November, 23. Minor injuries were reported in the crash. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson, the crash was the result of not adjusting to the weather conditions while driving.
seattlemedium.com
Powwows Allowed Again in State Prisons
Natives behind prison walls are allowed to have powwows in Washington state again. This restart is happening after a 2-year break due mainly to COVID. After the pandemic took hold, Washington’s prison powwow program was put on hold. Other spiritual activities to which Native American inmates had access were also put on hold.
nbcrightnow.com
One in custody after SWAT situation at 4th and Mayfield in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE 3:58 p.m.:. Earlier today Kennewick Police and members of the Tri-City Regional SWAT Team were searching for 18-year-old Bryan De Los Santos in the 1000 block of W 4th Ave, according to a Facebook post shared by KPD. De Los Santos had warrants out for his arrest...
FOX 11 and 41
Suspect arrested in Lincoln County for Kennewick murder
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. — A 24-year-old suspect is in custody for the murder of 67-year-old Mark Jurgens after being arrested in Lincoln County, according to a press release from Kennewick Police Sergeant Joe Santoy. Jurgens was reportedly shot dead on November 19 around the 4100 block of W 3rd Avenue in Kennewick, leading to KPD investigation.
Ukrainian family of 10 flee war to a ‘blessed country’ — and safer life in Tri-Cities
Nearly 400 Ukrainians have migrated to Tri-Cities and Moses Lake since the start of the war.
nbcrightnow.com
One arrested after SWAT situation
A suspect is in custody following a SWAT situation in Kennewick. The suspect was arrested in connection to their alleged involvement in a shooting.
