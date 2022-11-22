Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Mbappe scores 2, France reaches knockout stage of World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — France advanced, and Kylian Mbappe got them there. The French became the first defending champions to reach the round of 16 at the World Cup since Brazil in 2006, beating Denmark 2-1 Saturday with Mbappe scoring both goals.
Citrus County Chronicle
Denmark calls on Euro 2020, Eriksen experience at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Denmark has been here before. The Danes face a tense, must-win game at the World Cup to make it through to the knockout stage, similar to what they needed to do at last year's European Championship.
Citrus County Chronicle
Biggest World Cup crowd in 28 years sees Messi play
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi played in front of 88,966 spectators on Saturday when Argentina beat Mexico 2-0, the largest attendance at a World Cup match in 28 years. The Lusail Stadium north of Doha, which will stage the final on Dec. 18, hosted the most people at the World Cup since the 1994 final in the United States, according to FIFA. There were 91,194 people at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, to see Brazil beat Italy in that penalty shootout after a 0-0 draw.
Citrus County Chronicle
Messi leads Argentina to 2-0 win over Mexico at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi was almost in tears as he grabbed and shook his jersey in front of Argentina’s celebrating fans, then blew a kiss and looked to the sky. With one of the most important goals of his career, Messi led Argentina to a 2-0 victory over Mexico on Saturday to ignite his team's World Cup chances.
Citrus County Chronicle
Serbia charged over locker room Kosovo flag at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Serbian soccer federation was charged by FIFA on Saturday for hanging a political banner about neighboring independent state Kosovo in the locker room before playing Brazil at the World Cup. It showed a map of Serbia that included the territory of its former province,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Herdman's inspiration try at World Cup provokes Croatia
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Canada had just lost its first World Cup match in 36 years, outplaying Belgium for much of a 1-0 defeat, and an emotional John Herdman revealed in the on-field interview what he had just told his players during a postgame huddle. “I told them they...
Citrus County Chronicle
AP PHOTOS: World Cup highlights from Day 7
Highlights from the seventh day of the World Cup in Qatar on Saturday. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
Queiroz tells Klinsmann to resign and visit Iran camp after BBC comments
Carlos Queiroz has demanded Jürgen Klinsmann resign from his role on Fifa’s technical study group after calling his comments about the Iran team “a disgrace to football”. After Friday’s 2-0 win over Wales, the BBC presenter Gabby Logan talked about Iran’s “gamesmanship” and said they just...
Citrus County Chronicle
World Cup Viewer's Guide: Argentina, Messi look for rebound
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Lose and go home. That's the harsh fact facing Argentina as the team heads into its crucial World Cup match against Mexico. Argentina arrived in Qatar as a favorite but suffered one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history with a 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in its opening match. Now Argentina is in danger of elimination Saturday, when anything but a win or draw would mean an early Group C knockout for the Albiceleste.
Citrus County Chronicle
Davis Cup: Australia beats Croatia 2-1 to reach final
MÁLAGA, Spain (AP) — Australia had to fight back twice to reach its first Davis Cup final in 19 years after beating Croatia 2-1 on Friday. Lleyton Hewitt's team recovered from losing the first singles. Then the Australian doubles pair battled back from a set down in the decider.
Citrus County Chronicle
World Cup fans put off by prices, beer limits commute by air
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Travel at this World Cup was supposed to be easy in the tiny host nation of Qatar, after fans had to take long flights between cities at the last three tournaments. The eight stadiums in Qatar are in or near the capital, so fans don't...
