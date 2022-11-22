(Prinsburg, MN) — The small Kandiyohi County city of Prinsburg is considering an ordinance that would allow residents to sue abortion providers. The proposed ordinance would also allow suits against companies that provide abortion drugs by mail. The ordinance had its first public hearing at a City Council meeting last week. It is based on a Texas law that allows private citizens to sue anyone who “aids or abets” an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy.

