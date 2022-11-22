Read full article on original website
Related
Two Minnesota School Districts Rank Among the Best in America
The last couple of years have been especially tough on school kids, teachers, and administrators as the COVID pandemic wreaked havoc on the education system throughout the United States and the rest of the world. But as we emerge from that period of uncertainty, we're reminded that there are still...
MinnPost
Small town in Kandiyohi County could become center of Minnesota abortion fight
A Michelle Griffith story at the Minnesota Reformer says, “Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Tuesday announced his office is seeking public input on a possible merger between Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services to create a new health care system that spans the Midwest. Ellison said people can submit comments or concerns about the merger through a new online forum. The Attorney General’s office will also hold three or four in-person meetings in Greater Minnesota next year.”
hot967.fm
Small Minnesota City Considering Ordinance Allowing Lawsuits Against Abortion Providers
(Prinsburg, MN) — The small Kandiyohi County city of Prinsburg is considering an ordinance that would allow residents to sue abortion providers. The proposed ordinance would also allow suits against companies that provide abortion drugs by mail. The ordinance had its first public hearing at a City Council meeting last week. It is based on a Texas law that allows private citizens to sue anyone who “aids or abets” an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy.
willmarradio.com
Don Vossen
Don Vossen, age 82 of Plymouth and formerly of Willmar, passed away peacefully on November 24. A memorial service will be held at Calvary Lutheran Church in Willmar at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 30, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Calvary Lutheran Church or Willmar Parks and Recreation are preferred. Arrangements by Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com.
mprnews.org
I-94 rest stop brings the 'funk,' may make Minnesota history
Roadside rest stops typically aren’t built to last. Most travelers never give their designs a thought or raise their eyes to the roof line. In Minnesota, they last about 25 years before the Transportation Department knocks them down to build something new. It’s a different vibe, though, at the...
willmarradio.com
Sibley State Park Closed for Muzzleloader Hunt
(New London, MN) Sibley State Park will be closed to all visitors this weekend (November 26-27) for a special muzzleloader deer hunt. The purpose of the hunt is to prevent overpopulation of deer and to protect natural resources. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources thanks visitors for their patience and understanding during the hunts. For a list of state parks and recreation areas that are open, partially open or closed during the 2022 hunting season, visit mndnr.gov/parkhunts.
willmarradio.com
Muriel Vestal
Muriel Aalfs Vestal, age 87, of Clara City, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at the St. Cloud Hospital. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 10:30 AM at Bethany Reformed Church in Clara City. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will...
willmarradio.com
Clara City Lions Pancake Supper & Christmas Tree Sales
Behind Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in the Almich's Market Parking Lot.
froggyweb.com
2 people seriously injured in crash northeast of Alexandria
CARLOS, Minn. (KFGO) – An Alexandria couple suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on Thursday afternoon in Douglas County. The Minnesota State Patrol said around 4:30 p.m. in Carlos, a minivan and SUV crashed at the intersection of Highway 29 and County Road 5. The couple in the SUV,...
2 dead, 5 injured in Thanksgiving Day crash near Alexandria
Two people were killed and a family of five from Bloomington were injured in a crash on Thanksgiving Day in west-central Minnesota. According to the State Patrol, it happened around 4:30 p.m. in Carlos Township – just north of Alexandria – when two motorists collided at the intersection of Hwy. 29 and County Road 5.
kvrr.com
Man dead, woman in hospital following assault in Wahpeton
WAHPETON, N.D. (KVRR-KFGO) – A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital with serious non life-threatening injuries after a woman reported being assaulted in Wahpeton on Wednesday. Police said a woman called officers to a home in the 400 block of 8th Street just before 8:30...
Possible murder-suicide under investigation in west-central Minnesota
Authorities in west-central Minnesota are investigating a possible murder-suicide. A 59-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman were found dead at a home in rural Battle Lake just before 2:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office. "At this time it is believed to be a...
voiceofalexandria.com
Seven people injured in crash in Carlos Township on Thursday
(Carlos Township)--Authorities say that seven people are injured, two with life-threatening injuries, in a crash on Thursday afternoon in Douglas County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place at around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday in Carlos Township. A Toyota Sienna, driven by Ali Moin, 40, of Bloomington, was traveling northbound on State Highway 29, and a Cadillac SRX, driven by Marilyn Grover, 80, of Alexandria, was traveling eastbound on County Road 5 when the two vehicles collided at the intersection.
kfgo.com
Deaths of man and woman thought to be murder-suicide
BATTLE LAKE, Minn. (KFGO) – The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what it believes was a murder-suicide near Battle Lake. The bodies of a 59-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman were found at a home shortly before 2:30 Monday afternoon. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation.
gowatertown.net
Fire destroys western Minnesota restaurant
NELSON, Minn.–Fire has destroyed a bar-restaurant in western Minnesota’s Douglas County. Sheriff’s Sargeant Ron Boyden says authorities were notified of the fire at The Corral Saloon and Eatery in Nelson, Minnesota just before 11 o’clock Monday morning. Fire departments from Osakis responded, and requested mutual aid...
KARE
Semi truck driver killed in western Minn. crash
GLENWOOD, Minn — The driver of semi truck was killed in a crash last week in western Minnesota. According to the Pope County Sheriff's Office, dispatch received a 911 call shortly after 12:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. The caller reported a semi vs. pickup truck crash on County...
voiceofalexandria.com
One person dies in crash south of Glenwood
(Glenwood, MN)--We are learning that late last week Pope County Dispatch received a call reporting a semi vs pickup truck crash on County Rd 18 near Selnes Rd. south of Glenwood. The pickup was driven by 44-year-old Denis Zinke of Sauk Centre. Zinke was taken by ambulance to the Glacial Ridge Hospital in Glenwood for his injuries.
willmarradio.com
Pennock Man Injured in Kandiyohi County Crash
(Dovre Township, Kandiyohi County, MN)-- On Wednesday morning at approximately 6:42a.m., The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle rollover with injuries on County Road 27 near County Road 5. Kandiyohi County deputies located a 2000 Ford Ranger rolled over on its side in the north ditch....
wdayradionow.com
Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office reveals identities of those involved in murder-suicide
(Battle Lake, MN) -- Authorities in Otter Tail County are sharing the identities of the deceased and are continuing to investigate following a supposed murder-suicide that occurred earlier this week. On November 21st, 2022, the Otter Tail County Sheriff's office says they found 59 year-old Steven Kern and 59 year-old...
Comments / 0