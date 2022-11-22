ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris, MN

MinnPost

Small town in Kandiyohi County could become center of Minnesota abortion fight

A Michelle Griffith story at the Minnesota Reformer says, “Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Tuesday announced his office is seeking public input on a possible merger between Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services to create a new health care system that spans the Midwest. Ellison said people can submit comments or concerns about the merger through a new online forum. The Attorney General’s office will also hold three or four in-person meetings in Greater Minnesota next year.”
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
hot967.fm

Small Minnesota City Considering Ordinance Allowing Lawsuits Against Abortion Providers

(Prinsburg, MN) — The small Kandiyohi County city of Prinsburg is considering an ordinance that would allow residents to sue abortion providers. The proposed ordinance would also allow suits against companies that provide abortion drugs by mail. The ordinance had its first public hearing at a City Council meeting last week. It is based on a Texas law that allows private citizens to sue anyone who “aids or abets” an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy.
PRINSBURG, MN
willmarradio.com

Don Vossen

Don Vossen, age 82 of Plymouth and formerly of Willmar, passed away peacefully on November 24. A memorial service will be held at Calvary Lutheran Church in Willmar at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 30, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Calvary Lutheran Church or Willmar Parks and Recreation are preferred. Arrangements by Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com.
PLYMOUTH, MN
mprnews.org

I-94 rest stop brings the 'funk,' may make Minnesota history

Roadside rest stops typically aren’t built to last. Most travelers never give their designs a thought or raise their eyes to the roof line. In Minnesota, they last about 25 years before the Transportation Department knocks them down to build something new. It’s a different vibe, though, at the...
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Sibley State Park Closed for Muzzleloader Hunt

(New London, MN) Sibley State Park will be closed to all visitors this weekend (November 26-27) for a special muzzleloader deer hunt. The purpose of the hunt is to prevent overpopulation of deer and to protect natural resources. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources thanks visitors for their patience and understanding during the hunts. For a list of state parks and recreation areas that are open, partially open or closed during the 2022 hunting season, visit mndnr.gov/parkhunts.
NEW LONDON, MN
willmarradio.com

Muriel Vestal

Muriel Aalfs Vestal, age 87, of Clara City, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at the St. Cloud Hospital. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 10:30 AM at Bethany Reformed Church in Clara City. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will...
CLARA CITY, MN
froggyweb.com

2 people seriously injured in crash northeast of Alexandria

CARLOS, Minn. (KFGO) – An Alexandria couple suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on Thursday afternoon in Douglas County. The Minnesota State Patrol said around 4:30 p.m. in Carlos, a minivan and SUV crashed at the intersection of Highway 29 and County Road 5. The couple in the SUV,...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
kvrr.com

Man dead, woman in hospital following assault in Wahpeton

WAHPETON, N.D. (KVRR-KFGO) – A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital with serious non life-threatening injuries after a woman reported being assaulted in Wahpeton on Wednesday. Police said a woman called officers to a home in the 400 block of 8th Street just before 8:30...
WAHPETON, ND
voiceofalexandria.com

Seven people injured in crash in Carlos Township on Thursday

(Carlos Township)--Authorities say that seven people are injured, two with life-threatening injuries, in a crash on Thursday afternoon in Douglas County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place at around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday in Carlos Township. A Toyota Sienna, driven by Ali Moin, 40, of Bloomington, was traveling northbound on State Highway 29, and a Cadillac SRX, driven by Marilyn Grover, 80, of Alexandria, was traveling eastbound on County Road 5 when the two vehicles collided at the intersection.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN
kfgo.com

Deaths of man and woman thought to be murder-suicide

BATTLE LAKE, Minn. (KFGO) – The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what it believes was a murder-suicide near Battle Lake. The bodies of a 59-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman were found at a home shortly before 2:30 Monday afternoon. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
gowatertown.net

Fire destroys western Minnesota restaurant

NELSON, Minn.–Fire has destroyed a bar-restaurant in western Minnesota’s Douglas County. Sheriff’s Sargeant Ron Boyden says authorities were notified of the fire at The Corral Saloon and Eatery in Nelson, Minnesota just before 11 o’clock Monday morning. Fire departments from Osakis responded, and requested mutual aid...
NELSON, MN
KARE

Semi truck driver killed in western Minn. crash

GLENWOOD, Minn — The driver of semi truck was killed in a crash last week in western Minnesota. According to the Pope County Sheriff's Office, dispatch received a 911 call shortly after 12:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. The caller reported a semi vs. pickup truck crash on County...
GLENWOOD, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

One person dies in crash south of Glenwood

(Glenwood, MN)--We are learning that late last week Pope County Dispatch received a call reporting a semi vs pickup truck crash on County Rd 18 near Selnes Rd. south of Glenwood. The pickup was driven by 44-year-old Denis Zinke of Sauk Centre. Zinke was taken by ambulance to the Glacial Ridge Hospital in Glenwood for his injuries.
GLENWOOD, MN
willmarradio.com

Pennock Man Injured in Kandiyohi County Crash

(Dovre Township, Kandiyohi County, MN)-- On Wednesday morning at approximately 6:42a.m., The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle rollover with injuries on County Road 27 near County Road 5. Kandiyohi County deputies located a 2000 Ford Ranger rolled over on its side in the north ditch....
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN

