Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Bengals Star Receiver Could Return Much Sooner Than ExpectedOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Related
Fox 19
Clouds clear out on a seasonable Friday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday will have decreasing clouds to become mostly sunny in the afternoon. It’ll be seasonably mild with highs in the low 50s. Saturday will start off in the low 30s but warm up in the mid 50s under sunny skies before more clouds move in Saturday evening. Rain moves in late Saturday night and last through Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will have more spotty showers linger with cloudy skies. Wind gusts could reach 45 miles per hour on Sunday with highs in the mid 50s. Total rainfall amounts will vary between a quarter of an inch to an inch of rainfall, so travel will be wet in the region.
Fox 19
Black Friday morning rain, then sunshine
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - You’ll need an umbrella for early morning Black Friday shopping. Spotty light showers and drizzle are moving through the FOX19 NOW viewing area. The rain should stop by daybreak around 8 a.m. Clouds will decrease Friday, leaving mostly sunny skies by late afternoon. Highs will be...
Fox 19
Thanksgiving Day forecast: Warm sunshine before rain
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thanksgiving morning is starting off chilly with lows in the 20s and 30s but temperatures will dramatically increase into the 60s this afternoon. Thanksgiving Day will bring lots of sunshine with increasing clouds by late afternoon. The high will top out around 61 degrees. Then, get your...
Fox 19
Warm Thanksgiving with showers late tonight
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thanksgiving Day will have mostly sunny skies with high-thin clouds increasing in the afternoon and evening. Expect an afternoon high up to 61°. Widely scattered showers develop late Thanksgiving night into Black Friday morning. Rainfall amounts aren’t impressive, ranging from a trace to a quarter of an inch of rain. An umbrella will be needed if you’re Black Friday shopping early, but the umbrella can be put away just after daybreak. Friday will have decreasing clouds to become mostly sunny in the afternoon. It’ll be seasonably cooler with highs in the low 50s.
Fox 19
WinterFest at Kings Island opens Friday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kings Island’s WinterFest opens for the season at 5 p.m. Friday. The annual holiday tradition features the Eiffel Tower transformed into a magical Christmas tree, ice skating on the Royal Fountain, Winter Wonderland parade and more than five million lights spread throughout the park off Interstate 71 in Warren County.
Fox 19
Yes, Black Friday is still crowded at Cincinnati’s biggest mall
SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Black Friday has traditionally been the busiest shopping day of the year, and it looked like it at Kenwood Towne Center Friday afternoon. But are shoppers now taking a holiday from the holiday?. Not because of rising prices, according to the National Retail Federation, which...
Fox 19
Fountain Square tree lighting kicks off holiday season downtown
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A huge crowd descended on Fountain Square in Downtown Cincinnati Friday night to get the holiday season started with the official lighting of the Fountain Square Christmas Tree. The ProLink Staffing Light Up the Square, presented by Macy’s, kicked off at 6 p.m. with live music and...
Fox 19
Holiday Market returns to Washington Park in OTR
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Looking for festive shopping experience in the heart of Cincinnati’s most historic neighborhood? Look no further than the Al Neyer Winter Market at Washington Park. Starting Friday, Nov. 11, the market will feature local and regional business owners selling clothing, art, home decor and much more.
Germantown restaurant takes over Thanksgiving cooking for customers
GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – While many family and friends sat down to a home-cooked meal Thursday, a Germantown restaurant took over the cooking and cleaning. The Florentine in Germantown started opening on Thanksgiving in 2018. The first year they served around 300 customers, this year it’s increased to 500. “This year we’re cooking 30 turkeys, […]
Fox 19
Local Tri-State stores offer Black Friday & Shop Small Saturday deals
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The weekend after Thanksgiving consists of days-long holiday deals and is known to be one of the busiest times for retail workers. These local Tri-State stores announced all of their holiday deals for Black Friday, Shop Small Saturday and/or Cyber Monday. The Native One. Since 2017, The...
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com
All Aboard the North Pole Express
The North Pole Express takes passengers down the tracks of Warren County, Ohio along with Santa and his elves on a one-hour-and-fifteen-minute journey. Train cars are decorated with holiday lights and all kid passengers receive a souvenir bell and a holiday cookie. Hot chocolate can be purchased at the station...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati High School Football Round-Up: Moeller, Kings fall
Neither of Cincinnati’s two teams playing in Friday night state semi-final action were able to move on to Canton next week as both Moeller and Kings fell in close affairs. Moeller’s bid for a trip to Canton and the DI state championship game next week came up one win short as they dropped a tough one versus Springfield, 28-24.
Fox 19
Car crashes into pole, tornado siren left hanging
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A car crashed into a utility pole in Corryville early Friday, visibly damaging the pole and leaving the tornado siren atop it hanging, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department. The crash was reported at West Nixon Street and Jefferson Avenue around 4:30 a.m. One person was taken...
Fox 19
$1.99 fuel at Queensgate gas station on Black Friday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Black Friday deal at the pumps of a Queensgate gas station. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, the Marathon gas station is lowering fuel prices to $1.99, Marathon Manager Laura Wilson tells FOX19 NOW. Find more fuel prices in your area here. See a spelling...
Fox 19
‘It’s sad’: Vandals damage Christmas trees sold for charity
OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are searching for vandals who damaged at least 10 Christmas trees sold by a charity for the blind and visually impaired. It happened at the Oxford Lions Club tree lot in Uptown Park at Main and High streets, police said on Facebook. This is the...
WLWT 5
NKY High School Football Round-Up: Beechwood back in finals
It was semi-final weekend around the Bluegrass State with trips to next week’s state title games on the line. Three Northern Kentucky teams were alive to start the night, but by time the dust settled only one advanced. CLASS 2A. BEECHWOOD 48, LLOYD 0. The clock struck midnight on...
Social Media Reacts to Possible $1.6 Billion Cincinnati Southern Rail Sale
The sale may be months off, but citizens are voicing skepticism about the deal’s potential value.
WRBI Radio
Lane closures on US 50 in Ripley, Dearborn counties expected for two weeks
— INDOT says, starting today, to watch for crews along U.S. 50 between State Road 101 and Aurora. Single-lane closures will be in place for the next two weeks while crews make some minor joint repairs.
Fox 19
Family still waiting for answers in Thanksgiving cold case
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thanksgiving was once a joyful holiday for a Cincinnati family, but the unsolved murder of their loved one has made the day a somber occasion. Dina Mosley, 48, was shot to death on Thanksgiving Day in 2017. Mosley’s sister, Rita Miller, and her aunt, Precious McKinney, say...
Comments / 0