ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wshu.org

Thanksgiving for all

Over 1,000 meals will be delivered to New Haven residents in need this Thanksgiving. The USDA agrees that Long Islanders participating in a septic improvement program should be tax exempt. Communities in our region want to get in on billions in federal funds for bolstering coastlines. And the search for climate change solutions in Connecticut takes researchers to an unlikely place.
NEW HAVEN, CT
wshu.org

Indigenous-led demonstration in Plymouth marks National Day of Mourning

As families across the country celebrate Thanksgiving on Thursday, many Indigenous people and supporters will observe the National Day of Mourning, founded in Plymouth in 1970. Organizers say the event is both spiritual and political — a remembering of the genocide of their ancestors and the theft of Native land....
PLYMOUTH, CT
wshu.org

Eastern Connecticut State University hosts annual community Thanksgiving meal

Eastern Connecticut State University held its first in-person community Thanksgiving meal since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic almost three years ago. Around 500 local residents and community members enjoyed a traditional Thanksgiving meal served up by University students and staff at the campus dining hall as part of their day of giving.
WILLIMANTIC, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy