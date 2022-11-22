(St. Paul, MN) -- There's free entrance to all 75 state parks and trails on Black Friday in Minnesota. Fort Snelling State Park naturalist Kao Thao this is a great time of the year to come out and hike especially with no mosquitoes and no 100-degree temperatures. Thao says 'free park day' also gives Minnesotans an opportunity to exercise and walk off their Thanksgiving dinner.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO