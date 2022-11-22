Read full article on original website
14-year-old dead in South Carolina shooting
A 14-year-old has died following a shooting early Friday morning in Laurens County.
Ohio man killed in South Carolina crash involving semi-truck
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) — Fire rescue officials said a multi-vehicle crash claimed the life of an Ohio man on Wednesday. Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded to the high-speed, two-vehicle crash just after 5:20 a.m. at the intersection of ACE Basin Parkway/US-17 and Hope Plantation Lane, according to officials. A man driving a 2014 Ford van headed […]
Spartanburg County, South Carolina employee dies at recycling collection center
The Spartanburg County Coroner is responding to a waste collection center in Boiling Springs.
7NEWS EXCLUSIVE: South Carolina Search and Rescue Dog Association training to save lives
South Carolina Search and Rescue Dog Association helps assist in trying to find missing persons. 7NEWS went behind the scenes on how they train their dogs.
1 person killed in Socastee crash, South Carolina Highway Patrol says
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the victim’s age after the coroner’s office initially provided the wrong age. HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed early Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Socastee, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 3:30 a.m. in the area […]
South Carolina parents charged; baby removed after ingesting drugs
Two parents were arrested in Union after their two-year-old son allegedly ingested drugs he found and became unresponsive Wednesday morning.
Charleston City Paper
S.C. loaded with potholes, national study says
A new study reveals what South Carolina drivers have long known – Palmetto State potholes are among the worst in the country. The new study by QuoteWizard found that South Carolina ranks as having the 14th worst pothole issues in the United States. The company, an insurer, obtained this data by tracking and analyzing the search data of pothole-related complaints and repairs for each respective state for the last year.
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Police searching for runaway teen not seen in a week
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage boy. Michael Gadsden, 16, was last seen November 15 in North Charleston. He is considered a runaway. Michael is described as 5 feet 5 inches, 140...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina parents arrested after child ingests drugs, becomes unresponsive, police say
UNION, S.C. — A 2-year-old was found unresponsive in an Upstate home Wednesday morning after ingesting an unknown drug, according to Union police. Police said they were called about 7 a.m. to a home in Douglas Heights for an overdose. When officers and deputies arrived, they found a 2-year-old...
a-z-animals.com
Cottonmouths in South Carolina: Where They Live and How Often They Bite
Cottonmouths in South Carolina: Where They Live and How Often They Bite. South Carolina is located on the southeastern coast of the United States and is divided into three distinct regions – the Piedmont, the Blue Ridge mountains, and the Atlantic coastal plain. As the state has so many different ecosystems, it’s no surprise that it is home to a vast array of animals. Snakes are particularly abundant, and there are 38 different species living in South Carolina – including six that are venomous. One of these venomous snakes is the cottonmouth. So, let’s learn all about cottonmouths in South Carolina!
FOX Carolina
Officials responding to vehicle fire on I-385N
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said they are responding to a vehicle fire on I-385N. Officials said two right lanes are currently closed at Exit 39 Haywood Road in Greenville. Stay with FOX Carolina News as we work to learn more.
WIS-TV
DHEC urges South Carolina residents to discard some ‘faulty’ at-home COVID-19 test kits
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is urging residents to discard their IHealth COVID-19 at-home test kits. DHEC says some of the kits may have faulty result cartridges because of a manufacturer error. The faulty cartridges may return inaccurate results, including an absent...
Looking for some Christmas, holiday fun? Here are some South Carolina events
COLUMBIA, S.C. — So you want to get into the spirit of the holidays?. Here is a list of some of the events going on in the South Carolina Midlands. If, somehow, our elves have missed your event, please email us at News19@WLTX.com and we'll be happy to add it to our list.
FOX Carolina
USGS: Earthquake reported in SC on Thanksgiving day
ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in the Midlands on Thursday. Officials said the earthquake happened around 3.9 miles southeast of Elgin at 4:22 p.m. The earthquake had a magnitude of 2 and a depth of 1 kilometer.
abccolumbia.com
SLED agents arrest retired SC Highway Patrol trooper
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has announced the arrest of 59 year-old David Eugene McAlhany of Greer, SC. Agents say the suspect is charged with Misconduct in Office, Common Law Misconduct in Office and Petit Larceny. SLED was asked to investigate McAlhany by the...
FOX Carolina
South Carolina's largest turkey fry
How you can put a new twist on your classic holiday side dishes this Thanksgiving. Taking a bite out of some famous Carolina Cakes that have been a long time favorite of Oprah herself. Trooper charged with selling crash items. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A retired SC trooper is...
blufftontoday.com
Murdaugh case: Attorneys, writers weigh in on former Palmetto Bank CEO guilty verdict
Former Palmetto State Bank CEO and alleged Richard "Alex" Murdaugh co-conspirator Russell Lucius Laffitte was found guilty on all six federal criminal charges after a late-night jury session Nov. 22. Laffitte was found guilty of bank fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud, and three counts of misapplication of bank...
The Abandoned Tunnel in South Carolina that Could Have Been the Longest Tunnel in the USA
Stumphouse Mountain TunnelPhoto byStumphouse Mountain Tunnel/ Wikipedia. Stumphouse Mountain Tunnel in Oconee County, South Carolina is an unfinished railroad tunnel in Sumter National Forest for the Blue Ridge Railroad of South Carolina.
Two arrested after vehicle break-ins, items stolen in Oconee Co.
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said two people from Florida have been charged in connection to an investigation involving multiple vehicle break-ins.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for runaway 14-year-old from Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Xylor Layton Crosby, a 14-year-old who ran away over the weekend. Deputies said Crosby was last seen near Saco Street on November 19, 2022, at around 8:30 p.m. He was wearing a dark-colored...
