Greer, SC

WBTW News13

Ohio man killed in South Carolina crash involving semi-truck

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) — Fire rescue officials said a multi-vehicle crash claimed the life of an Ohio man on Wednesday. Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded to the high-speed, two-vehicle crash just after 5:20 a.m. at the intersection of ACE Basin Parkway/US-17 and Hope Plantation Lane, according to officials. A man driving a 2014 Ford van headed […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

1 person killed in Socastee crash, South Carolina Highway Patrol says

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the victim’s age after the coroner’s office initially provided the wrong age. HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed early Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Socastee, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 3:30 a.m. in the area […]
SOCASTEE, SC
Charleston City Paper

S.C. loaded with potholes, national study says

A new study reveals what South Carolina drivers have long known – Palmetto State potholes are among the worst in the country. The new study by QuoteWizard found that South Carolina ranks as having the 14th worst pothole issues in the United States. The company, an insurer, obtained this data by tracking and analyzing the search data of pothole-related complaints and repairs for each respective state for the last year.
CHARLESTON, SC
a-z-animals.com

Cottonmouths in South Carolina: Where They Live and How Often They Bite

Cottonmouths in South Carolina: Where They Live and How Often They Bite. South Carolina is located on the southeastern coast of the United States and is divided into three distinct regions – the Piedmont, the Blue Ridge mountains, and the Atlantic coastal plain. As the state has so many different ecosystems, it’s no surprise that it is home to a vast array of animals. Snakes are particularly abundant, and there are 38 different species living in South Carolina – including six that are venomous. One of these venomous snakes is the cottonmouth. So, let’s learn all about cottonmouths in South Carolina!
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Carolina

Officials responding to vehicle fire on I-385N

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said they are responding to a vehicle fire on I-385N. Officials said two right lanes are currently closed at Exit 39 Haywood Road in Greenville. Stay with FOX Carolina News as we work to learn more.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

USGS: Earthquake reported in SC on Thanksgiving day

ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in the Midlands on Thursday. Officials said the earthquake happened around 3.9 miles southeast of Elgin at 4:22 p.m. The earthquake had a magnitude of 2 and a depth of 1 kilometer.
ELGIN, SC
abccolumbia.com

SLED agents arrest retired SC Highway Patrol trooper

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has announced the arrest of 59 year-old David Eugene McAlhany of Greer, SC. Agents say the suspect is charged with Misconduct in Office, Common Law Misconduct in Office and Petit Larceny. SLED was asked to investigate McAlhany by the...
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

South Carolina's largest turkey fry

How you can put a new twist on your classic holiday side dishes this Thanksgiving. Taking a bite out of some famous Carolina Cakes that have been a long time favorite of Oprah herself. Trooper charged with selling crash items. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A retired SC trooper is...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for runaway 14-year-old from Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Xylor Layton Crosby, a 14-year-old who ran away over the weekend. Deputies said Crosby was last seen near Saco Street on November 19, 2022, at around 8:30 p.m. He was wearing a dark-colored...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

