How to Watch “Fatal Family Reunion” LMN thriller premiere
An old house, a suspicious will, and siblings clamoring to get their share. Watch Fatal Family Reunion tonight at 8/7c on Lifetime Movie Network — streaming on Philo for only $5/month. About the movie:. After her stepmother’s untimely death, Sloane reunites with her family for the first time in...
How to Watch “Baking All the Way” Lifetime Christmas premiere
Baking All the Way premieres tonight at 8/7c on Lifetime. Stream every cheerful new Lifetime holiday movie with a Philo subscription. Starring Cory Lee and Yannick Bisson, Lifetime’s Baking All the Way follows Julia Wilson, a talented pastry chef trying to make a name for herself by publishing her very own Christmas cookbook. On the hunt for the best gingerbread, she travels from bustling Chicago to a quaint bakery in a small town. They’re famous for their gingerbread, and she’s dying to exchange some recipes.
“Steppin’ Into the Holiday” Lifetime premiere: cast & where to watch
Steppin’ Into the Holiday premieres tonight at 8/7c. Stream every new Lifetime Christmas movie with a Philo subscription. Billy Holiday used to be on Broadway, beginning his acting career on some of the industry’s most formidable stages. Now, he’s just been fired from his position as a host, judge, and producer of “Celebrity Dance Off,” a popular reality competition series. It’s a rough way to start the holiday season, but as he heads home for Christmas, Billy meets Rae, his nephew’s outgoing dance teacher, and is instantly drawn to her.
Freddie Roman Dies: Borscht Belt Comedian Who Appeared In Film And TV Was 85
Freddie Roman, a Borscht Belt staple whose comedy was long a part of the Friars Club roasts and was a fixture in big nightclubs, has died at 85. He had a heart attack this morning in Boynton Beach, Florida, his daughter said. Roman had a long career in comedy, a reliable old-time joke teller who worked countless rooms in Las Vegas and other big cities. He was also part of frequent Comedy Central roasts, taking a few wacks at the likes of Jerry Stiller, Hugh Hefner, Drew Carey, Rob Reiner and Chevy Chase, among others. More from DeadlineIrene Cara Remembered By Colleagues, Friends And FansCharles Koppelman Dies: Hit-Making Record Executive And Martha Stewart Living Chairman Was 82Tim Beddows Dies: Managing Director Of UK-Based Network Distributing Was 59Best of DeadlineHollywood Blacklist: 75th Anniversary Of The Waldorf Declaration - Photo Gallery50 Years Of Thanksgiving-Themed TV - Photo GalleryQuentin Tarantino's Career In Directing Film Gallery: From ‘Pulp Fiction’, ‘Reservoir Dogs’ & ‘Kill Bill’ To ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ And More
