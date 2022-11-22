ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Kelly Rowland Defends Chris Brown Amid Boos at 2022 AMAs

By Chris Malone
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Singer and actor Kelly Rowland took the stage at the 2022 American Music Awards to present the award for Favorite Male R&B Artist. When she announced controversial performer Chris Brown as the winner, the award show audience reacted with shock and many in the crowd began to boo the decision. Rowland, in turn, stepped in to stand up for Brown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V99PP_0jJq7Qwr00
Kelly Rowland | Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp

Chris Brown won Favorite Male R&B Artist at the 2022 AMAs

Prior to the 2022 American Music Awards, Chris Brown (along with singer Ciara) had been tapped to perform a special tribute to Michael Jackson during the show. Over the years, some have drawn comparisons between the two artists for their dance and vocal abilities. However, the AMAs scrapped the performance at the last minute.

“Live shows change all the time, it’s the nature of this business; unfortunately, this element of the AMAs didn’t come together as we couldn’t align on the performance, to no fault of Chris Brown,” a statement from Dick Clark Productions, the company behind the award show, read.

Brown was nominated at the 2022 AMAs for Favorite Male R&B Artist alongside Brent Faiyaz, Givēon, Lucky Daye, and The Weeknd . Brown ultimately came out on top.

Kelly Rowland quieted the audience and defended Chris Brown after a negative reaction

When Rowland announced Chris Brown as the winner for Favorite Male R&B Artist, the audience at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater reacted with jeers instead of cheers. After his Michael Jackson tribute was scrubbed, Brown didn’t show up at the ceremony at all, leaving Rowland to accept the award for him while simultaneously trying to calm down the crowd.

“Chris Brown is not here tonight so I’m accepting this award on his behalf,” she said.

“Excuse me — chill out,” she continued while holding up a finger as the crowd continued to boo. “But I wanted to tell Chris, thank you so much for making great R&B music. And I want to tell him thank you for being an incredible performer. I’ll take this award [and] bring it to you. I love you. Congratulations. And congratulations to all the nominees in this category.”

Kelly Rowland later said Chris Brown deserves ‘grace’

The day after the ceremony, TMZ caught up with Rowland to get her thoughts on the fallout following her defense of the embattled R&B singer.

“I believe that grace is very real, and we all need a dose of it,” she said. “Before we point fingers at anybody, we should realize how grateful we are for every moment that we get, even for our own [problems] that we have.

“I just think it’s important to remember to be human. We are humans,” she added. “We all need to be forgiven for anything that we could be doing, anything that we’re thinking.”

“We all come up short in some sort of way. And grace is real, and we’re all humans. And everybody deserves grace. Period,” she concluded.

Chris Brown’s career in 2022

Despite his status as a controversial figure in music, Chris Brown has continued to release music over the years, with his most recent project being his album Breezy , released in June 2022. The album features appearances from artists like Lil Durk, Fivio Foreign, Lil Wayne , Lil Baby, Wizkid, H.E.R., Bryson Tiller, Ella Mai, Jack Harlow , and Tory Lanez.

With five songs from Breezy charting on the Billboard Hot 100 during its debut week, Chris Brown surpassed Elvis Presley as the eighth artist in history with the most entries on the Hot 100 chart, with a total of 112.

Breezy is nominated for Best R&B Album at the 2023 Grammy Awards, competing with Mary J. Blige’s Good Morning Gorgeous , Robert Glasper’s Black Radio III , Lucky Daye’s Candydrip , and PJ Morton’s Watch the Sun . Brown previously won Best R&B Album in 2012 for his album F.A.M.E.

RELATED: 2022 AMAs: The Biggest Moments of the Night

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Akon Says Chris Brown’s Alleged Gang Affiliation Kept Him From Being The Next Michael Jackson

Akon believes that Chris Brown’s alleged affiliation with street gangs has kept him from reaching the same heights that Michael Jackson once did at the peak of his own career. During a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, the Senegalese crooner gave his reasoning behind his take. “In this day and age, the only person, in my opinion, that could’ve achieved just as great of a legacy as [Michael Jackson] would’ve been Chris Brown,” Akon told Sharpe. “I just believe that Chris Brown wasn’t surrounded by the circle of creative people that Mike was surrounded by. Because Chris...
CALIFORNIA STATE
rolling out

Kelly Rowland shuts down Hot 97 radio host’s comment about Beyoncé

Kelly Rowland is tired of the Beyoncé comparisons. During her latest press run for the upcoming film Fantasy Football alongside Marsai Martin, she stopped by Hot 97 to talk to Peter Rosenberg, Ebro and Laura Stylez. Rosenberg brought up Rowland’s appearance on Angie Martinez’s podcast, and how Martinez gave...
Vibe

Jermaine Dupri Calls AMAs’ Chris Brown Cancellation Bad For Black Music

If the American Music Awards have shown Jermaine Dupri anything, he firmly believes that Black music is headed toward troubling times. On Sunday (Nov. 20), JD uploaded a reflective video of himself as he addressed the AMAs’ decision to cancel Chris Brown’s tribute performance to Michael Jackson.  Throughout the video, captioned “remember I told you,” JD is seen pacing in his home as he addresses his followers. He alerts them that if the AMAs can just cancel Chris’ performance, they’ve effectively canceled the anniversary celebration of the King of Pop’s most notable album.  More from VIBE.comAMAs Production Company Addresses Canceled Chris...
VIRGINIA STATE
hiphop-n-more.com

Serena Williams & Husband Alexis Ohanian Respond To Drake Calling Him A Groupie

Last night, Her Loss from Drake and 21 dropped and Drizzy was relentless on it, dropping lines that have already gotten responses from Kanye West, Megan Thee Stallion and DRAM. Now, Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian have responded. On ‘Middle Of The Ocean’, one of his solo records...
ETOnline.com

Chadwick Boseman's Wife Simone Ledward Boseman Gives First Sit-Down Interview Since His Death

Chadwick Boseman's wife, Simone Ledward Boseman, is looking back on her relationship with the late Black Panther star. Sitting down for her first formal interview since Chadwick's death in August 2020, Simone spoke to Whoopi Goldberg in a segment that aired on Tuesday's episode of Good Morning America, where she shared how she's keeping his legacy alive, two years after his tragic death.
hotnewhiphop.com

Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital

The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
Distractify

Rapper Young M.A. Is Dealing With Pregnancy Rumors for a Second Time

One thing social media is good for is spreading pregnancy rumors about celebrities. Over the years, JT of the City Girls, Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion, and more have been subjected to the nonsense online. And while it seems that folks refuse to learn their lesson about speaking on another woman’s womb, another celebrity has been added to the growing list — rapper Young M.A.
Black Enterprise

Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist

Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
ATLANTA, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Claps Back At Haters Criticizing Her Look For Takeoff’s Memorial

IG users weren’t happy to see Caresha sharing an OOTD photo dump following the somber memorial in Atlanta. This past weekend began on an incredibly somber note as 28-year-old Takeoff’s memorial took place in Atlanta. The youngest Migos member was fatally shot in Houston at the start of November. Now, his closest friends and fans are doing what they can to ensure that his legacy lives on.
ATLANTA, GA
rollingout.com

Kanye West blamed Rihanna for Chris Brown’s abuse

Kanye West didn’t just detour into the world of the bizarre. The College Dropout architect has been spewing controversial and inflammatory statements for several years now. According to The Wrap, both Netflix and David Letterman edited out portions of a Kanye West studio interview in 2019 where he reportedly made Nazi references and blamed Rihanna for her domestic violence episode at the hands of Chris Brown.
StyleCaster

Here’s Why Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Haven’t ‘Got Around’ To Revealing Their Son’s Name

After their iconic baby announcement photoshoot and the long-awaited birth, fans are wondering what is Rihanna’s baby’s name? Rihanna gave birth to her son on May 13, 2022, according to TMZ. The couple welcomed a baby boy and a source told Us Weekly said that the Fenty Beauty founder would love to bring her little one to her home country. “Rihanna would love to bring him to Barbados soon to meet her relatives. Right now, they are just spending precious time together with their little bundle of love,” the source says. “They have some help but Rihanna has always said she...
hotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Reveals What He Paid For Tory Lanez, Lil Baby, Boosie Badazz Features

He also mentioned collaborating with Yo Gotti but added the CMG boss “did that on the love.”. Fans expect that DaBaby has something brewing now that he’s in the thick of a press tour. After catching up with Ebro in the Morning for an interview where he laid it all out on the table, the hitmaker is back with another expansive conversation with Big Boy’s Neighborhood. In a highlight from the exchange, Big Boy mentioned the feature prices that DaBaby paid his peers early on in his career, and the rapper revisited some of those numbers.
Vibe

Jay-Z Reminds Fans Who The GOAT Is With Photo Of His Grammys

Jay-Z is reminding the culture who the greatest emcee of all time is, and Young Guru is helping spread awareness. On Tuesday (Nov. 8), Guru, Hov’s long-time audio engineer, took to Instagram to show some love to his “big homie.” Young, née Gimel Androus Keaton, uploaded a picture of the proud father sitting on a mauve couch wearing all-black with white sneakers.More from VIBE.comJuelz Santana Speaks On "Tension" Between Jay-Z And Cam'ron On Roc-A-FellaLil Wayne Says Roc-A-Fella Is "Best Competition" For Young Money In A 'Verzuz'Beyoncé Shares 'The Proud Family' Halloween Looks With Jay-Z And Children The rapper, legally known as Shawn Carter,...
OHIO STATE
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

229K+
Followers
121K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy