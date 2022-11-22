Elon Musk says it's 'not unreasonable' to want weekly updates from Twitter staff to know if 'anything was accomplished'

Elon Musk said it's "not unreasonable" for Twitter staff to give weekly updates about their work.

The comment came after an Insider report on an email sent by Musk to Twitter staff on Monday.

The email demanded staff provide updates on their projects every Friday.

Elon Musk defended his decision to require Twitter staff to send weekly email updates about their work saying it's "not unreasonable."

The Twitter CEO's comment came after a report from Insider's Kali Hays that he had circulated an email to Twitter staff Monday requiring them to send him weekly reports on their progress.

Under a tweet by markets news site Unusual Whales which cited Insider's report, Musk commented: "Perhaps not unreasonable to know if anything was accomplished."

Unusual Whales had tweeted: "BREAKING: Leaked email shows that Twitter employees must send Elon Musk weekly updates of everything they've worked on to 'innovate rapidly,' per BI."

—Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2022

Twitter and Musk did not immediately respond to a request from Insider for further comment.

In the email first reported by Insider, Musk's leadership team informed Twitter staff that they will have to send a weekly summary of their work to keep track of progress.

The email specified that the new process applies to engineers, "anyone who should be writing code in other departments," and other technical positions.

"Twitter Team, In order to innovate rapidly on software, it is critical to understand what everyone is working on and who is coding what," the email began. "Moving forward, every Friday (this week, on Wednesday), please email the following weekly update ..."

The email then listed details of what should be included in the weekly update, including what projects each employee is working on, as well as what they're trying to accomplish through the project.

It concludes: "Looking forward to making Twitter the highest performing tech software company in the world."

In an all-hands meeting earlier that day, Musk said the company is not currently planning any further layoffs and is looking to hire more engineering and sales talent.