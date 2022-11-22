ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Elon Musk says it's 'not unreasonable' to want weekly updates from Twitter staff to know if 'anything was accomplished'

By Sawdah Bhaimiya
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43POjv_0jJq7OQd00
  • Elon Musk said it's "not unreasonable" for Twitter staff to give weekly updates about their work.
  • The comment came after an Insider report on an email sent by Musk to Twitter staff on Monday.
  • The email demanded staff provide updates on their projects every Friday.

Elon Musk defended his decision to require Twitter staff to send weekly email updates about their work saying it's "not unreasonable."

The Twitter CEO's comment came after a report from Insider's Kali Hays that he had circulated an email to Twitter staff Monday requiring them to send him weekly reports on their progress.

Under a tweet by markets news site Unusual Whales which cited Insider's report, Musk commented: "Perhaps not unreasonable to know if anything was accomplished."

Unusual Whales had tweeted: "BREAKING: Leaked email shows that Twitter employees must send Elon Musk weekly updates of everything they've worked on to 'innovate rapidly,' per BI."

—Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2022

Twitter and Musk did not immediately respond to a request from Insider for further comment.

In the email first reported by Insider, Musk's leadership team informed Twitter staff that they will have to send a weekly summary of their work to keep track of progress.

The email specified that the new process applies to engineers, "anyone who should be writing code in other departments," and other technical positions.

"Twitter Team, In order to innovate rapidly on software, it is critical to understand what everyone is working on and who is coding what," the email began. "Moving forward, every Friday (this week, on Wednesday), please email the following weekly update ..."

The email then listed details of what should be included in the weekly update, including what projects each employee is working on, as well as what they're trying to accomplish through the project.

It concludes: "Looking forward to making Twitter the highest performing tech software company in the world."

In an all-hands meeting earlier that day, Musk said the company is not currently planning any further layoffs and is looking to hire more engineering and sales talent.

Comments / 1

Related
Fortune

Vomiting into trash cans, crying at the Halloween party, and ghost employees: Elon Musk’s first days at Twitter as he attempts to put the company ‘on a healthy path’

Elon Musk’s tenure as Twitter CEO has gotten off to a hectic start. The two weeks since Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter takeover have been eventful, to say the least. The day before closing the deal, Musk entered Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters with a smile on his face before holding a friendly meeting with his new staff. At the same time, he also pledged in an open letter to advertisers that he would turn the platform into a “common digital town square” where users could amicably share ideas across borders and ideologies.
Business Insider

Mark Cuban tells Elon Musk 'your business, your decision' after his suggestion that only certain users should pay the $8 verification fee was bluntly rejected

Elon Musk bluntly rejected Mark Cuban's suggestions about a free verification program for some users on the social-media platform. Cuban, a billionaire entrepreneur, quote-tweeted Musk's post to Jack Dorsey about Twitter accounts using Community Notes, formerly known as Birdwatch, a feature that allows users to identify and flag misleading information.
msn.com

Elon Musk Picks a Fight With the Wrong Senator

If Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk is going to antagonize U.S. senators, he might want to think twice about taunting Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), who sits on numerous subcommittees with oversight into his companies. After a Washington Post reporter was able to create a verified Twitter account impersonating Markey...
WASHINGTON STATE
HollywoodLife

Valerie Bertinelli Changes Name To ‘Elon Musk’ On Twitter & Is Applauded For Retweeting Democratic Candidates

Valerie Bertinelli had fans applauding as she changed her name on Twitter to “Elon Musk” in a subtle protest against his new subscription-based verification on the platform. In what some called a “master class in trolling,” the famous sitcom actress, 62, slammed the $8 pay-for-a-blue-check plan and began retweeting support for Democratic candidates ahead of next week’s midterms… all while impersonating the billionaire on Twitter. Elon, who purchased the app in October, said earlier this year that he would be voting Republican for the first time, per Independent.
MICHIGAN STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

745K+
Followers
45K+
Post
444M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy