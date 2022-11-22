H-Town Hoops Podcast: How long does Rockets' Stephen Silas keep his job?

In case you haven't noticed yet, we have a brand new podcast covering the Houston Rockets on Audacy.

It's SportsRadio610.com editor Brandon Scott and Rockets insider Adam Spolane a few times a week breaking down the games and most important storylines.

In this episode, they recap the Houston Rockets' loss to the Golden State Warriors, their worst moments of the last couple of games, Jabari Smith Jr. looking more comfortable on offense, whether KJ Martin is playing his way into the starting lineup, what the Rockets are missing without Jae'Sean Tate and discuss Stephen Silas' timeline as head coach.