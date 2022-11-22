We asked 3 nutrition experts what they would order at Chipotle for a high-protein meal

It's easy to get a big protein hit with a Chipotle burrito bowl. Chipotle

Insider asked nutrition experts what they would order from Chipotle for a high-protein meal.

All three said they would get burrito bowls.

With plenty of protein, vegetables, and whole grains on the menu, nutrition experts have told Insider Chipotle is one of their favorite fast-food chains to order take-out from.

Eating enough protein is crucial if you want to lose fat, build or maintain muscle , and perform well in workouts, because it helps muscles recover and keeps you feeling full.

US adults are advised to eat 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of bodyweight a day, but active people may require more to help with muscle growth and repair.

Nutritionists and dietitians previously told Insider what they would order at McDonald's , Pizza Hut , Subway , and other popular fast food chains .

Registered nutritionist Uta Boellinger told Insider that Mexican food, like that served at Chipotle, has a lot to offer nutritionally.

Here's what three registered nutrition experts told Insider they'd order for a high-protein meal at Chipotle.

Dr. Mike Molloy: Double chicken burrito bowl

A Chipotle burrito bowl with chicken, white rice, black beans, fajita vegetables, and guacamole. Chipotle

Dr. Mike Molloy , a nutrition coach for many elite athletes, told Insider he goes to Chipotle about once a week for a post-workout meal.

"I always get a white rice bowl with black beans, veggies, double chicken, pico de gallo, and guacamole," he said. "It's delicious and the macronutrients in it work really well with my overall numbers."

Molloy's order contains 975 calories, 42 grams of fat, 79 grams of protein, and 79 grams of carbs.

Jaclyn London: Steak burrito bowl without rice

A Chipotle salad bowl with carnitas and guacamole. Chipotle

Registered dietitian Jaclyn London told Insider she loves Chipotle because there are lots of vegetables on the menu.

London said she usually orders a burrito bowl with chicken or steak, black beans, no rice, salad greens, double fajita vegetables, every salsa, guacamole, and half a serving of cheese.

With steak, London's order contains 760 calories, 35 grams of fat, 39 grams of protein, and 71 grams of carbs.

With chicken, the order contains 790 calories, 36 grams of fat, 50 grams of protein, and 70 grams of carbs.

"The guac, salsas, and flavor of the fajita veggies makes this everything I want and more in a lunch or dinner on the go, but without that stuffed feeling you'll get from a burrito or some of the rice-heavy dishes," she said, adding she loves rice in plenty of other contexts.

Uta Boellinger: Black bean burrito bowl with brown rice

A Chipotle vegetarian bowl with black beans, rice, and guacamole. Chipotle

Boellinger said Chipotle is one of her favorite balanced take-out options, and she recommended the Lifestyle Bowls and salads.

She told Insider she would build a burrito bowl with brown rice (which has "more fiber and higher micronutrient content than white"), black beans ("they are an excellent source of protein, fiber as well as iron, calcium, and vitamin B6"), fajita vegetables, and lettuce ("getting in those extra vitamins and great for hydration"). She would top the bowl with guacamole ("healthy fats plus it's delicious"), and fresh tomato salsa (for "extra color, flavor, and vitamin A").

Boellinger's order contains 620 calories, 30 grams of fat, 15 grams of protein, and 76 grams of carbs.

"We've just built a colorful, tasty bowl that combines protein, healthy fats, and a ton of veg with complex carbs," she said.