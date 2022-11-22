ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Football Games on TV Today (Tuesday, Nov. 22)

By Mark Ross
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 4 days ago

Here's a quick look at the college football games on today, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 with TV channels, tonight's start times and more information.

Matt McDonald and Bowling Green have a say in how the MAC East Division will be decided when the Falcons face Ohio on Tuesday night.

The last week of the 2022 college football regular season gets started with two games on Tuesday, Nov. 22. It's one last dose of MACtion as the East Division could be decided in one of the matchups and the other will determine which team goes bowling and which one will be shut out of the postseason.

So if you're wondering " What college football games are on today? " know this: There are two involving FBS teams scheduled for today, Tuesday, Nov. 22.

Note: Games are ordered by start time. All times are ET.

College Football Games on TV Today

Bowling Green at Ohio , 7 p.m. on ESPNU

If Ohio wins, the Bobcats will clinch the MAC East title and face Toledo in Detroit on Dec. 3 for the conference championship. If Bowling Green wins, the division will remain in limbo until Buffalo plays Kent State this Saturday. How's that for drama?

Ball State at Miami (Ohio) , 7 p.m. on ESPN+

And speaking of drama, this game is more straightforward. The winner between Ball State and Miami becomes bowl eligible, the loser will stay home this postseason. On top of these stakes, one or both teams may be without their top offensive weapon.

