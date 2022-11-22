ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In The Loop: How badly do Texans need a star?

By In The Loop
The Texans lack star power.

Right now, they also hold the No. 1 overall pick in next year's draft. So, the question is whether the Texans factor in star power, beyond simple football aptitude, in their evaluation.

Naturally, if they draft a quarterback No. 1 overall, that's going to be an immediate star. But sometimes it doesn't make sense to draft a quarterback.

Should star power factor in, and how badly does this team need one? Fans don't even know what jersey to buy in the team shop these days.

In The Loop's John P. Lopez, Landry Locker and Figgy Fig discuss it here .

