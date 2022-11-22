In The Loop: How badly do Texans need a star?

The Texans lack star power.

Right now, they also hold the No. 1 overall pick in next year's draft. So, the question is whether the Texans factor in star power, beyond simple football aptitude, in their evaluation.

Naturally, if they draft a quarterback No. 1 overall, that's going to be an immediate star. But sometimes it doesn't make sense to draft a quarterback.

Should star power factor in, and how badly does this team need one? Fans don't even know what jersey to buy in the team shop these days.

