92.7 WOBM

Popular discount grocer ready to open another New Jersey store

Aldi, the German discount grocery store chain, is continuing its expansion in New Jersey with the announcement of the grand opening of a new Brick location; the grand opening will be on Dec. 8. The store is located at 780 NJ-70, Brick, NJ O8723. With its national expansion continuing, Aldi...
BRICK, NJ
92.7 WOBM

The world’s largest go-kart track will open in NJ in December

We now have an opening date for what is being billed as the world’s largest indoor go-kart track in Edison. The grand opening is scheduled for Dec. 16. The operation is owned by Supercharged Entertainment and in addition to go-karts, the facility will have axe throwing, a gaming arcade, bionic bumper cars, a drop and twist tower, and virtual reality.
EDISON, NJ
roi-nj.com

Inside Moorestown mansion that’s listing for South Jersey-record $24.95M

Here’s some good news about the largest house ever to hit the market in southern New Jersey. The Moorestown-area mansion not only has never been lived in, but the buyer will be able to put their own finishing touches on the final steps of a six-year process — things such as the indoor pool and the wing that will have the elevator for luxury cars.
MOORESTOWN, NJ
92.7 WOBM

There’s a Chipotle coming soon to Shrewsbury, NJ

There will soon be 88 Chipotle locations in New Jersey with seven of them in Monmouth County as word has been released that the newest location will be in Shrewsbury. The new Chipotle will be located at the Shrewsbury Plaza Shopping Center at 1026 Broad St., according to plans filed with the Planning Board.
SHREWSBURY, NJ
Beach Radio

Comfort Food Time! Best Soup at the Jersey Shore

The other day it was 22 degrees and the "feels like temp" was 14 degrees, so I guess you could say we are entering "comfort food" season. Those foods keep us warm in winter and have an emotional effect on us during the darker winter months. Often we find ourselves having fond memories of our favorite "comfort foods". Whether it was Mom making a pot roast dinner or my Wife's new apple sauce pie, these foods are something we look forward to as the temp goes down.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

The 7 best places to get meatballs in NJ

Mark Pica is a Jersey City native who currently lives in Toms River. Last summer he began a meatball binge that took him all over New Jersey. He visited over 30 eateries based on recommendations and posted his opinions also known as "Picas Pics" on his Facebook page. While Pica...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Classic ice cream chain closes another NJ location

TOMS RIVER — The opportunity to grab a Fribble or Happy Ending sundae continues to become more scarce in New Jersey. The ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. The township was once home to four locations. Now it's down to...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Stafford Joins TerraCycle in ‘Recycling the Unrecyclable’

Stafford Township now collects certain hard-to-recycle household items and ships them to TerraCycle, a global organization headquartered in Trenton that takes materials otherwise destined for landfills and enables them to become new products. Collection boxes are located at town hall and at the public works building on Haywood Road for...
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
92.7 WOBM

This is when Lucy the Elephant will reopen in Margate, NJ

After months of delays and huge cost overruns, the rehabilitation of the Lucy the Elephant is finally nearing the end. The Save Lucy Committee says things are on track for a grand unveiling celebration in Margate for Dec. 14 or 15. For more than a year, crews have been replacing...
MARGATE, FL
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

