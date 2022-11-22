Read full article on original website
NC State-UNC rivalry stoked on social media after instant-classic football game
Friday's regular-season rivalry-game finale for NC State and UNC had plenty of drama on the field and off of it. Ultimately ending in a 30-27 2OT Wolfpack win, the game featured a fourth-stringer starting at QB opposite the nation's leader in total offense. As lopsided as UNC's offensive advantage seemed to be behind Drake Maye, NC State's defense is the best in the ACC while the Tar Heels have struggled mightily on that side of the...
Dabo Swinney and Clemson knocked out of College Football Playoff by South Carolina
The really big story for USC fans on Saturday afternoon was C.J. Stroud failing to make a big Heisman Trophy statement against Michigan, which opens the door for Caleb Williams to take control of the Heisman race later in the evening against Notre Dame. However, one other really big event took place on Saturday which is of interest to USC fans.
Day Asked If Ohio State Deserves Consideration For College Football Playoff
The Buckeyes are likely out of the mix.
WATCH: Jaylen Anderson Oklahoma State Postgame
West Virginia running back Jaylen Anderson chats with the media after rushing for 155 yards and two touchdowns
What Neal Brown Said Following the Win Over Oklahoma State
See what the WVU head coach had to say about Saturday's win in Stillwater.
Hugh Freeze Addressed Auburn Speculation With Liberty Players Before Loss
The Flames coach is the favorite to land the vacant Tigers coaching position.
Texas' Rori Harmon expected to play vs. Princeton on Sunday
Texas guard Rori Harmon is expected to make her season debut against Princeton on Sunday after missing five games because of a toe injury.
