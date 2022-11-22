Friday's regular-season rivalry-game finale for NC State and UNC had plenty of drama on the field and off of it. Ultimately ending in a 30-27 2OT Wolfpack win, the game featured a fourth-stringer starting at QB opposite the nation's leader in total offense. As lopsided as UNC's offensive advantage seemed to be behind Drake Maye, NC State's defense is the best in the ACC while the Tar Heels have struggled mightily on that side of the...

RALEIGH, NC ・ 15 MINUTES AGO