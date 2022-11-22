Read full article on original website
A.V. Club
Jake Gyllenhaal seems genuinely shocked to learn Dennis Quaid has played his dad before
Jake Gyllenhaal seems to have been genuinely shocked during a recent Yahoo! Entertainment junket interview for Disney’s new animated film Strange World—in which actor Dennis Quaid voices his father—to learn that it’s not the first time he and Quaid have shared that particular faux-familial relationship. When a questioner asks Quaid about the pair’s previous collaboration, 2004's The Day After Tomorrow, Gyllenhaal gives a very convincing, very confused-sounding “We did?” and then proceeds to declare his mind blown.
Jake Gyllenhaal’s Hilarious Reaction to Being Called a ‘Funcle’ (Exclusive)
Jake Gyllenhaal is joining forces with Gabrielle Union to save the planet in the new animated film “Strange World.”. “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Jake and Gabrielle about the important message in the movie. He also dished on being a fun uncle aka “funcle” — though he wasn’t previously familiar with the term!
Gabrielle Union Says International Bans of ‘Strange World’ Over Gay Lead Would Be “Denying Reality”
Strange World star Gabrielle Union says the potential banning of the film, which features Disney’s first LGBTQ leading character in an animated feature, outside of the U.S. would “absolutely be sad” and a denial of reality that could lead to the film being pirated. In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, the actress — along with Jaboukie Young-White, her co-star and the voice behind Ethan, a member of the legendary family of explorers the Clades — speaks about the significance of the film having an LGBTQ lead character and how Strange World ultimately avoids making Ethan’s are solely about one element...
Collider
Kevin Bacon Didn't Know He Was Name-Dropped in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Until He Saw It in Theaters
One of the best running gags of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise is how Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) tells aliens about Earth actors as if they were heroes. One of the stars Peter always talks about is Kevin Bacon, who left a lasting positive impression on his mind after he watched Footloose when he was a kid. As it turns out, Bacon was unaware director James Gunn had used his name in the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 and was deeply amused when he went to theaters and discovered the reference.
‘Strange World’ Review: Jake Gyllenhaal and Gabrielle Union Lead Voice Cast in Disney Charmer
The Clades, in the words of their comic patriarch, are born explorers. They crave adventure, live like nomads, love danger and aim to do the impossible. At the beginning of Strange World, an effortlessly charming adventure-comedy about father-son relationships from Disney’s Animation Studios, viewers are treated to a zippy montage of Jaeger (voiced by Dennis Quaid) and his son, Searcher (Jake Gyllenhaal), traversing coniferous forests, diving into the deep sea and hiking mountainous terrain. Their journeys take them far and make them legends, but never once have they seen the other side of the snowy summits surrounding their small city...
Collider
'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Teaser Highlights Channing Tatum & Salma Hayek's Chemistry
Channing Tatum is set to dance his way to the top in the latest sultry addition to the Magic Mike saga, Magic Mike's Last Dance. The franchise, which pulled influence from Tatum's time as a stripper, is amongst the Hollywood star's most popular offerings to date and remarkably has birthed an entertainment empire for the actor. Ahead of the film's release, audiences have been drip fed insights into what to expect for the upcoming venture, the latest of which comes in the form an electric new teaser.
TODAY.com
See Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren in gritty trailer for ‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1923’
Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford traveled back in time in the first teaser trailer for their upcoming “Yellowstone” prequel, “1923.”. The 30-second trailer for the upcoming Paramount+ drama reveals a few glimpses of Mirren and Ford as Cara and Jacob Dutton, the predecessors of the modern-day Duttons in “Yellowstone.”
Emma Thompson Reveals How Hugh Grant Thought ‘Love Actually' Was The 'Most Psychotic' Movie They've Ever Been In
Emma Thompson and Hugh Grant are two of Hollywood's most significant faces. The pair have been in the entertainment industry for many years and have starred in several projects, one of which is the romantic comedy Love Actually. The movie, written and directed by Richard Curtis, was released on November 6, 2003, and soon became a hit afterward.
AdWeek
Ryan Reynolds Resurrected Four Walking Dead Characters—for Series Finale Ads
It’s the end of an era at AMC as The Walking Dead aired its final episode after 11 seasons tonight—but some of the finale’s biggest surprises came during the show’s ad breaks. That’s because four Walking Dead characters who died over the show’s 12-year run were...
Jennifer Lawrence dropped out from Elizabeth Holmes role because of Amanda Seyfried's 'terrific' Emmy Award winning portrayal: 'We don't need to redo that'
Jennifer Lawrence was set to play Elizabeth Holmes on the big screen but Amanda Seyfried ruined those plans. The 32-year-old two-time Oscar winning actress revealed to the New York Times that the 36-year-old's 'terrific' Emmy winning portrayal of the notorious Theranos executive officer was the reason she dropped out of the film.
EW.com
Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves lesbian Velma: 'It's great that it's finally out there'
Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves that lesbian Velma is officially canon. The Emmy-nominated star, who portrayed the beloved brainiac in the 2002 Scooby-Doo live-action and its 2004 sequel Monsters Unleashed, celebrated Velma's headline-making coming out while in conversation with EW about the third and final season of her Netflix dramedy Dead to Me (out Nov. 17).
Popculture
'Yellowstone': Kevin Costner Speaks on When He'll Leave the Show
Yellowstone star Kevin Costner has stayed on the show much longer than even he anticipated. On the eve of the show's fifth season premiere, Costner said he will continue playing John Dutton for as long as he wants. Costner has played the Dutton family patriarch since the show since 2018, and it was the first regular TV series role of his four-decade career.
thedigitalfix.com
Brendan Fraser shares heartwarming Leonardo DiCaprio memory
Brendan Fraser has spoken about his reunion with Leonardo DiCaprio on the set of their new movie, and how it provoked a heartwarming memory. Fraser and DiCaprio are set to star in a movie together for the first time with the upcoming crime drama movie from Martin Scorsese titled Killers of the Flower Moon.
‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Reveals His Son Has Part in His Upcoming Western ‘Horizon’
Kevin Costner may portray the ruthless Yellowstone patriarch in the wildly popular Taylor Sheridan-led neo-western drama series. In the series,... The post ‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Reveals His Son Has Part in His Upcoming Western ‘Horizon’ appeared first on Outsider.
Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum fall in love in new ‘Magic Mike 3’ trailer
Magic Mike is back, with some new faces and storylines thrown in the mix. “Magic Mike’s Last Dance”, which is billed as the last part of the succesful trilogy, brings back Channing Tatum in one of the most pivotal roles of his career, adding in a new love...
Leonardo DiCaprio Recalled Brendan Fraser's Early Words Of Encouragement When They Reunited For Killers Of The Flower Moon
In the early 1990s, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brendan Fraser were just starting out in the film industry. DiCaprio got his start in small film roles in the 1990s before landing a recurring part on the family sitcom "Growing Pains" from 1991-1992. But breakout success was not far off for the actor thanks to his supporting role in 1993's "What's Eating Gilbert Grape." Playing the character of Arnie Grape, the part nabbed the future "Titanic" star his first Academy Award nomination for best supporting actor in 1994.
msn.com
Emma Thompson and Hugh Grant to reunite with Love Actually co-stars for TV special
Emma Thompson, Hugh Grant and some of their Love Actually co-stars have reunited after 20 years for a TV special. Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later – A Diane Sawyer Special, a one-hour ABC News special, features some of the cast of the 2003 festive romantic comedy chatting to the broadcaster about the Christmas movie.
Collider
How Jasmine Became the Only Disney Princess Who Wasn't the Lead of Her Story
The Disney Princess franchise focuses on royal women, but the club is exclusive, including only 13 characters from Disney's entire catalog. The franchise has strict rules regarding who can be considered. Even so, some deserving candidates are left out. Most Disney Princesses are the leads in their films, but there is one notable exception: Jasmine (Linda Larkin). Aladdin comes from the Disney Renaissance, a period from 1989 to1999 when Disney reinvented itself. Her contemporaries are more active than the earlier princesses. In this time frame, Disney attempted to make the women more powerful, with Belle's sacrifice for her father or Mulan's courage in battle. This trend of the Renaissance princesses allowed them to take more of the focus as the princesses were more independent characters. Jasmine fits the description perfectly, despite her smaller allotment of screen time. She unquestionably fits into the Disney Princess lineup because she sets herself apart in the time she gets.
Elle
'Blonde' Star Ana De Armas To Star Alongside Keanu Reeves In 'John Wick' Spin-Off 'Ballerina'
Get ready for a new powerful duo to take over our screens: Ana de Armas and Keanu Reeves. The 34-year-old Blonde star and The Matrix actor are teaming up for a new film titled Ballerina - a spin-off to the latter's hit action franchise John Wick, with de Armas in a leading role.
Collider
'Avatar 2' & 9 Other Movies That Had Multi-Year Delays
A good movie takes time to make. Once there's an idea for a film, it has to be worked into a filmable screenplay. Then there's casting, pre-production, and getting everything ready for filming. Depending on the movie, the process of capturing all the footage can take a great deal of time. Then comes post-production, with all the editing, special effects work, and possible reshoots that come with that, before organizing - and marketing - a film's release.
